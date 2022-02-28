Chris Deerin: Ukraine’s extraordinary bravery has already made us all better people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Deerin: Ukraine’s extraordinary bravery has already made us all better people

By Chris Deerin
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:33 am
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has fast become a global hero (Photo: Photographer RM/Shutterstock)
I doubt Vladimir Putin has ever had much time for literary fiction.

He strikes me as one of those bores whose bookshelves groan under vast biographies of Napoleon and Alexander the Great and, naturally, Lenin and Stalin. To a man like that, literature is for women and homosexuals. Who wants lessons in empathy when you’re having an opponent tortured in the guts of the Lubyanka, or a critic assassinated in far-off Salisbury?

Literature gets men like Putin, though. The opening line of the great VS Naipaul’s A Bend in the River is particularly apposite: “The world is what it is; men who are nothing, who allow themselves to become nothing, have no place in it.” This, in his destructive lust for immortality and historical veneration, for a bulging shelf of his own alongside Alexander and Uncle Joe, could stand as Putin’s amoral credo.

He might be powerful and driven, and he is certainly not nothing, but Putin is not brave. We can see this from how he places visitors at the far end of a battleship-length table, fearful of picking up a bug – or perhaps, these days, a knife in the belly. We can tell from his absolute terror at political opposition, locking up his enemies on trumped up charges and sending his goons out to brutalise and arrest ordinary people for protesting on the streets of Moscow.

A Ukrainian soldier raises the Ukrainian national flag on the Donetsk frontline (Photo: EyePress News/Shutterstock)

Why else would he need those hilarious – and startlingly homoerotic – photos of him topless on a horse or firing a rifle, moobs wobbling with the effort? They are proxies for an absence of valour.

The Lion of Ukraine refuses to be cowed

The Russian president has been coddled for so many years in the luxurious cocoon of the Kremlin, with the venomous tools of the security state at his disposal and all elements of democratic accountability done away with, that he has not needed to be brave to survive – only vicious, and then always at a remove. It’s not hard to imagine he would meet his end tearfully begging for life, like the notorious Soviet police chief Beria, or attempting to flee like Mussolini.

Volodymyr Zelensky is brave, though. The Ukrainian president, a former TV comedian, is being hunted through the streets of Kyiv by a specially dispatched Russian hit squad. His open, charismatic defiance will only have hardened Putin’s conviction that he must be murdered. But, the Lion of Ukraine refuses to be cowed, and is proving hard to kill.

We are daily humbled by the actions of Zelensky and his compatriots. The scenes of weeping fathers packing their wives and children on to trains, while they stay to fight, rip a hole in your heart.

In a recent article for the Daily Telegraph, Andriy Kononenko, a 51-year-old language teacher, wrote of queueing for his uniform and rifle, “fighting the urge to be sick”. He has evacuated his family to Poland. “I wish I could be there with them. Safe. Eating delicious Polish food. Why aren’t I there, instead of here in the freezing cold by a base where eight of my countrymen were killed in a Russian bombardment two days ago?”

We cheer the elderly woman confronting an invading soldier and offering him sunflower seeds: “Take these seeds and put them in your pockets so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here”; tremble for the citizens who stand in front of Russian tanks, refusing to make way; cackle with the Ukrainian motorist who stops by a broken-down tank and offers to tow its stranded crew back to Russia; laugh at the Glaswegian insouciance of the man who jogs an anti-tank mine away to safety while a cigarette burns down in his mouth.

Putin will never know what real courage is

The battle for Ukraine has introduced sharp moral clarity to an aspect of life that is more commonly grey. Putin has no justification and almost no support. The Chinese, who he has courted assiduously, are sitting this one out. Germany is rearming and even considering a return to nuclear power in order to end its reliance on Russian gas.

This is a war that can change us, a portal to being better, if we let it

The Russians are being kicked out of sporting events across the planet. Universal sanctions will heavily restrict the country’s access to funds and clamp down on the ill-gotten gains of its thieving oligarchs.

Berlin residents took to the streets in their droves to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The world has come together, inspired by the audacity and pluck of these extraordinary Ukrainians, in a sort of species-wide revolt against evil. This is a war that can change us, a portal to being better, if we let it.

If only mad, bad Vlad had read more fiction, he might have known what to expect. Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, for example: “I wanted you to see what real courage is, instead of getting the idea that courage is a man with a gun in his hand. It’s when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.”

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

