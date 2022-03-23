Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Margaret Gallagher: Positive parenting tips can encourage better behaviour

By Margaret Gallagher
March 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Parenting can be very rewarding but it can also be stressful at times.
Being a parent or carer can be incredibly rewarding but we know it can also be tough, and no parent is going to get it right all the time.

The struggle of balancing various demands with parenthood is real and it isn’t easy, and it often leads to pressures and stress now and then.

That’s why the NSPCC has created a guide with practical advice and tips for positive parenting techniques that work well for children – from babies to teenagers. Below is just some of the advice and techniques that encourage better behaviour and help parents find out what works for them and their child.

Every child is different, and all have different needs, depending on them as an individual and their age. For example, we know that toddlers will test boundaries and often have tantrums. As research shows, their brains are still developing at this stage, and they don’t always have control of their emotions.

Meanwhile, teenagers continue to develop their own identities, which can present many challenges for them sometimes resulting in difficult behaviour to the people closest to them.

Setting boundaries for your child

Whatever age your child is, it’s important to set boundaries with them, letting them know what is and isn’t OK. Simple and consistent guidance is key, and if your child is behaving in a way that’s not acceptable, clearly explain to them why, and how you would like them to behave instead.

It is important your child also knows that they can come to you if they are ever upset, and you will listen to what they are saying – even if it feels challenging at times.

As your child gets older, it’s important to give them chances to show you they can be trusted. Consider relaxing some rules as they get older and recognise their different needs.

Encouraging good behaviour with positive parenting

Rewarding good behaviour is a great way of encouraging them to continue that. Some younger children may respond well to a reward chart where they can physically see what good behaviour can do, whilst older children may respond to the offer of being allowed to stay out to play longer than usual.

If your child is acting out, it’s important to try and stay calm. Our children’s behaviour can sometimes make us feel stressed, so it’s essential to make sure you take time for yourself. Even though that can be easier said than done sometimes.

To find out more about positive parenting, visit our NSPCC Learning site, where there are other useful parenting tips and support available.

Any adult worried about a child, or any parent who needs some help or advice, can contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk. Childline is here for children, for free and confidential advice, on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

Margaret Gallagher is head of Local Campaigns for NSPCC

