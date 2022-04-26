NesCol students pull on walking boots for 500-mile challenge for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
NesCol students pull on walking boots for 500-mile challenge for Ukraine

By Joanna Bremner
April 26, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 4:36 pm
Staff and students from NESCol are following The Proclaimers' lead and 'will walk 500 miles' to raise funds for those impacted by the Ukraine conflict.
College students and staff will put their best foot forward next month as part of a fundraising challenge for Ukraine.

The group from NesCol’s Fraserburgh and Aberdeen campuses will cover a combined 500 miles as part of the Walk for Ukraine Challenge.

They aiming to complete this target by the end of May and have a fundraising goal of £500.

Proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal led by ActionAid, helping those caught up in the conflict by providing food, water, protection and trauma care.

Those taking part in the Walk for Ukraine Challenge are from the college’s Learning Opportunities classes, which are vocational courses focused on general education and employability.

Students from NESCol are taking part in the Walk for Ukraine this May.
Some of the NesCol students taking part in the challenge. Picture supplied by NesCol

Students want to ‘do what they can’ for Ukraine

One of the fundraiser leaders, Karen Collins, said: “The plight of all those affected by the war in Ukraine is something that has really hit home with our students.

“They want to do what they can to contribute to the humanitarian appeal.

“The Walk for Ukraine idea gained a lot of support from across the Learning Opportunities classes and it is good experience for the students to be involved in setting up and taking part in the challenge.

“It is a fantastic incentive to get active in the weeks ahead.

“We’re very grateful to the students for their efforts and to all those who are pledging sponsorship to support such an important cause.”

Donating £50 to the Disasters Emergency Committee can provide blankets for four families that are struggling to keep warm – twice as much would provide food for five people for a whole month.

To support the NesCol group, visit their JustGiving page.

