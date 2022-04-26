NesCol students pull on walking boots for 500-mile challenge for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

College students and staff will put their best foot forward next month as part of a fundraising challenge for Ukraine.

The group from NesCol’s Fraserburgh and Aberdeen campuses will cover a combined 500 miles as part of the Walk for Ukraine Challenge.

They aiming to complete this target by the end of May and have a fundraising goal of £500.

Proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal led by ActionAid, helping those caught up in the conflict by providing food, water, protection and trauma care.

Those taking part in the Walk for Ukraine Challenge are from the college’s Learning Opportunities classes, which are vocational courses focused on general education and employability.

Students want to ‘do what they can’ for Ukraine

One of the fundraiser leaders, Karen Collins, said: “The plight of all those affected by the war in Ukraine is something that has really hit home with our students.

“They want to do what they can to contribute to the humanitarian appeal.

“The Walk for Ukraine idea gained a lot of support from across the Learning Opportunities classes and it is good experience for the students to be involved in setting up and taking part in the challenge.

“It is a fantastic incentive to get active in the weeks ahead.

“We’re very grateful to the students for their efforts and to all those who are pledging sponsorship to support such an important cause.”

Donating £50 to the Disasters Emergency Committee can provide blankets for four families that are struggling to keep warm – twice as much would provide food for five people for a whole month.

To support the NesCol group, visit their JustGiving page.