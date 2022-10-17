Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Peter Clark: More must be done to save the iconic capercaillie

By Peter Clark
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:12 am
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)
The capercaillie is dwindling in numbers in Scotland (Photo: godi photo/Shutterstock)

Deep in the pine woods of the Cairngorms and northern Scotland, our most iconic species of bird is in rapid, terminal decline.

It is a remarkable sight in winter: the stark contrast of the soft white snow against the capercaillie, the largest of the black grouse in the world, taking the Latin classification name of Tetrao urogallus.

In fact, looking more closely at its scientific name, the male capercaillie is a tad “gallus” in its manner, especially during its rather ostentatious and grand breeding display, known as a “lek”. During the lek, the bird emits distinctive gurgling noises with sporadic cork-popping sounds, a noise synonymous to the forests of the north. Yet, it is rapidly diminishing in frequency every year.

Lamentably, the beautiful red comb on this majestic bird mirrors its precarious conservation status. Placed on red alert, data shows a continued decline in breeding success over time.

When surveys commenced in 1991, capercaillie numbered approximately 2,200 birds, spread from Argyll in the south-west, to Aberdeenshire in the east, and beyond to Ross-shire in the north. Concerningly, recent figures show there are only 542 of the birds estimated to be left in Scotland.

Scottish Government nature policies aren’t good enough

Despite repeated warnings from conservationists that the capercaillie is nearing extinction, the Scottish Government has an antithetical raft of policies on biodiversity and wildlife management.

Put bluntly, there are contradictory objectives running through the government’s current nature policies. For example, in a February NatureScot report, it was highlighted that “reductions in the numbers of predators (foxes, pine martens, crows) would rapidly improve the breeding success of Capercaillie”.

A capercaillie chick. Photo: Mark Hamblin

Yet, the recently introduced Hunting with Dogs Bill, which is currently progressing through Holyrood, seeks to limit the number of dogs permitted for effectively controlling fox populations.

Combine this with an existing cluttered landscape of different government strategies, all with competing aims, and are we surprised that the fortunes of the capercaillie are in dire straits?

Give land managers the right tools

A considerable tranche of Scotland’s last remaining capercaillie forests, such as those found in the Cairngorms, are managed by government agencies. They have effectively had no predator control for many years.

Despite decades of public money being ploughed into grand conservation projects through such agencies, we see very little progress. It is no wonder the capercaillie is fighting an uphill battle on home turf.

Land managers can do more to help the capercaillie – if they are allowed. Photo: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock

To slow the decline, land managers must be given the appropriate tools for greater predator control, and we must see a sharper policy focus, allowing local skills, knowledge, and expertise to chart the course of capercaillie survival.

If immediate action is not taken, soon the pine forests may fall silent, with the beautiful capercaillie long gone.

Peter Clark is public affairs manager for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Today's children are more aware of political activism and engagement than ever before (Photo: Halfpoint/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Teaching my toddler to protest is as much about hope as it…
Locals should be involved in shaping the future of their city (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
Len Ironside: Aberdeen, it's time to be bold, ask questions and embrace change
There can be tension between locals and tourists in the north of Scotland (Photo: oksanaperkins/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Don't blow tourist campervan issues out of proportion
5
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Photo: Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Headless chicken approach leaves Truss in a tricky situation
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Iran's exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod

Editor's Picks

Most Commented