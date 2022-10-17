Junior football: Culter close the gap on leaders Hermes; Stonehaven win at Colony Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Culter close the gap on leaders Hermes; Stonehaven win at Colony Park

By Reporter
October 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 7:16 am
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Stonehaven celebrate their opening goal against Colony Park. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Culter moved to within a point of the McBookie.com Premier League summit after maintaining their perfect record thanks to goals from Callum Dunbar (2) and Graeme Wilson in the 3-1 success away to Stoneywood Parkvale.

James McMahon’s last-gasp leveller on Friday evening for leaders Hermes at home to Bridge of Don Thistle, for whom Sam Muirhead opened the scoring, prevented the visitors from taking over at the top.

Sam Robertson, Craig Mackie, Jake Buirds, Jack Walker and an own goal did the damage for Dyce in a 5-1 win at Milton Park where Alexsander Olugosz fired a consolation for Banchory St Ternan.

A Josh Bolton double and a Scott Kerr effort saw East End celebrate their return to New Advocates Park with a 3-0 victory over Dufftown.

At Colony Park, strikes in the first half from Ross Mitchell and Keith Horne and a Josh Christie goal after the break gave visitors Stonehaven the three points and at The Meadows, Lewis Taylor gave visitors Nairn St Ninian the lead before Callum Tremaine (2) and Scott Grey turned the contest round in Ellon United’s favour.

Stonehaven thwarted on this occasion. Picture by Paul Glendell

Maud got the better of Montrose Roselea by the odd goal in five at Pleasure Park with Austin McLennan, Neil Esson and Craig Lowden on the mark for the home side and Keiron Thomson scoring twice for the Angus outfit.

Sunnybank returned to the top of the Championship thanks to Kevin Robertson’s early effort at Islavale while Banks O’Dee JFC went down 4-3 at Fraserburgh United despite Charlie Rothnie firing a second-period treble. Neil Hay, Jake West, Aaron Gall and an own goal won the match for the College Park side.

Stonehaven celebrate their second goal. Image: Paul Glendell.

A late Jake Stewart brace gave Rothie Rovers the points at home to Glentanar while a Ryan Whelan spot kick and goals from Steve Young and new signing Callum Reid saw Newmachar United defeat Longside 3-1.

At the Hillhead Centre, Aberdeen University edged it over Burghead Thistle by the odd goal in seven. Nathan Robb (2), Ndouma Chilaka and Rhuiri Garvey were on the mark for the students with Ryan McPherson, Caiol Provan and Finlay Nicol replying for the Jags.

Lossiemouth United’s Ross Fiske scored the only goal of the game at Cruden Bay, Ethan Durno and Peter Bruce were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes at home to New Elgin and Forres Thistle hammered Deveronside 9-1 at Logie Park.

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-5 Dyce

Colony Park 0-3 Stonehaven

East End 3-0 Dufftown

Ellon United 3-1 Nairn St. Ninian

Hermes 1-1 Bridge of Don Thistle

Maud 3-2 Montrose Roselea

Stoneywood Parkvale 1-3 Culter

CHAMPIONSHIP

Aberdeen University 4-3 Burghead Thistle

Buchanhaven Hearts 2-0 New Elgin

Cruden Bay 0-1 Lossiemouth United

Forres Thistle 9-1 Deveronside

Fraserburgh United 4-3 Banks O’Dee JFC

Islavale 0-1 Sunnybank

Newmachar United 3-1 Longside

Rothie Rovers 2-0 Glentanar

Tags

Conversation

