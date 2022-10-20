Martina Chukwuma-Ezike: Black figures and their allies in Scottish history forged a path for people like me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike: Black figures and their allies in Scottish history forged a path for people like me

By Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
October 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Mary Slessor was a Scottish missionary to Nigeria, seen here with children from Calabar in West Africa (Photo: Universal History Archive/Shutterstock)
Mary Slessor was a Scottish missionary to Nigeria, seen here with children from Calabar in West Africa (Photo: Universal History Archive/Shutterstock)

As a small child in Nigeria, I was inspired by the missionary Mary Slessor.

She is continually celebrated in my home country for her contributions, particularly in Cross River, where she practised and where I grew up. I know she came from the Granite City but, for me, this Gilcomston girl was made of even stronger stuff.

Studying her fearless and selfless work made me start to think more carefully about the concept of cross-cultural impacts, and how different cultures can learn from and inspire each other.

I was around six years old when I was first told about Mary. It was awe-inspiring. She travelled to rural communities where a white woman had never been, gaining the trust of the locals, promoting women’s rights and protecting native children – particularly twins – from the common practice of infanticide.

Never did I imagine that I would eventually find myself in her hometown, the first black rector of the University of Aberdeen.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike speaking during her inauguration as university rector at King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen (Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

Mary Slessor‘s principles – the gift of giving back, humility, courage in the face of adversity – have shaped my passion for education and public health. She worked across cultures 150 years ago, but it seems we still have so much to learn from each other.

My father always said to me: “You never know who you are inspiring.” I would like to think there is a young girl somewhere saying: “I want to be like Martina”, irrespective of her skin colour or background.

Pay tribute during Black History Month

Black History Month allows space for us all to reflect on the incredible contributions of black figures through history, and to learn how to apply their beliefs in our own lives.

The determination and compassion exemplified by James McCune Smith forged a path for people like me, working in the health sector

Take James McCune Smith: a freed slave who was the first African American to hold a medical degree from the University of Glasgow. After his return to the United States, he became the first black person to run a pharmacy.

Glasgow University has just honoured his memory by naming a building after him. Maybe Aberdeen could honour Mary Slessor by erecting a statue of her? She is certainly deserving of the first prominent statue of a woman in the city.

At the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, we support patients of all backgrounds dealing with matters of life-changing proportions. The determination and compassion exemplified by James McCune Smith forged a path for people like me, working in the health sector.

And his is just one example. There are lots of inspirational figures from who we can all learn. I would urge everyone to celebrate Black History Month, pay their own personal tributes and get involved in the events going on at Aberdeen University.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, and Lord Rector of the University of Aberdeen

