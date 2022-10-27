Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about racism

By Debra Radford
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Racial bias can develop earlier than you might expect (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

Childline counsellors know it can be tough for parents to know how to approach topics like racism with their child.

It’s only natural to want to shield your child, but Black History Month is an opportunity to start important conversations about race and diversity.

While we take time to celebrate the influence and achievements of black people everywhere, we also need to reflect and help young people understand what racism is, and what they can do if they experience it, or if they see it happening.

In 2020/21, Childline delivered 285 counselling sessions where racist bullying, racism or being bullied for spiritual, cultural or religious reasons were mentioned.

When someone is treated differently because of their colour, nationality, ethnicity or citizenship, this is racism. It’s a form of abuse that is distressing for children and young people who witness it, and is considered a hate crime.

That’s why it’s vital to encourage open conversations about race and racism with children and young people, and not just when related events feature in the news. It’s important to talk about this issue early, too, as research shows children can internalise racial bias between the ages of two and four.

Using examples of fairness, how to be kind and accepting others for who they are can help frame the conversation. With older children, let them lead the talk so they feel confident sharing their ideas or experiences with you.

How to talk about race and racism with children

It’s understandable to feel uncomfortable talking about things we may not know much about ourselves, so, if you’re worried about how to answer a question your child has about racism or equality, the best thing to do is learn together. The NSPCC website offers support for parents which can help get you started.

If your child tells you that they’ve experienced racial bullying or abuse, it’s crucial to listen and try to remain calm

Looking at recent news stories, history and other cultures are good conversation starters, and it can be helpful to explain to children that we are all different and that it is a good thing. The human race is diverse and, if it wasn’t, the world would be a very boring place. This encourages conversation, understanding and empathy from children with people who are different to them.

If your child tells you that they’ve experienced racial bullying or abuse, it’s crucial to listen and try to remain calm. It’s natural that this can be distressing for both you and your child, but there are steps you can take to prevent this from happening again.

The NSPCC website has guidance and advice on talking about or dealing with racism, and our Childline counsellors are always here to help and support children too.

Debra Radford is NSPCC assistant director for the north

