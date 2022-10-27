Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney cruise
Orkney's harbours saw more income from cruise liners than they expected, to the tune of £400,000 extra.

Orkney’s harbours authority has had more income from cruise liners than expected come their way this summer, as a £400,000 windfall has been recorded.

A meeting of Orkney Council’s harbours authority sub-committee took place this week. Members were invited to view a revenue budget position for 30 September this year.

Councillor Ivan Taylor noted a “more than the anticipated income of £400,000”.

He was told, by the head of marine services and harbour master Jim Buck, this was mainly due to cruise income.

Mr Buck said: “When we set the budget, we didn’t anticipate the cruise to come back in the manner it has.

“We thought it was going to be a lot slower start than it has been. We had actually pegged it as a 60% recovery on the 2019 forecast.

“I’m glad to say it’s met the 2019 forecast.”

However, the boost to Orkney’s cruise liner traffic wasn’t enough to stop the harbours from recording an overall budget deficit.

Overall, they were over budget by £689,600 for the six months between the beginning of April and the end of September.

Scapa Flow oil port saw a budget deficit of £702,700. The main areas of overspending were harbour launches and towage services.

This was attributed to the rising cost of fuel for the vessels.

Also, less money than expected came in from harbour dues, due to a downturn in the number of tankers visiting the flow.

However, the misc piers and harbours budget showed a small surplus of £13,100.

