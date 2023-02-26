Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory Buccheri: Our whole city centre needs to become more ‘Instagrammable’

By Rory Buccheri
February 26, 2023, 6:00 am
Brisbane in Australia is one of the international cities with its own giant letters (Image: patjo/Shutterstock)
Brisbane in Australia is one of the international cities with its own giant letters (Image: patjo/Shutterstock)

Making our city centre as appealing as possible to residents and visitors is key to boosting local and international tourism, writes Rory Buccheri.

With the plan for a new, light-up letter display announced just a few days ago, Aberdeen looks set to soon have something in common with Amsterdam, Toronto and Brisbane.

I like the association with majestic, international hubs, and I believe Aberdeen is capable of equalling what they have to offer; like many other great cities, it has a richness of culture and history, as well as mesmerising nature just on its doorstep.

At the same time, I wonder: what traits do Amsterdam, Toronto and Brisbane share that the Granite City is missing? Central green spaces, a fully-pedestrianised city centre, and public areas where people are encouraged (and happy) to hang out, perhaps?

While the “city name sign” idea can boost the “Instagram factor” for visitors who come to Aberdeen, the letters alone cannot become the main attraction. They need a solid base.

With selfie and video opportunities, you can tempt people to pose for seconds. With accessible, green, habitable public spaces, you invite them to stay.

The first proposed location for the installation highlights the importance of the pedestrianisation of Union Street. Will the letters placed in the Castlegate become an “iconic” spot for awestruck Instagrammers, or will people snap a selfie and leave, realising they are standing in the middle of noisy, unpleasant city traffic?

Temporary pedestrianisation brought many benefits

Back in 2021, when social distancing was paramount, Union Street was (alas only temporarily) pedestrianised, with brightly coloured wooden benches and flowers adorning the main artery of the city centre. It was fantastic to see the amount of people leisurely walking, sitting down and spending time in shops and cafes increase – and even double or triple over the weekend.

Cultural venues that are open year-round, such as Aberdeen Art Gallery and Provost Skene’s House, saw an increase in visitors from all mobility backgrounds, finally encouraged to take full control and enjoy their city centre.

All ideas are good if they attract the public, but the results of that temporary pedestrianisation are proof that our heritage is capable of attracting tourism and increasing footfall, if the circumstances are right.

Toronto in Canada (Image: Adwo/Shutterstock)

And what if, after the sightseeing and museum-hopping, you want to relax and take a breather surrounded by greenery? Other cities have beautiful parks dotted within their centres. Can Union Terrace Gardens in its current state provide that?

Some basic features, such as equipment to encourage exercise, and more family-friendly and picnic or leisure areas are perfectly achievable, and could go a long way towards meaning people don’t just stop in front of the gardens, but walk through them with pleasure.

Making our city centre as appealing as possible to residents and visitors is key to boosting local and international tourism. The letters are fine: it’s the backdrop that needs work.

Rory Buccheri is a freelance journalist, passionate about all things arts and food-related in the north-east of Scotland

