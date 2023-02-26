[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Making our city centre as appealing as possible to residents and visitors is key to boosting local and international tourism, writes Rory Buccheri.

With the plan for a new, light-up letter display announced just a few days ago, Aberdeen looks set to soon have something in common with Amsterdam, Toronto and Brisbane.

I like the association with majestic, international hubs, and I believe Aberdeen is capable of equalling what they have to offer; like many other great cities, it has a richness of culture and history, as well as mesmerising nature just on its doorstep.

At the same time, I wonder: what traits do Amsterdam, Toronto and Brisbane share that the Granite City is missing? Central green spaces, a fully-pedestrianised city centre, and public areas where people are encouraged (and happy) to hang out, perhaps?

While the “city name sign” idea can boost the “Instagram factor” for visitors who come to Aberdeen, the letters alone cannot become the main attraction. They need a solid base.

With selfie and video opportunities, you can tempt people to pose for seconds. With accessible, green, habitable public spaces, you invite them to stay.

The first proposed location for the installation highlights the importance of the pedestrianisation of Union Street. Will the letters placed in the Castlegate become an “iconic” spot for awestruck Instagrammers, or will people snap a selfie and leave, realising they are standing in the middle of noisy, unpleasant city traffic?

Temporary pedestrianisation brought many benefits

Back in 2021, when social distancing was paramount, Union Street was (alas only temporarily) pedestrianised, with brightly coloured wooden benches and flowers adorning the main artery of the city centre. It was fantastic to see the amount of people leisurely walking, sitting down and spending time in shops and cafes increase – and even double or triple over the weekend.

Cultural venues that are open year-round, such as Aberdeen Art Gallery and Provost Skene’s House, saw an increase in visitors from all mobility backgrounds, finally encouraged to take full control and enjoy their city centre.

All ideas are good if they attract the public, but the results of that temporary pedestrianisation are proof that our heritage is capable of attracting tourism and increasing footfall, if the circumstances are right.

And what if, after the sightseeing and museum-hopping, you want to relax and take a breather surrounded by greenery? Other cities have beautiful parks dotted within their centres. Can Union Terrace Gardens in its current state provide that?

Some basic features, such as equipment to encourage exercise, and more family-friendly and picnic or leisure areas are perfectly achievable, and could go a long way towards meaning people don’t just stop in front of the gardens, but walk through them with pleasure.

Making our city centre as appealing as possible to residents and visitors is key to boosting local and international tourism. The letters are fine: it’s the backdrop that needs work.

Rory Buccheri is a freelance journalist, passionate about all things arts and food-related in the north-east of Scotland