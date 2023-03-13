Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Wendy McAnerney: An exciting career at sea awaits young people in the Highlands and islands

By Wendy McAnerney
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The CalMac ferry from Mallaig to Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
The CalMac ferry from Mallaig to Rum (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Teenagers and twenty-somethings can gain a great deal from undertaking a modern apprenticeship, writes Wendy McAnerney of CalMac.

CalMac’s modern apprenticeship scheme is part of our commitment to supporting local economies and helping the communities we serve to thrive. It’s also a unique opportunity for locals to remain in their community while gaining an exciting career at the same time.

We are currently looking for dedicated and enthusiastic 17 to 24-year-olds who have a genuine passion for working in the maritime sector to apply to join one of our industry-leading seafaring programmes.

There are many rewards to a CalMac modern apprenticeship. We pay for your college, travel, accommodation and cover your meals when you are away from home – no student loans required.

You’ll get both off-the-job training at college and on-the-job training from experienced professionals who will help you all the way. In fact, you’ll get your own personal mentor to support you with a career at sea.

Our current apprentices tell me that they are enjoying the mixture of learning and working at the same time, improving their skills, expanding their knowledge, experiencing different things every single day, and learning what it’s like to become a seafarer with CalMac.

One aspect of the scheme that seems to have greatly appealed to applicants is the chance to train for a skilled job while continuing to be based at home in the Western Isles and on the west coast. All of our new recruits come from communities across the CalMac network, including Stornoway, Benbecula, North Uist, Barra and Eriskay.

Championing wellbeing, equality and diversity

As well as providing practical training and learning, we take the wellbeing of all staff very seriously. Living at sea can be a lonely time for anyone, however experienced they are, and we do as much as we can to look after our young apprentices.

They’ll be able to talk to their own personal mentors throughout the course and access our team of mental health first aiders, as well as our employee assistance programme through a mobile app, which advises on personal issues outside of work.

The CalMac modern apprenticeship programme is accepting applications until March 17. Image: 13threephotograph/Shutterstock

Equality and diversity are also important to CalMac, and we are dedicated to welcoming people from all backgrounds into every sector of the company. For example, while women make up only 1.2% of the worldwide maritime sector, the figure at CalMac is more than 10%, and we will continue to increase this.

Part of the induction programme includes a training session on equality, diversity and inclusion, and apprentices hear all about our Inclusive CalMac team, which the apprentices are welcome to be part of if they so choose.

Our seagoing modern apprenticeship scheme is a great opportunity for anyone based across our communities looking for a career at sea. We are accepting applications right now, so please check our website to find out how you can join us.

Wendy McAnerney is learning and development manager for CalMac

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: 'Continuity' from Humza Yousaf doesn't mean much given SNP's mediocre record
A Leicester City football fan shows support for Gary Lineker during a recent match (Image: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: We can only hope Gary Lineker's 'I'm Sporticus' moment sparks change
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
From left to right, SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
David Knight: Looks like next SNP leader will be same old, same old
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
The Conservative Party's 'Stop the boats' signage has proved controversial to some (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least the Tories have given their lectern builder a job…
A genuine gift or a shameless scam - what is your view on mediumship? Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Mediums - one big con or the real deal?
Farmer carrying box of veg on a sunny day;
Readers' letters: Supporting local produce, the Beauly to Denny line and the Falkland Islands
Land reform and ownership continues to be a hot topic in Scotland (Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock)
Stuart Young: Big doesn't mean bad when it comes to land ownership
3

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
3
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council is hoping the increase encourages more investors into the local market. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Price of electric vehicle charging to nearly double in Aberdeenshire
5
Police attended Aberdeen's Exchange Street due to the incident. Image: Google Street View.
Man, 37, taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ on Aberdeen’s Exchange Street
6
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
7
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Maruisz Kowalski cor NEEDS ID BY Kathryn Wylie Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man carried baton for protection after four-day kidnap and torture ordeal, court told
8
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
9
Alistair Greig
Convicted conman who pocketed £13 million in Ponzi scheme ordered to hand over £814.33…
10
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…

More from Press and Journal

Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is set for a Scottish Cup semi-final next month,. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle drawn to face Falkirk in Scottish Cup semi-final - in repeat of…
Ferryhill Library is one of the six libraries across Aberdeen to close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Campaigners fighting to save Aberdeen libraries urge people to show support at Ferryhill 'read-in'
Balfour Hospital
Water leak closes emergency department at Orkney's Balfour Hospital
The event will take place in August. Image: Donald MacLeod.
Scotland's history to come to life through re-enactments and story events
Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
The River Dee will feature on the show Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers hosted by Paul Murton tonight on BBC One. Image: BBC.
River Dee to feature on Grand Tours of Scotland's Rivers on BBC One
New proposals have been revealed for creating miles and miles of new bus lanes and cycle routes through Aberdeen and north to Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.
9.5 miles of new bus lanes considered for Aberdeen in multi-million pound proposals
3
Carmelite Lane has been closed to the public while officers carry out their inquiries. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 50, seriously injured in assault in Aberdeen city centre lane
Former Evening Express news editor, Jimmy Lees, celebrated his 100th birthday at Broomhill Park on Monday. Pictured with manager Carolyn Slessor (left) and support worker Wendy Craig (right). Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Former Evening Express news editor Jimmy Lees celebrates 100th birthday

Editor's Picks

Most Commented