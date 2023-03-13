[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenagers and twenty-somethings can gain a great deal from undertaking a modern apprenticeship, writes Wendy McAnerney of CalMac.

CalMac’s modern apprenticeship scheme is part of our commitment to supporting local economies and helping the communities we serve to thrive. It’s also a unique opportunity for locals to remain in their community while gaining an exciting career at the same time.

We are currently looking for dedicated and enthusiastic 17 to 24-year-olds who have a genuine passion for working in the maritime sector to apply to join one of our industry-leading seafaring programmes.

There are many rewards to a CalMac modern apprenticeship. We pay for your college, travel, accommodation and cover your meals when you are away from home – no student loans required.

You’ll get both off-the-job training at college and on-the-job training from experienced professionals who will help you all the way. In fact, you’ll get your own personal mentor to support you with a career at sea.

Our current apprentices tell me that they are enjoying the mixture of learning and working at the same time, improving their skills, expanding their knowledge, experiencing different things every single day, and learning what it’s like to become a seafarer with CalMac.

One aspect of the scheme that seems to have greatly appealed to applicants is the chance to train for a skilled job while continuing to be based at home in the Western Isles and on the west coast. All of our new recruits come from communities across the CalMac network, including Stornoway, Benbecula, North Uist, Barra and Eriskay.

Championing wellbeing, equality and diversity

As well as providing practical training and learning, we take the wellbeing of all staff very seriously. Living at sea can be a lonely time for anyone, however experienced they are, and we do as much as we can to look after our young apprentices.

They’ll be able to talk to their own personal mentors throughout the course and access our team of mental health first aiders, as well as our employee assistance programme through a mobile app, which advises on personal issues outside of work.

Equality and diversity are also important to CalMac, and we are dedicated to welcoming people from all backgrounds into every sector of the company. For example, while women make up only 1.2% of the worldwide maritime sector, the figure at CalMac is more than 10%, and we will continue to increase this.

Part of the induction programme includes a training session on equality, diversity and inclusion, and apprentices hear all about our Inclusive CalMac team, which the apprentices are welcome to be part of if they so choose.

Our seagoing modern apprenticeship scheme is a great opportunity for anyone based across our communities looking for a career at sea. We are accepting applications right now, so please check our website to find out how you can join us.

Wendy McAnerney is learning and development manager for CalMac