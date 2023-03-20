Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Aman Uppal: Abhorrent ‘Stop the Boats’ Bill attempts to erode universal principle of asylum altogether

By Aman Uppal
March 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 8:09 am
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks with members of the media after a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks with members of the media after a press conference following the launch of new legislation on migrant channel crossings (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)

Not only does the UK Government’s immigration Bill disregard the spirit of the Refugee Convention, it goes as far as potentially breaching it, writes law graduate Aman Uppal.

The details of Westminster’s new “Stop the Boats” policy are introduced on the UK Government’s website as: “Ground-breaking new laws to stop the boats”. In reality, “life-shattering” would be a better description.

The Illegal Migration Bill passed its second reading last week, despite contradictory recommendations from the United Nations Refugee Agency.

This Bill is supposedly designed to encourage asylum seekers to use safe and legal routes to enter the UK, and deter them from crossing the Channel by preventing those who do so from claiming asylum in the UK. Instead, they will be detained and removed from the country.

There seems to be a lack of – if not zero – consideration being given to the fact that asylum claims can only be lodged from inside the United Kingdom and, currently, there is no visa that exists to allow people to come to the UK to seek asylum. Essentially, the “safe and legal routes” the government is encouraging these vulnerable people to use do not exist.

If a person cannot enter the country legally or by crossing the Channel, they cannot enter the country at all, which is, ultimately, the government’s apparent goal.

Instead of considering the ways in which safe and legal routes for asylum seekers can be provided, there is a focus on the ways in which they can be reduced further until, eventually, they practically disappear. Unfortunately, that “eventually” is now.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stated that he and Home Secretary Suella Braverman will only consider expanding safe and legal routes after “stopping the boats”. The question that arises here is: how long would this consideration take?

How much longer will thousands of vulnerable people be stranded in countries they are desperate to flee, likely in dangerous circumstances, before these safe and legal routes are established?

Based on the UK Government’s track record, it is not likely that these routes will become available any time soon. The aim here appears to be to exclude rather than to help; to deter rather than to protect.

UK has international responsibilities to help refugees

The Illegal Migration Bill appears to follow the lead of immigration policies implemented in Australia and the US, creating something of a competition over which country can deter unwanted immigrants in the most effective way, as opposed to valuing their responsibilities under international law.

At its very core, the United Nations 1951 Refugee Convention (an international legal instrument) aimed to define the term “refugee” and outline the rights of the displaced, as well as the legal obligations of nations and states to protect them. As things currently stand, this convention reads as a list of everything the UK Government is failing to do.

The UK Government has nicknamed its Illegal Migration Bill the ‘Stop the Boats’ Bill. Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock

It protects refugees from being rejected at the borders of safe states, and from being punished for entering a state without permission. It also stipulates that refugees’ human rights must be respected, and that they must be protected in the country they have fled to.

Abhorrently, the powers outlined in the Illegal Migration Bill could give rise to a direct breach of Article 33 of the 1951 Convention, which prohibits refoulement – the act of forcing a refugee or asylum seeker to return to or enter a country or territory where they are likely to face persecution.

We’re in danger of rendering principle of asylum meaningless

If asylum seekers and refugees enter the UK by crossing the Channel and, as a result, are detained and removed, in accordance with this Bill, they may be returned to the country they were fleeing from, due to facing persecution, thus giving rise to constructive refoulement. In effect, not only does this Bill disregard the spirit of the 1951 Convention, but it also goes as far as potentially specifically breaching it.

The UK Government is not ignorant of this. In Braverman’s letter to MPs on the Bill, she stated: “This does not mean the provisions in the Bill are incompatible with the Convention rights, only that there is a more [than] 50% chance that they may not be. We are testing the limits but remain confident that this Bill is compatible with international law.”

If we, alongside other countries, continue down this road, there will be no avenue of escape for people living in precarious conditions

By extension, if this legislation goes unchallenged, it sets a precedent, allowing other states bound by international law to chance their luck at narrowly escaping their international obligations, designed to protect the human rights of the masses, at the expense of the lives of the vulnerable.

If we, alongside other countries, continue down this road, there will be no avenue of escape for people living in precarious conditions. Those facing immediate danger across the rest of the world will not have anywhere safe to turn.

If each state slowly churns out legislation prohibiting asylum seekers and refugees from entering, with no existing alternative, the universal principle of asylum will be rendered meaningless, as “asylum” will no longer exist.

Aman Uppal is a law graduate and future trainee solicitor with a particular interest in human rights and immigration law

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender, 50 years in whisky business Picture shows; Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender. Speyside. Supplied by And Clark Date; Unknown
Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker
3
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
A family visit Berlin's Holocaust memorial (Image: Anton Havelaar/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Gary Lineker's ill-judged analogy was an insult to the memory of victims
2
There are some security concerns over the TikTok app (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Where will Michael Gove learn his dance moves if TikTok gets…
Jamie Lee Curtis clutches her Oscar for best performance by an actress in a supporting role after it is engraved at the Governor's Ball. Image: AP Photo/John Locher.
What a week: All glitter at the Oscars but no joy for Granite City…
Broadmoor psychiatric hospital has housed many infamous criminals. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Behind the locked doors of Broadmoor
A photo of someone using a CBD vape pen
Readers' letters: The dangers of vaping, Scottish Green Party and Gary Lineker

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented