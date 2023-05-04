Fiona Rintoul: Coronation gilded silliness will only divide us further

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Fiona Rintoul: Coronation gilded silliness will only divide us further

The UK needs radical reform and renewal, not a self-indulgent soak in the warm waters of imperialism lite.

A night-time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place this weekend (Image: James Manning/PA)
A night-time rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place this weekend (Image: James Manning/PA)
By Fiona Rintoul

Where will you be on Saturday? I’m going to be in the best of all possible places: Ullapool, where the unrearranged annual book festival will be in full swing.

“We would like to assure everyone that the festival will take place as planned,” the organisers posted online last year, after the coronation date was announced. “The writers are booked and our programme is set in place,” they continued, describing the festival as “a unique event not available on iPlayer or repeat”. Ouch.

This decision will chime, one senses, with the majority of Scots. A highlight of the reopening of the Scottish parliament in 1999 was folk singer Sheena Wellington’s stirring a cappella rendition of Robert Burns’s egalitarian anthem, Is There for Honest Poverty. It seemed to capture who we are. Shrugging indifference in Scotland to Saturday’s tinsel show underscores that egalitarian streak.

A recent YouGov poll found that almost three-quarters of Scots don’t care about the coronation of Charles III and his consort. Less than half want the monarchy to continue. Among younger age groups, that figure plummets to 20%.

Even across the wider UK, younger people feel kind of “meh” about the royal family. Only 31% of 18 to 24 year olds believe the institution should persist.

How could it be otherwise? In the digital age, we know far too much about these people to be fooled into thinking that they’re special. And, if they’re not special, what’s the point?

Over 200 years ago, the bard understood the essential truth of all aristocratic titles when he wrote that the rank is but the guinea’s stamp. We can hardly miss it now.

The truth is that the British monarchy is an opaque and undemocratic institution with too much hidden power. It really makes no sense to draw our head of state from one family that has sidestepped equalities legislation and paid off a victim of sexual grooming. And, yet, the pretence continues.

We need radical reform and renewal

Our state broadcaster, the BBC, bombards us with bizarre details about sceptres, orbs, blunt swords, special oil from Jerusalem and gold carriages with electric windows. If it weren’t costing so much – to make the £100 million figure less abstract, think of it as 5,000 junior nurses in England – it might be comedic.

Then again, maybe not. It’s easy to think that it doesn’t matter, but it kind of does. The idea that the coronation will bring people together and showcase the UK on the world stage is not just delusional, it’s dangerous, for it obscures reality.

This cannot be fixed by allowing an elderly couple, forged from adultery, to commandeer the dressing-up box

Glinting diamonds and clippety-clopping horses will be the order of the day in London on Saturday but, somewhere in the loft, is a hideous portrait of today’s UK that we’re not facing. Our public services are crumbling. Our economy is staggering from the self-inflicted wound of Brexit. We are divided among ourselves. Income inequality is higher than it was in the 1960s and 1970s.

This cannot be fixed by allowing an elderly couple, forged from adultery, to commandeer the dressing-up box. We need radical reform and renewal, not a self-indulgent soak in the warm waters of imperialism lite.

We must face that image in the attic and recognise who we are: a failing, mid-sized European country in desperate need of some common cause.

May this coronation be the last

Amidst the gilded silliness, it has fallen to Sinn Féin’s vice president and Northern Ireland’s first minister elect, Michelle O’Neill, to be the adult in the room. An Irish republican, she will attend the coronation because she is committed to being a first minister for all.

If only the UK establishment would extend a similar courtesy to British republicans. Instead, it acts like we don’t exist, and exhorts us to pledge allegiance to a frankly not very impressive man in front of the telly. Like, no.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

“It’s just an invitation,” Lambeth Palace squeaked when that didn’t go down well. Too right it is – though not if you want to serve as an MP or MSP.

Saturday’s archaic shenanigans won’t unite us; they will only divide us further. May this coronation be the last. It’s coming yet for a’ that.

Fiona Rintoul is an author and translator

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]