Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Catriona Thomson: It’s high time all Scottish libraries close the chapter on late fees

Only six out of the 32 councils in Scotland still fine borrowers for overdue books - but that's still six too many.

Some libraries no longer charge late fees while others still enforce them (Image: Mikael Damkier/Shutterstock)
Some libraries no longer charge late fees while others still enforce them (Image: Mikael Damkier/Shutterstock)
By Catriona Thomson

I cannot be the only person who has experienced that utter sense of terror as you ransack your house, frantically searching for a missing library book, to avoid a fine.

I have always loved libraries. As a child, they provided me with a safe space where I could learn and escape into a world of others’ imaginations. They are places where you discover books that challenge your thinking, or make your mind dance with their ability to transport you from the humdrum of your daily existence.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, puts it far better than I can. “Libraries have always been essential to a brighter future, and never more so than now,” he says. “Libraries are beacons of light, illuminating communities and individuals through all that they freely offer by way of books, information, learning, entertainment and enlightenment. Libraries build better lives full stop.”

But overdue fines disproportionately affect those who can least afford them. I’m fortunate that a small financial penalty won’t break the bank, but I know that for many it could. I believe everyone, no matter their background or financial situation, should be able to access books, knowledge and learning without cost.

Lambert highlights the importance of the service, saying, “They are as essential to the health and wellbeing of our communities as any other social service. Without libraries, communities will suffer and there is little hope of creating a better and more equal society.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), adds: “Libraries play a valuable role in not only supporting education and literacy, but also promoting social inclusion, tackling inequality and reconnecting communities. This is more important than ever during the cost-of-living crisis where libraries are providing a safe haven for people struggling with increasing bills, including the cost of heating their homes.”

Forward: Scotland’s Public Library Strategy for 2021-2025 (published by the SLIC in August 2021) highlighted the belief that library resources and programming should be accessible to all, by removing all financial penalties for all borrowers.

Today, only six out of the 32 councils in Scotland still fine borrowers for overdue books. Most forward-thinking councils have relegated that to the past. According to Tulloch, “our library network in Scotland has seen the benefits of going ‘fine free’ in breaking down barriers and promoting equality – providing free, equitable access to a whole host of services including PC and internet access, activities and events, as well as book loans.

“The advantages of library use for people of all ages has never been more clear and experience from around the globe has shown that where library fines have been removed, both borrow numbers and the volume of books issued increases.”

Who really wants to be the last librarian charging late fees?

Currently, Aberdeen City Council libraries impose a maximum charge of £4 per item after five weeks, and neighbouring Aberdeenshire Council charges adults a maximum of £5.70. In Clackmannanshire, a maximum fine of £2.75 is charged per item for all users, and Inverclyde Council charges adults 10p per day, up to a maximum of £3 for each book.

North Lanarkshire charges 60p per week. The maximum amount an adult will be fined there is £6 after 10 weeks. Dundee City Council is actively reviewing its policy, but it is currently charging adults a maximum of £2 if an item is over five weeks late.

Aberdeen has been fiercely campaigning to keep some of its libraries open recently (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

Pamela Tulloch wants to highlight that SLIC “are committed to supporting members and we hope the outstanding libraries will take this opportunity to re-evaluate and go ‘fine free’, allowing even more people to use their local services and rediscover the joy of reading without fear of financial penalty.

“The fact that only a few councils across the country still enforce fines today shows what an outdated concept this is. Library fines for late, lost or damaged books should be a thing of the past – and for most they are, with some services abolishing late fees more than a decade ago.”

I have no idea why the last remaining councils are dragging their heels and choosing fines over fairness, and income streams over equality – but I wonder which one will be the last to close the chapter?

Catriona Thomson is a freelance food and drink writer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]