Barra lifeboat launched to rescue stranded crew from broken down fishing vessel

The Barra lifeboat team was launched after crew on a broken down fishing vessel called for assistance.

Stornoway coastguards received the call just after 7am today.

A fishing vessel – with five crewman on board – broke down around 48 miles south-west of Barra.

Barra Lifeboat was launched at around 7.45am to the location.

It towed the vessel back to Castlebay by around 5.45pm where arrangements will be made to tow it on to Mallaig. No one was injured in the incident.