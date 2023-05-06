Highlands & Islands Barra lifeboat launched to rescue stranded crew from broken down fishing vessel Barra Lifeboat was launched at around 7.45am to the location. By Lottie Hood May 6 2023, 9.46am Share Barra lifeboat launched to rescue stranded crew from broken down fishing vessel Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5698270/barra-lifeboat-launched-after-fishing-vessel-breakdown/ Copy Link 0 comment Barra Lifeboat was launched around 7.45am. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up The Barra lifeboat team was launched after crew on a broken down fishing vessel called for assistance. Stornoway coastguards received the call just after 7am today. A fishing vessel – with five crewman on board – broke down around 48 miles south-west of Barra. Launched from Barra Island, Western Isles about twenty five minutes ago – https://t.co/MTEvfLRObR — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) May 6, 2023 Barra Lifeboat was launched at around 7.45am to the location. It towed the vessel back to Castlebay by around 5.45pm where arrangements will be made to tow it on to Mallaig. No one was injured in the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation