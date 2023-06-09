Campbell Gunn: Looking to Norway for inspiration on independence…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campbell Gunn: Looking to Norway for inspiration on independence…

Former SNP adviser Campbell Gunn believes we just need to look to Norway to realise the potential to be had from independence.

By Campbell Gunn

Later this month, the SNP will hold a special conference in Dundee to consider ways to progress the cause of Scottish independence.

The conference was due to have taken place back in March but was postponed due to the party’s leadership election after Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly stood down as First Minister.

The party’s options are limited. Under the terms of the Scotland Act, the Scottish Parliament has no right to hold a referendum on the issue.

Alternative plans to hold general or Scottish parliamentary elections as “de facto” referenda could simply be ignored by the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats, who would claim that just because the SNP says an election is about a specific issue, that does not make it so.

How supporters of Scottish independence must cast envious eyes across the North Sea to Norway.

Many people forget that it is only within the lifetimes of many of our grandparents that Norway actually gained its independence.

In fact, the anniversary of the parliamentary vote on Norwegian independence, in 1905, was on Wednesday this week. Before 1905, Norway had been ruled by Sweden for almost 100 years, and by Denmark for 400 years before that.

What are the parallels between Norway and Scotland in terms of a case for independence?

A country of four or five million people dominated by a larger and more powerful neighbour? Sound familiar? There are other parallels.

In the lead-up to Norway’s campaign for independence, the Norwegian parliament espoused a firmly social democratic range of policies, while Sweden remained far more conservative.

Then there were rows between the two parliaments over Norway’s insistence on setting up its own consulates, just as there have been objections from Westminster over the Scottish Government setting up “international offices” in places like Beijing, Paris, and Washington.

International tensions also came into play. While Norway was more outward-looking, trading with Britain, the United States, and others, Sweden was firmly allied both politically and economically with Germany.

This was in the run-up to the First World War, and there were concerns, particularly in Britain, that if war broke out, Germany would have easy access to North Sea Norwegian ports, from which to launch attacks.

This led, it is believed, to tacit diplomatic support from Britain for Norwegian independence.

Matters came to a head in the Norwegian Parliament – the Storting – on June 7, 1905, amid fears that tensions had risen to such a degree that war might break out between the two countries.

The Storting passed a motion to dissolve the union between Norway and Sweden and organised a referendum for August 13 that year.

This vote, only open to men at the time, was passed overwhelmingly (universal suffrage was not introduced until 1913).

The terms of the dissolution were negotiated by representatives of the two governments at the end of August, were completed by the following month, and accepted by both Norwegian and Swedish parliaments in October. How easy was that?

The result today is that the two countries live in neighbourly harmony, and thanks to North Sea oil, Norway is one of the richest nations on the planet.

Oil rigs under maintenance near Bergen, Norway. Image: Shutterstock

We can only look on and think, “what if?”. Just imagine what that level of wealth pouring into Scotland would have meant, for the country as a whole and particularly for Aberdeen.

Of course, there are no exact parallels between the Scandinavian position in 1905 and the United Kingdom today.

For one thing, in 1905, while public opinion in Norway was almost 100 per cent behind their independence from Sweden; in Scotland today, the populace is still split down the middle.

And that is yet another problem for the SNP. In addition to how to hold a binding vote of independence, they have to calculate when to actually hold it.

Another referendum defeat a decade or so after the first one, and the issue will undoubtedly be off the table for a long, long time. And the signs at the moment are not particularly good.

Are the polls strong enough?

Would it be wise to take that chance with the polls at 50-50, or even with a slight majority for change?

Rushing headlong into another vote without the certainty of winning would be foolish, I believe. We need time to persuade at least some of those who voted No last time to change their minds. And the way to do that is by good governance.

Whatever people’s views of Alex Salmond today, as First Minister he led a competent government, respected by the majority.

He took support for independence from under 30 per cent to 45 per cent. We need the Scottish Government to demonstrate equal competence to get us comfortably over the line. And frankly, given the events of the past few weeks and months, that is a big ask.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland

