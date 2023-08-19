Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manenji Mangundu: Ordinary people will pay price for lack of action on global humanitarian crises

Even before conflict in neighbouring Sudan began, three in four people in South Sudan needed humanitarian assistance.

People who fled the violence in Sudan sit at informal shelters in the Upper Nile state town of Renk, South Sudan, earlier this year (Image: Amel Pain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
By Manenji Mangundu

As a midwife, Angelica used to spend her days helping to deliver babies in a hospital in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. That was before the fighting began.

Now she helps to deliver babies out in the open – on the dusty ground – in South Sudan, at a camp in the border port town of Renk.

“We need water and basic supplies; we donâ€™t have soap,” Angelica explains. “Many people, including pregnant mothers, come here every day and we donâ€™t have enough to help them.”

Since the violence in Sudan erupted in mid-April, over 1,100 people have been killed and over three million people have been forced from their homes. More than 650,000 of them have sought safety in Sudanâ€™s neighbouring countries. Despite a series of temporary ceasefires, a sustainable peace remains elusive.

Angelica is just one of the nearly 190,000 people who have fled to neighbouring South Sudan, in search of safety. Like her, most people come through Renk, in the countryâ€™s Upper Nile state.

These arrivals are met by a country already engulfed in its own complex crises, affected by decades of war, marginalisation and underinvestment, corruption, economic crisis, natural disasters, migration, and the declining interest of international donors.

As a result, South Sudan – where the average life expectancy is just 55 – is perpetually stalked by severe hunger. The country has consistently topped the worldâ€™s hungriest nations for the last five years, and ranks last on the Human Development Index of 191 countries – unenviable accolades for one of the worldâ€™s youngest nations.

Even before the conflict in neighbouring Sudan began, three in four people in South Sudan needed humanitarian assistance. It’s a snowballing tragedy.

‘We ran away from death into another death trap’

The transit centre in Renk – set up in the stateâ€™s derelict university buildings – is severely overcrowded, leaving people sleeping in the open as they wait and hope to move on.

Some returnees and refugees have found their way by road onwards to Unity state and other parts of Upper Nile. Thousands of other families continue to camp at Palouch Airport in the oil producing region – waiting to board long-delayed, overcrowded planes.

“We ran away from death only to another death trap here,” says Mary, another woman like Angelica who has found herself in Renk, matter-of-factly.

Midwife Angelica delivers babies without water or basic supplies like soap in a refugee camp in South Sudan

Oxfam, along with our partners and other aid agencies, are working round the clock to provide people living outside of the transit centres in Renk with money to access life-saving essentials.

Earlier this summer, the Scottish Government announced it was donating a hugely welcome Â£250,000 – including Â£125,00 to Oxfam – from its Humanitarian Emergency Fund to respond to the crisis. These funds are helping us reach over 700 households, providing them with cash to buy food and other basic necessities.

But, as each day passes, the situation becomes more precarious, with the UN appeal remaining chronically underfunded. And with the arrival of the rainy season comes the looming threat of rampant disease like diarrhoea, pneumonia, malaria, typhoid, and yet more death.

Humanitarian needs this year are at record levels

The situation in South Sudan, while dire, is far from unique.

World Humanitarian Day (August 19) provides a grim reminder that global humanitarian needs this year are at record levels once again. According to the UN, 360 million people worldwide need assistance – up 30% since the start of last year.

More than 110 million people have been forced from their homes. And more than 260 million people face acute food insecurity, with some at risk of famine.

More funds are urgently needed. So, too, is sustained action to end conflicts, tackle climate change and cure the economic malaise fuelling poverty

My colleagues in the humanitarian community around the world work tirelessly, day in, day out, to save as many lives as possible, operating in some of the most difficult and violent places in the world.

Governments around the world must now show the same resolve. More funds are urgently needed. So, too, is sustained action to end conflicts, tackle climate change and cure the economic malaise fuelling poverty and inequality around the world.

Otherwise, millions of ordinary people like Angelica and Mary – in South Sudan and beyond – will continue to pay the price for global political leadersâ€™ collective failure of conscience.

Dr Manenji Mangundu is Oxfam’s South Sudan country directorÂ 

