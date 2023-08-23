Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

James Mackenzie: Scotland should prioritise reducing carbon footprint fast over net zero pipe dream

The idea of 'net zero' is a smokescreen for fossil fuel use, while decarbonisation is a practical and profitable move for good.

Devastating wildfires are becoming more common in the Highlands as a result of climate change (Image: Balintore Fire Station)
Devastating wildfires are becoming more common in the Highlands as a result of climate change (Image: Balintore Fire Station)
By James Mackenzie

When the aliens search the ruins of our cities, assuming we don’t change trajectory, they may find out enough about how we lived to decide that “net zero targets” should be our epitaph.

Perhaps they’ll discover an ancient newspaper and decipher some right-wing blowhard’s claims that these targets are too much, too fast, or simply unnecessary. The truth is the absolute opposite. They’re not even close to adequate for the crisis we face.

I’d like to say net zero targets are fine apart from the words “net”, “zero” and “targets” – but even that’s not true.

First, they measure the wrong thing: emissions, not footprint. If steel used here was still being made at Ravenscraig, it would count against Scotland’s targets, but steel shipped here doesn’t. A perverse incentive to do social and economic harm, and no encouragement to use lower-carbon materials.

Measuring emissions alone would be flawed, even if it mattered where carbon dioxide (CO2) is physically put into the atmosphere. But, of course, that’s completely immaterial. Then, when manufacturing is offshored, those same blowhards say: “Why should we act when China’s emissions continue to rise?”

The timescale is a problem, too. Scottish Government ministers speak proudly about the fact that their target is 2045, not 2050. But what we do in the 2040s is almost irrelevant compared to what we do now.

Young climate change protesters in Inverness (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Long-term targets plus short-term political objectives equals procrastination. And Scotland’s annual targets show this very neatly. Over the 12 years we have data for since the environmental targets were set, they’ve only been met four times. And one of those was in 2020, when the pandemic reshaped our lives.

Even the deeply cautious UK Committee on Climate Change says Scotland’s targets are in danger of becoming meaningless.

‘Forget about net zero, we need real zero’

The worst element of all might be “net”, though. This is an invitation to the fossil majors to promote endless smokescreens and pipe dreams.

They claim hydrogen is a fuel, but it’s just a very lossy method of transmitting energy, with less than one molecule in 1,000 coming from renewables. In decades to come, there might be a role for renewable hydrogen, and for direct air capture, which is even less efficient. Right now, both are a distraction from ending the burning of fossil fuels.

Carbon capture and storage is similar nonsense, aimed at politicians terrified of change. BP, in emails obtained by the US Congress, calls it enabling “the full use of fossil fuels across the energy transition and beyond”.

A tonne of CO2 saved this year is far more valuable than one saved in two decades’ time

Shell’s flagship Quest facility captured five million tonnes of CO2 up to 2019, which sounds nice until you read it also caused 7.5 million tonnes of emissions.

The aim is to create an illusion that they will do better in future – o Lord, make me chaste, but not yet. But as Greta Thunberg put it: “Forget about net zero, we need real zero”.

Although, as I think she’d agree, “zero” isn’t ideal. If everything was decarbonised – transport, heat, manufacturing and so on (and we have most of the technology to do so already) – then nature restoration on a transformative scale would be carbon negative. That should be the aim, especially given that we profited disproportionately from industrialisation, while the worst climate harms are occurring in countries that benefitted least.

Acting immediately is absolutely vital

The real test should be this: is Scotland reducing its carbon footprint as quickly and fairly as possible? Keep targets, perhaps, if they measure the right thing. But a tonne of CO2 saved this year is far more valuable than one saved in two decades’ time.

Moving faster – during a climate breakdown on a scale not expected until the second half of this century – would bring many other benefits.

Decarbonisation requires a vast amount of new infrastructure: there’s work to be done and money to be made. We handed over a lead on wind turbines to Denmark and China. But, as US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (substantially about emissions reduction in practice) shows – investment really pays off.

Some electric buses and other forms of environmentally-friendly transport are already in place across Scotland (Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

One benefit of decarbonisation on the scale needed, beyond helping the climate itself, would be social. Britain has the air of a country circling the plughole. This would be an inspiring national project, on the scale of John F Kennedy’s pledge to land on the moon by the end of the 1960s, and more useful.

A quarter of the public rate climate change and the environment as a top concern. An ambitious and even profitable response to this existential crisis would be genuinely reassuring. I suspect one of the many causes of the decline in mental health is fear about the planet we will live on, let alone the one the next generation will face.

Somehow, the Westminster parties instead competed to see how fast they could U-turn on environmental policy, during the hottest July in recorded human history. Devolution is on an ever-tighter leash, but Scotland can and must show leadership and prove things can be done differently.

James Mackenzie is a freelance media and public affairs consultant and former head of communications for the Scottish Greens

More from Opinion

Passengers have seen behind the scenes at CalMac in BBC Scotland's Island Crossings (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Iain Maciver: Seeing impressive CalMac staff in action highlights government inertia on ferries
A group of football players doing headers, which some argue should face a ban
Mike Edwards: Outright ban on football headers is only safe and moral choice
The stunning scenery of a Highlands train journey is unforgettable (Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Upgrading Scotland's railways as well as its roads would be just the…
Romario Simpson starred as DC Davis Lindo in the first series of BBC Scotland's Granite Harbour (Image: BBC/LA Productions/Robert Pereira Hind)
Scott Begbie: Stop sneering at Granite Harbour and consider the bigger picture
Even an unreliable car is better than no car at all, it turns out (Image: GrooveZ/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Going car-free is far easier said than done
First Minister Humza Yousaf isn't afraid to offend - but will he stand up the Greens if their policies harm Scotland's future? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Ryan Crighton: Humza Yousaf must overcome his Green Achilles' heel on oil and gas
The cost of renewing insurance has really started to stack up for some consumers already feeling the pinch (Image: Dubo/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Insurance renewal has become a Saga for struggling customers
Today's young women see themselves represented on football pitches across the world (Image: Fotokostic/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: I couldn't care less about football - but I'm glad girls today…
People who fled the violence in Sudan sit at informal shelters in the Upper Nile state town of Renk, South Sudan, earlier this year (Image: Amel Pain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Manenji Mangundu: Ordinary people will pay price for lack of action on global humanitarian…
James Nesbitt waits for someone to hand him a club, or a drink, we don't really know, at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
What A Week: Aberdeen letters on the move and Trump course suits actor to…