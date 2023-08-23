Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan

But there was a warning that Highland Council faces “reputational risk” if the controversial regeneration proposal does not go ahead.

By John Ross
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street

Controversial bollards in Inverness’s Academy Street will be removed if councillors fail to back regeneration plans next week.

A crunch meeting on the future of the redevelopment of the city centre route is being held by Highland Council’s Inverness area committee.

The plans aim to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

The council says it is part of a wider strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

A new traffic management system would include banning through traffic to reduce congestion.

Cutting Academy Street traffic

This is aimed at cutting traffic on Academy Street from around 9,000 vehicles to under 2,000.

The authority says the plan strikes a balance between delivering sustainable transport, city centre regeneration and supporting the city centre economy.

But critics fear it could harm city centre businesses and move traffic problems to areas like the Crown.

Officials are recommending support for finalising the proposed design and consult on a Traffic Regulation Order.

They say if it is not supported, work will stop on the design.

Bollards used to widen pavements will then be removed and the road returned to its original width.

The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars

A report to the committee says a redesigned Academy Street will support positive behaviour change towards more sustainable travel.

This would make a positive contribution to reducing Highland’s travel carbon footprint.

It warns there is potential for “reputational risk” to the council if it does not implement the plan.

The council hosted its latest consultation meeting on the plans in July with business, tourism, transport and active travel groups.

Feedback from 894 comments showed 371 were positive or mostly positive and 223 were negative or mostly negative.

However, the latest survey by Inverness BID showed 80% of businesses were either opposed or strongly opposed to the plan. Just over 12% in favour or strongly in favour.

‘A strategic mistake’

Crown and City Centre Community Council has also raised concerns at the potential impact in the area from displaced traffic.

A letter from the community council said: “All members supported and welcomed the physical improvements proposed for Academy Street.

“But the principal objection was to its closure as a through route.

“This was considered to be a strategic mistake which would impact on the businesses in city centre in favour of out of town shopping and the internet.”

Members said there is already concern about traffic issues around the area’s narrow streets, and this could get worse if Academy Street is closed to through traffic.

They said air quality in Academy Street has greatly improved, but consideration should be given to the viability of an Emission Control Zone.

The plan would stop through traffic in Academy Street. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The report to the committee says, outside peak periods, there is ample capacity on the surrounding road network to accommodate potentially displaced traffic.

However, traffic in Crown will be monitored if the Academy street plans go ahead and action taken if traffic increases are unacceptable.

It adds the current design could potentially attract Scottish Government funding to build and will “deliver significant improvement to the city”.

