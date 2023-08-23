Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan

Controversial bollards in Inverness’s Academy Street will be removed if councillors fail to back regeneration plans next week.

A crunch meeting on the future of the redevelopment of the city centre route is being held by Highland Council’s Inverness area committee.

The plans aim to shift focus from cars to walkers and wheelchair users.

The council says it is part of a wider strategy to make Inverness more welcoming, attractive and healthier.

A new traffic management system would include banning through traffic to reduce congestion.

Cutting Academy Street traffic

This is aimed at cutting traffic on Academy Street from around 9,000 vehicles to under 2,000.

The authority says the plan strikes a balance between delivering sustainable transport, city centre regeneration and supporting the city centre economy.

But critics fear it could harm city centre businesses and move traffic problems to areas like the Crown.

Officials are recommending support for finalising the proposed design and consult on a Traffic Regulation Order.

They say if it is not supported, work will stop on the design.

Bollards used to widen pavements will then be removed and the road returned to its original width.

A report to the committee says a redesigned Academy Street will support positive behaviour change towards more sustainable travel.

This would make a positive contribution to reducing Highland’s travel carbon footprint.

It warns there is potential for “reputational risk” to the council if it does not implement the plan.

The council hosted its latest consultation meeting on the plans in July with business, tourism, transport and active travel groups.

Feedback from 894 comments showed 371 were positive or mostly positive and 223 were negative or mostly negative.

However, the latest survey by Inverness BID showed 80% of businesses were either opposed or strongly opposed to the plan. Just over 12% in favour or strongly in favour.

‘A strategic mistake’

Crown and City Centre Community Council has also raised concerns at the potential impact in the area from displaced traffic.

A letter from the community council said: “All members supported and welcomed the physical improvements proposed for Academy Street.

“But the principal objection was to its closure as a through route.

“This was considered to be a strategic mistake which would impact on the businesses in city centre in favour of out of town shopping and the internet.”

Members said there is already concern about traffic issues around the area’s narrow streets, and this could get worse if Academy Street is closed to through traffic.

They said air quality in Academy Street has greatly improved, but consideration should be given to the viability of an Emission Control Zone.

The report to the committee says, outside peak periods, there is ample capacity on the surrounding road network to accommodate potentially displaced traffic.

However, traffic in Crown will be monitored if the Academy street plans go ahead and action taken if traffic increases are unacceptable.

It adds the current design could potentially attract Scottish Government funding to build and will “deliver significant improvement to the city”.

For more Inverness updates and stories, join our local Facebook page.