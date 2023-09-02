What A Week: Flights disrupted and mountain rescuer takes the school bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

What A Week: Flights disrupted and mountain rescuer takes the school bus

Passengers in limbo after technical failure with air traffic control system and dedicated volunteer gets on school bus for mountain rescue when car won’t start

By Jacqueline Wake Young
stranded passengers
Passengers were left stranded at airports across the UK as a result of a technical glitch. Image: Bav Media/Shutterstock.

I wouldn’t want to be an air traffic controller’s manicurist. Can you imagine what state their nails must be in?

I chewed mine down to nothing on Tuesday when I couldn’t upload a photo of a coffee table, so goodness knows what it’s like to have computer issues when you’re trying to land a Boeing 787 on the northern runway at Heathrow.

Hundreds of thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled after a technical failure with the ‘Nats’ automatic flight planning system, leaving passengers in limbo, including at Aberdeen and Inverness.

Inverness Airport
Delays at Inverness Airport with people waiting outside the airport. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Nats said the problem, which resulted in some passengers having to sleep on airport floors, was caused by a piece of data being incorrectly input into the system by an unnamed airline.

Oopsie! At least when I incorrectly input data the only thing that happens is a sub-editor messages me to say: “Are you sure this coffee table is £39,995?”

We don’t know which airline messed up, but I’m sure we all have our secret suspicions. It’ll be the one that ran out of the chicken pesto that time, or the one that lost four suitcases en route to Tenerife.

Travel plans disrupted

I was once at a friend’s house party that went on until 5am, when the brother of the host appeared in the kitchen in his pilot’s uniform and said he was off to work, thanking us for keeping him awake all night.

I clocked the badge and on the rare occasions I use that airline, I get nervous if I see the cabin crew heading to the cockpit with coffee.

I feel sorry for those who had their holidays disrupted, or in the case of Aberdeen resident Hisham Bereikaa, his plans to attend his father’s funeral in Cairo cancelled.

Stranded passengers
Stranded passengers, some headed for Scotland, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. Image: PA.

We depend on our transport systems and when they fail it causes not only inconvenience but even heartbreak and physical discomfort.

There was a triple-whammy of issues with the ScotRail train I took back from Edinburgh at the end of the Festival Fringe a few days back.

It was the most uncomfortable journey I’ve ever had and that’s from someone who took a coach to Disneyland with 30 screaming kids whose only entertainment was stopping at the services for fizzy pop and sweets.

Mountain rescue – by bus

Speaking of buses, bravo to the Glencoe mountain rescue volunteer who hitched ride on the school bus after his car wouldn’t start for a call-out.

Dedication like that comes along once in a blue moon, which is something else we were treated to this week and I’d show you the pictures, but I can’t upload them, obvs.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in action
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team in action on the day a volunteer caught a rise on a school bus. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue.

From a packed train – to Spain

I did manage to get a snap of the packed train I was on when the end of the Fringe coincided with a match at Murrayfield.

There were ridiculously few carriages, I’m sure I counted just three, and people were having to squeeze themselves in and stand anywhere they could.

Passengers were complaining there were no loos or refreshments but as I could only see someone else’s shoulder most of the journey, I can’t confirm that.

Even if there was, the aisles were so crammed no-one could get anywhere.

The train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen
The train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen when the end of the Fringe coincided with a match at Murrayfield. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young / DC Thomson.

It was too close for comfort, like Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup final.

Hermoso has said she “was not respected” and “felt vulnerable and a victim of impulsive-driven, sexist, out-of-place act, without any consent on my part”.

Rubiales’s mother was discharged from hospital on Thursday after going on hunger strike over criticism of her son and the uproar continues to snowball.

Protesters gather in Madrid
Protesters gather in Madrid in protest at the Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales kiss scandal. Image: David Canales/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Protests on the street

There have been protests on Spain’s streets, stooshies in football and government and England coach Sarina Wiegman saying “it hurts”.

As she dedicated her Uefa award to Spain’s players Wiegman said: “The game has grown so much but there’s also still a long way to go in women’s football and in society.”

Some say the row has detracted from Spain’s win, and that’s true, but it may also have paved the way to a greater victory.

By striking at the heart of ‘machismo’ or masculine entitlement in Spain and everywhere else it exists, this could be the most spectacular goal of all.

Madrid
Hundreds fill the centre of Madrid in support of the soccer player Jenni Hermoso. Image: Richard Zubelzu/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Conversation