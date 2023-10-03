Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marlo De Lara: Covid pandemic took a lasting toll on marginalised groups who were already struggling

During lockdown, unprepared tutors became lifelines for students while marginalised people were disproportionately suffering.

When learning went online as a result of Covid lockdowns, not every student had a good working environment at home (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
By Marlo De Lara

I am not “OK” – and, as a Brown woman in this culture, I know there are consequences to admitting it openly.

I am to uphold a veneer of effortless excellence to combat the stereotypes. I am not a “bad migrant”. Every day, I am overwhelmingly aware that my appearance can quickly be generalised to other people of colour.

The reality is that we are living amidst a mental health crisis that disproportionately affects minorities. When I say “we”, I am speaking of people of colour who struggle with everyday racial trauma.

Over the past three years, the world has seen many participating in anti-racist protests, with masked individuals walking the streets holding Black Lives Matter signs.

According to the Campaign to End Loneliness website, “Covid-19 exacerbated existing inequalities, meaning that groups already at risk of loneliness – such as those who were poorer, in worse health or from ethnic minorities or LGBTQ+ communities – were at greater risk during the pandemic.” This statement was repeated for reports from data both during and post-pandemic.

So, as we remove the masks, can we take the lessons of Covid and centre the conversation on what real safety and well-being could look like for people of colour today?

As an academic, I was witness and privy to the heaviness of pandemic survival for Brown and Black people within higher education.

It was the end of term, right after stay-at-home orders had been given. Panic and anxiety were thick in the air and, yet, as an educator, I felt a responsibility to tend to my community.

A Black Lives Matter protest on Union Street, Aberdeen in June 2020 (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)

During a campus-wide meeting, I had made a tearful, desperate plea to the institution to provide more support for our students. Most importantly, our marginalised students – Black, Brown, queer, trans – all were suffering severely from the extended lockdown and continued isolation.

I had an overwhelming sense of embarrassment that I couldn’t shake. I was horrified by my unplanned outburst. But we needed help. Faculty, staff and students were all overwhelmed. Many of us carried on with our regular teaching duties, swinging from panic to zombie-like survival modes. Yet, appearances had to be maintained for the sake of the students.

It was 2020. We knew very little about the virus, and undergraduates were sent home, often to places they had worked so hard to escape. These environments were often antithetical to their sense of self.

Some students had everything they needed, others had nothing

Remotely teaching courses, my office hours were filled with students self-harming, hiding from homophobic parents, or attempting to attend class while sitting outside fast food restaurants so they could access wifi in their hometowns. During lectures, on the same screen, I could see students with lavish mansions.

My non-white colleagues were overextended and scrambling. Family lives strained by the unrelenting nature of it all. Through emails and texts, we listened to each other and shared resources we had taken it upon ourselves to find. The administration had other concerns. We were dealing with students with self-harm scars and eating disorders. We were not counsellors yet, at the very least, we were accessible and familiar.

I was completely unprepared to be a lifeline to students while millions – mostly poor, non-white individuals – were disproportionately dying. I had imagined that my experience would serve to inspire these students to persevere.

Our pandemic stories are still beneath the surface

In my seven years spent doing postgraduate work in England, I had endured levels of racism I never could have foreseen. It was a daily struggle to use public transport or buy groceries without being racially harassed; my American accent and Philippine features were too dissonant for the locals. I was an exotic bird who sang the wrong song.

Nevertheless, with the support of other Brown and Black expats and academics, I managed to finish my degrees. Living in England, I had been traumatised by the ongoing harassment, but emboldened by the community who normalised talking honestly about the difficulties of living in the UK.

There was no time to mourn, to process, and few of us were fortunate enough to get access to counselling while the constant drum of ‘keep calm and carry on’ echoed

By no means am I saying that my experience is unique for an academic of colour. I share as one of many struggling to care for themselves after the upheaval of recent years.

In 2023, these pandemic stories have not dissipated but exist beneath the surface. There was no time to mourn, to process, and few of us were fortunate enough to get access to counselling while the constant drum of “keep calm and carry on” echoed.

We are still struggling with the pre-pandemic factor of existing in a predominantly hostile environment for people of colour, and yet we carry these recent pandemic experiences in addition to the pre-existing daily challenges of survival. Sharing these stories can help to normalise the toll to the mental health of our communities.

Baltimore-born Marlo De Lara PhD FRSA now lives in Scotland and is an artist and academic concerned with the intersections of collective care, everyday life and social justice

  • This article is part of a partnership with Pass the Mic, a project focused on increasing representation of women of colour in Scottish media

