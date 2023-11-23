Bob Keiller: Unique, community-led approach to improving Union Street is working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Bob Keiller: Unique, community-led approach to improving Union Street is working

We can’t turn back time and undo historic actions and decisions - we can only start from now and make changes that improve the future.

It has been a year since a summit was called in Aberdeen to discuss the future of Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It has been a year since a summit was called in Aberdeen to discuss the future of Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Bob Keiller

“It’s a mess.”

And, with those three words, a hush descended upon the room. Nearly 200 businesspeople stunned into silence.

The remark was one of many gathered from passers-by for a short film capturing the esteem in which Union Street was held by the people of Aberdeen. That was exactly a year ago, in November 2022, after an extended oil downturn, followed by the Covid pandemic, had left the Granite Mile a hollowed-out version of its former self.

It was played at the beginning of an emergency summit organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce; a warts-and-all look at what the street had become.

It was a sobering watch. Like most of us, I was familiar with the vacant units. But the bit I found hardest was the fact that people had clearly fallen out of love with our city centre.

It was a moment for reflection, for thinking about the missed opportunities of years gone by, but also time for a reset.

An idea was pitched: a new coalition that brought everyone together for a unique, community-led effort to deliver positive change. Our Union Street was born.

One year on, I think it’s important to reflect upon the huge progress that has been made since that afternoon in November last year.

Ideas, financial backing and an army of volunteers

That coalition now has seven major backers who have collectively pledged close to £1 million of funds over this and coming years. They include the Scottish Government, which has recognised the notable, community-led approach being taken here.

More important than any financial pledge is the backing of those who Union Street is for – and that is the people of this city and its surrounding Shire.

Before we did anything, we listened to input from anyone and everyone who wanted to improve the city centre. It was an invaluable exercise. We received 10,000 ideas, which became 17 action areas, and then five key themes.

Volunteers take part in the first Our Union Street clean-up event at St Nicholas Churchyard, during October. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Acting upon the public feedback, we now have a package of incentives in place which measure up to anything else on offer in the UK, including up to two years rent and rate-free on some of the Union Street units which have lain empty for the longest.

Work has also started on an enhanced digital presence, which will help us pull together details of all the vacant units in once place – a website which will underpin a major marketing effort due to get underway in the new year.

And, perhaps most importantly, we have an army of volunteers who are willing to give up their time and help make good things happen on Union Street.

Community effort can make this happen

People want Union Street to be a safe, busy, energetic, thriving thoroughfare that compares favourably with the best of the UK’s small cities. And they want somebody to take responsibility for addressing these challenges and improving the street; a consistent, concerted effort, with plans, actions and progress.

To date, there has been no single body that has the remit to take on these challenges and opportunities. That’s what we are all about.

We need to be realistic. We can’t turn back time and undo any historic actions and decisions – we can only start from now and make changes that improve the future.

It’s not a mess. It’s a city centre in transition, like many others up and down the country.

Everyone who wants to will get the chance to play their part

If Aberdeen feels a little more downtrodden than other peer cities, that’s because we’ve had greater challenges to deal with since the oil downturn to 2015. It can, and will, get better. But it will take a community effort to make it happen.

It feels like we are building one, and everyone who wants to will get the chance to play their part.

Union Street might be lacking shops at the moment, but it is clearly not lacking people power, and that gives me great optimism for the future.

Bob Keiller is chair of Our Union Street and of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, among other roles

More from Opinion

The societal pressure around giving gifts at Christmas time can weigh heavily. Image: triocean/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: It's OK to opt out of Christmas gift giving - maybe we…
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn't over until Scottish public says so
The late Gaelic poet Sorley MacLean, pictured here in 1996. Image: Mike Williams
Angus Peter Campbell: Honour and keep Gaelic heritage alive - don't revise it
A cultural centre in Stornoway has worked with a London-based toy company to create a Gaelic edition of Scrabble. Image: An Taigh Cèilidh
Iain Maciver: With only 18 letters, Gaelic Scrabble games will be speedy
The north of Scotland’s communities will be making a leading - and outsized - contribution to the UK's green energy efforts. Image: Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock
Rob McDonald: Communities in the north deserve to be compensated for huge net zero…
One UK supermarket chain got rid of a large number of its self-service checkouts in 2023. Image: salarko/Shutterstock
Eleanor Bradford: 2024 may be our most human year in a while
Duty on Scotch and other spirits rose by 10.1% from August 1. Image: Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mark Kent: Chancellor must put further Scotch whisky tax hike on ice in autumn…
As well as providing us with an escape, the sci-fi genre can give us a fresh perspective on our own real-life society. Image: Lolostock/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Want to learn how to make the world a better place? Read…
Parking on pavements can force wheelchair users or people with buggies into the road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: £100 pavement-parking fines are the minimum selfish Aberdeen drivers should have to…
Women protest in the US after Roe v Wade was overturned in May 2022. Image: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Gemma Clark: I took action to fight for abortion healthcare rights in Scotland -…

Conversation