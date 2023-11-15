Union Street campaigners turn to Aberdeen students for ideas to save city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street campaigners turn to Aberdeen students for ideas to save city centre

Our Union Street co-founder Derrick Thomson held an invigorating speech at Elphinstone Hall, encouraging "young minds" to join their quest.

By Denny Andonova
Students' vision for the city centre is at the forefront of Our Union Street's campaign. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Students' vision for the city centre is at the forefront of Our Union Street's campaign. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Just like the Avengers, we have joined forces to save Union Street – but we need you.”

With this rallying call crafted to appeal to his youthful audience – and a colourful poster of the Marvel superheroes – Our Union Street co-founder Derrick Thomson begins his speech.

Braving a room of hundreds of Aberdeen University students, he implores the “young and inspired minds” to join their quest.

The Elphinstone Hall is historically associated with the pomp and circumstance of graduation ceremonies, full of mortarboard-tossing revelers ready to take on the world.

Our Union Street co-founder Derrick Thomson and communications manager Honey Keenan pictured in front of Aberdeen University students at Elphinstone Hall.
Our Union Street co-founder Derrick Thomson and communications manager Honey Keenan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

This time around, it plays host to a major brainstorming session on saving the struggling city centre.

It comes as more and more students are making the area their home, with various student flat plans recently approved on and around Union Street.

And the “future generations” are central to the group’s campaign.

Derrick Thomson and Honey Keena
Derrick Thomson and Honey Keenan urge students to come forward with their own ideas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students in the audience
Students looked on attentively. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Our Union Street pitch

A buzz takes over the historic hall as Derrick and his colleague Honey Keenan, Our Union Street’s communications manager, take to the stage.

Geared up with an interactive presentation – and an uplifting spiel – they present the taskforce’s main objectives and ideas to revive the city centre.

Volunteers raking leaves in St Nicholas Churchyard
More than 80 volunteers from all walks of life gathered at St Nicholas Churchyard a few weeks ago for the first Our Union Street clean-up event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These include sprucing up run-down buildings on Union Street, clearing up pavements and offering two years free of rent for new businesses taking on an empty units.

Fixing the taxi crisis in Aberdeen and re-instating night buses, as well as coming up with an “eclectic” events calendar, are also figured in.

And as part of their more recent plans, they have teamed up with Robert Gordon University students to use the vacant shops as exhibition venues.

The crowd of students watching the our union street presentation
All eyes were locked on the big screen as the Our Union Street pair presented their vision for the city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The crowd of students
The grand hall made for impressive surroundings. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘This is our vision for Union Street – but what is yours?’

This is no usual presentation, Derrick reassures students while impersonating a “random Dave” talking over 25 daunting Power Point slides.

Their aim is to connect with them and get as many ideas as possible from “the people who will be living and working in the city for years and years to come”.

And just like that, an image of an elephant standing in the middle of Union Street pops up on the screen.

The Our Union Street campaign presentation with a big screen reading 'it needs a joined-up approach'
At the core of the Our Union Street campaign is “working together and listening to people”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This is to illustrate the main problems Aberdeen’s Granite Mile is facing – online shopping and ever-rising business rates among many others.

Going by the quiet chuckles and several nods across the room, it’s safe to say Dumbo succeeded in catching students’ attention.

And at the end of almost every point of his presentation, Derrick concludes with: “This is what we’ve come up with so far – but what do you think, what are your ideas”.

An aerial view of Union Street
Nearly two dozen companies have already investigated Our Union Street’s rents and rates offer. Now, the taskforce is spelling out the way ahead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

What do students think of the plans?

Student council chairman Nirvan Abedi opens up the floor for questions and the hall becomes a sea of raised hands.

How do you plan to encourage businesses to come to Union Street in this climate? What are the benefits for locals? And what about antisocial behaviour in the city centre?

One after another, Derrick and Honey tackle the queries – presenting their case for a “vibrant, clean and busy” city once again.

Challenged on whether Our Union Street is doing enough to benefit locals – and not only tourists, the pair insist the plan has been designed to improve the area for all.

Gaudie editor Joshua Puzzato-Pomaco speaking into a microphone among the crowd
There were dozens of eager students who took to the stage with burning questions, including Gaudie editor Joshua Puzzato-Pomaco. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Scores of people wanting to hear about the crusade.
Scores of people wanted to hear about the crusade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Derrick adds: “We want to make Union Street better for everybody – tourists are one part of it, but it is for those who reside and work in Aberdeen too.

Those 10,000 ideas [that we presented] cover everything from a local perspective.

“We are trying to bring together a whole host of things so people can get a different take on what the city is all about.

“And at the core of it all is again coming back to you. We are seeking your input.”

Do you have any ideas how Union Street can be improved? Let us know in our comments section below.

‘We are here to make a difference – one salami slice at a time’

While the debate doesn’t come to a conclusion as to what the solution might be, it is the start of a “burning debate that needs to be had”.

Derrick Thomson
Derrick Thomson says their door is always open for anyone with ideas and a vision. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Thomson adds: “We are not going to promise the whole street will be cleaned by next Tuesday.

“And we are not going to promise all of the shops will be filled by a week on Thursday.

“We are about doing stuff one salami slice at a time – and if that takes us the next four or five years, then so be it.

“We are here to make a difference, and we will be here for as long as it takes.”

Anyone who wants to share ideas with the Our Union Street group can get in touch on their website or pop by their base at one of the Union Terrace Gardens pavillions.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation