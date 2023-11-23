Drilling firm Enteq Technologies moves into Aberdeen’s west end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drilling firm Enteq Technologies moves into Aberdeen’s west end

'Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK’s energy sector and has always been a centre for innovation, so we feel right at home here'.

By Keith Findlay
Enteq Technologies chief executive Andrew Law, left, and chief financial officer Mark Ritchie.
Enteq Technologies chief executive Andrew Law, left, and chief financial officer Mark Ritchie. Image: DCT Media

A drilling technology firm with bases in England and the US has expanded its office footprint to Aberdeen.

Enteq Technologies said its new Granite City “hub” on Queen’s Gardens would support operations including finance and HR.

It is also expected to drive sales of the firm’s Saber drilling product in the North Sea energy industry.

The move into Aberdeen builds on the company’s existing presence in Cheltenham and Houston and supports “ongoing strategic expansion”, the firm said.

Small but growing team at Enteq

Alternative Investment Market-listed Enteq currently employs 11 people in the UK and US. The firm expects the headcount to increase as it commercialises its “groundbreaking” Saber technology.

It said its Aberdeen base would allow it to “scale up and expand in line with overall business growth”.

Leading the new office in the city’s west end is Mark Ritchie, Enteq’s recently appointed chief financial officer.

Mr Ritchie, previously finance and support services director at Granite City firm Richard Irvin FM, said: “Saber is set to shake up the global RSS (rotary steerable system) sector.

“The UK is our home and Aberdeen is an excellent base, with a wealth of energy companies and talent.

“After Saber validated its commercial readiness and game-changing potential, pushing forward with opening this office was a logical next step.

“Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK’s energy sector and has always been a centre for innovation, so we feel right at home here.”

Aberdeen is an excellent base, with a wealth of energy companies and talent.”

Mark Ritchie, chief financial officer, Enteq

Enteq’s chief executive, Andrew Law, started his oil and gas career as an Aberdeen-based wireline field engineer at energy services firm Schlumberger.

He later worked in the corporate finance team, in a Granite City-based role, for professional services giant KPMG.

Mr Law said: “Our expansion into Aberdeen comes at a time of real momentum for Enteq and Saber. The appointment of Mark as CFO and office opening has further strengthened our presence within the UK energy market, which is a key region for driving our global ambitions.

“Saber can be deployed both in North Sea and for less conventional operations like geothermal drilling.

