Drilling firm Enteq Technologies moves into Aberdeen’s west end

A drilling technology firm with bases in England and the US has expanded its office footprint to Aberdeen.

Enteq Technologies said its new Granite City “hub” on Queen’s Gardens would support operations including finance and HR.

It is also expected to drive sales of the firm’s Saber drilling product in the North Sea energy industry.

The move into Aberdeen builds on the company’s existing presence in Cheltenham and Houston and supports “ongoing strategic expansion”, the firm said.

Small but growing team at Enteq

Alternative Investment Market-listed Enteq currently employs 11 people in the UK and US. The firm expects the headcount to increase as it commercialises its “groundbreaking” Saber technology.

It said its Aberdeen base would allow it to “scale up and expand in line with overall business growth”.

Leading the new office in the city’s west end is Mark Ritchie, Enteq’s recently appointed chief financial officer.

Mr Ritchie, previously finance and support services director at Granite City firm Richard Irvin FM, said: “Saber is set to shake up the global RSS (rotary steerable system) sector.

“The UK is our home and Aberdeen is an excellent base, with a wealth of energy companies and talent.

“After Saber validated its commercial readiness and game-changing potential, pushing forward with opening this office was a logical next step.

“Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK’s energy sector and has always been a centre for innovation, so we feel right at home here.”

Aberdeen is an excellent base, with a wealth of energy companies and talent.” Mark Ritchie, chief financial officer, Enteq

Enteq’s chief executive, Andrew Law, started his oil and gas career as an Aberdeen-based wireline field engineer at energy services firm Schlumberger.

He later worked in the corporate finance team, in a Granite City-based role, for professional services giant KPMG.

Mr Law said: “Our expansion into Aberdeen comes at a time of real momentum for Enteq and Saber. The appointment of Mark as CFO and office opening has further strengthened our presence within the UK energy market, which is a key region for driving our global ambitions.

“Saber can be deployed both in North Sea and for less conventional operations like geothermal drilling.