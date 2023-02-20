Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jill Rattray: Stop scaremongering – ADHD diagnoses improve and save lives

By Jill Rattray
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am
ADHD is still misunderstood in parts of our society (Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)
ADHD is still misunderstood in parts of our society (Image: Billion Photos/Shutterstock)

The idea that ADHD is a ‘fad’ or a result of social media usage is incorrect and dangerous, writes Jill Rattray, who was diagnosed with the condition as an adult.

Recently, sev­er­al stor­ies have ap­peared from vari­ous me­dia out­lets, scaremon­ger­ing about in­creased dia­gnoses of ADHD. It has been dis­missed as a celebrity fad, an epi­dem­ic and the latest must-have men­tal health con­di­tion.

Let’s clear up the first bit of mis­in­form­a­tion: ADHD isn’t a men­tal health con­di­tion, it’s a devel­op­ment­al dis­ab­il­ity.

Most of the com­plaints are fairly sim­il­ar – critics say this isn’t ADHD, it’s just people spend­ing too much time on their phones and us­ing so­cial me­dia. What they need to do, we’re told, is put down their devices and try harder to pay at­ten­tion.

So, clearly, these are people mis­un­der­stand­ing everything about ADHD. It’s a bit worrying that a couple of them were doc­tors.

We’re talk­ing about adult ADHD here; mostly people in their thirties, forties and fifties. One of the key dia­gnost­ic cri­ter­ia is that symp­toms ex­ist be­fore the age of 12. Most adults currently seek­ing a dia­gnos­is turned 12 be­fore smart­phones or so­cial me­dia were in­vented.

So, why is there an in­crease in dia­gnoses? Today, there’s more in­form­a­tion about what ADHD is. We’re more aware of in­at­tent­ive type ADHD, and of how the con­di­tion can dis­play dif­fer­ently when factors like race, gender and oth­er dis­ab­il­it­ies are ac­coun­ted for.

Far from over-dia­gnos­ing the con­di­tion, we’re only reach­ing the tip of the ice­berg.
Re­search sug­gests that around 5% of people have ADHD. In Scot­land, that means around 275,000 people. Yet, NHS Scot­land’s own fig­ures show only 16,000 Scots are pre­scribed ADHD med­ic­a­tion. Over 90% of people in Scot­land who have the condition are un­aware.

Thanks to a free­dom of in­form­a­tion re­quest, there are fig­ures for the num­ber of adults diagnosed by NHS Lothi­an. Between 2016 and 2021, it was only 140 people. In 2017, I was one of just 11 wo­men.

During 2019, NHS Grampi­an was cri­ti­cised by the Scot­tish Pub­lic Ser­vices Om­buds­man for its policy of re­fus­ing to even refer adults for a dia­gnost­ic as­sess­ment.

Most ADHDers will be dis­missed as lazy

A dia­gnos­is can take years to get. My own was ob­tained 18 months after I first went to my GP – nowadays, that’s a short wait­ing time. The only al­tern­at­ive is pay­ing for a private as­sess­ment.

If you don’t have ADHD, this may seem trivi­al, but it is dam­aging and even cost­ing lives.

People with un­treated and un­dia­gnosed ADHD are at sig­ni­fic­antly high­er risk of job loss, re­la­tion­ship break­down, ad­dic­tion, and fatal ac­ci­dents. While 5% of the gen­er­al pop­u­la­tion has ADHD, in prisons it’s 25%.

Problems don’t end with dia­gnos­is; post-dia­gnost­ic sup­port is prac­tic­ally non-ex­istent.

Medication is heav­ily stig­mat­ised and sub­ject to misinformation. For many people, myself in­cluded, it’s an in­cred­ibly ef­fect­ive tool. But it doesn’t work for every­one, and it can’t work alone. Yet, often it has to, be­cause there’s noth­ing else.

ADHD doesn’t just af­fect at­ten­tion, and – con­trary to the name – we don’t have a de­fi­cit of atten­tion, we struggle to con­trol it. So, some­times, we do find it difficult to fo­cus on a task, but, at oth­er times, we can hy­perfo­cus, even to the ex­tent that we for­get to eat or sleep. It also impacts on our im­pulse con­trol, emo­tion­al reg­u­la­tion and how we sleep.

ADHD af­fects the brain’s ex­ec­ut­ive func­tion, so, plan­ning, or­gan­isa­tion, task ini­ti­ation, flexible think­ing – all the things many neur­o­typ­ic­al people take for gran­ted. Most ADHDers will be dis­missed as lazy be­fore they will ever be offered help.

A diagnosis can change someone’s life

A dia­gnos­is can help people un­der­stand their own brain and reach out to oth­ers with ADHD. There are great com­munit­ies on­line, of­fer­ing peer sup­port and ad­vice. The likes of YouTube, In­s­tagram and Tik­Tok have many users shar­ing their ex­per­i­ences, as well as strategies that can help people with ADHD get things done.

One of the recent news­pa­per art­icles I read claimed dia­gnos­is was a bad idea be­cause people would then use ADHD as an ex­cuse for not do­ing some­thing. That couldn’t be fur­ther from the truth.

After someone gets a dia­gnos­is, they’re more likely to be able to get things done, because they un­der­stand them­selves better and can use dif­fer­ent techniques to help.

People with ADHD need dia­gnoses and sup­port from gov­ern­ment, and they need scaremon­ger­ing and ri­dicule in the press to stop.

Jill Rattray writes about issues that affect neurodivergent and disabled people in the UK, particularly Scotland

