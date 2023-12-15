The Voice of the North: Council’s handling of Bucksburn pool saga has been bizarre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: Council’s handling of Bucksburn pool saga has been bizarre

Bucksburn pool campaigners should be applauded for their conduct. The same cannot be said for Aberdeen City Council, write The P&J's editorial team.

A banner protesting the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in April. The decision has now been reversed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
A banner protesting the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in April. The decision has now been reversed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
By The Press & Journal

A well-deserved and hard-earned early Christmas present was handed over to the people of Bucksburn in Aberdeen this week, as council leaders confirmed plans to reopen the area’s swimming pool.

The community’s determination over many months to fight for the facility has paid off, and should be an inspiration to all: the epitome of people power. Aberdeen City Council’s actions regarding this matter, however, cannot be so readily applauded.

The U-turn came following 287 days of fierce campaigning from local people and the launch of a legal challenge.

It was only then, after nine months, that the council published research on how the closure of the swimming pool would affect residents, particularly the more vulnerable. It found that elderly and disabled people have been negatively impacted, and the decision to close was reversed.

The suggestion that councillors were not already aware of these negative impacts is preposterous.

Alongside those defending the six Aberdeen libraries closed in March, Bucksburn locals have been shouting loudly and resolutely about these knock-on effects.

They have signed petitions. They have protested outside council HQ, waving placards and beating drums for their cause. They have shared their personal stories in the pages of this newspaper, and attended public meetings with councillors present, in order to stand up and deliver their message face to face.

Taxpayers will foot the bill for refurbishment – and other services will suffer

While the reopening of Bucksburn Swimming Pool is a fantastic result for the community, the disingenuous reasoning Aberdeen City Council has given for changing its mind is troubling. So, too, is the question of how the cost of reopening and running the facility will be paid.

The pool was closed because everyday bills were proving too high, but the council also made the decision in September to strip its interior. This means money to refurbish the space must now be found, along with sufficient funds to open the swimming pool as normal on a daily basis.

A ‘read in’ by campaigners against the closure of Ferryhill Library, prior to its doors being closed. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ultimately, it is taxpayers who will fork out for a completely unnecessary renovation on top of operating costs. The money has to come from somewhere, and the likelihood is that other public services may suffer or be cut further down the line to keep Bucksburn pool afloat.

On Thursday, councillors opted not to save the six closed Aberdeen libraries, though campaigners have vowed to keep fighting. Will we see another U-turn in 2024?

When money is tight, local governments must make tough decisions. It is not asking for much to request that they exercise due diligence first.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

The Jacobite Steam Train making its way along the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the West Highland Line. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Voice of the North: Railway safety is paramount but heritage fears are understandable
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt meets factory workers in North Wales following his autumn statement. Image: Oli Scarff/PA Wire
The Voice of the North: Relief for whisky sector - but autumn statement leaves…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal, a clean power facility in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
The Voice of the North: Time will tell if Keir Starmer really considers Aberdeen…
An impressive knitted poppy display at Macduff Parish Church near Banff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: Remembrance is as much about future peace as it…
Elgin's Christmas lights switch-on in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Voice of the North: City and town centres have potential to be magical…
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Kim Clark and Paul Fowlie as they show him the mess inside their home following the floods in Brechin (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
The Voice of the North: Clock is ticking until next storm hits and we…
Waves rage in Stonehaven, where flood defences held, during Storm Babet (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Devastating winter storms need undivided attention from leaders
Increasing rise in dementia cases is a huge concern in an ever aging population. (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Our harrowing study highlights the problem, and now we…
Elgin's Dandy Lion, located on the high street (Image: DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Nobody knows what our communities truly need better than…
The energy sector will continue to evolve over the coming years and decades (Image: Krisana Antharith/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Energy transition is in motion but will take time

Conversation