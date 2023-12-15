The Voice of the North: Council’s handling of Bucksburn pool saga has been bizarre

A well-deserved and hard-earned early Christmas present was handed over to the people of Bucksburn in Aberdeen this week, as council leaders confirmed plans to reopen the area’s swimming pool.

The community’s determination over many months to fight for the facility has paid off, and should be an inspiration to all: the epitome of people power. Aberdeen City Council’s actions regarding this matter, however, cannot be so readily applauded.

The U-turn came following 287 days of fierce campaigning from local people and the launch of a legal challenge.

It was only then, after nine months, that the council published research on how the closure of the swimming pool would affect residents, particularly the more vulnerable. It found that elderly and disabled people have been negatively impacted, and the decision to close was reversed.

The suggestion that councillors were not already aware of these negative impacts is preposterous.

Alongside those defending the six Aberdeen libraries closed in March, Bucksburn locals have been shouting loudly and resolutely about these knock-on effects.

They have signed petitions. They have protested outside council HQ, waving placards and beating drums for their cause. They have shared their personal stories in the pages of this newspaper, and attended public meetings with councillors present, in order to stand up and deliver their message face to face.

Taxpayers will foot the bill for refurbishment – and other services will suffer

While the reopening of Bucksburn Swimming Pool is a fantastic result for the community, the disingenuous reasoning Aberdeen City Council has given for changing its mind is troubling. So, too, is the question of how the cost of reopening and running the facility will be paid.

The pool was closed because everyday bills were proving too high, but the council also made the decision in September to strip its interior. This means money to refurbish the space must now be found, along with sufficient funds to open the swimming pool as normal on a daily basis.

Ultimately, it is taxpayers who will fork out for a completely unnecessary renovation on top of operating costs. The money has to come from somewhere, and the likelihood is that other public services may suffer or be cut further down the line to keep Bucksburn pool afloat.

On Thursday, councillors opted not to save the six closed Aberdeen libraries, though campaigners have vowed to keep fighting. Will we see another U-turn in 2024?

When money is tight, local governments must make tough decisions. It is not asking for much to request that they exercise due diligence first.

