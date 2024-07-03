Iain Maciver: Loss of north gala days risks loss of community spirit – let’s fight for their survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Iain Maciver: Loss of north gala days risks loss of community spirit – let’s fight for their survival

These wonderful events bring communities together to focus on projects that give not just youngsters but a lot of old codgers a great day out.

Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.
Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.
By Iain Maciver

What’s going on? Many of our island summer events are being postponed or cancelled outright for fascinating reasons.

Such a ton of work and time goes into putting on annual galas, agricultural shows, cattle shows and fun days that it is a big shock to many people when they have to pull the plug.

Besides, these wonderful events bring communities together to focus on projects that give not just youngsters but a lot of old codgers a great day out.

Such events should be recognised by governments, local authorities and health services alike for the good they do.

Another great event, the Lewis Highland Games, which has since disappeared, was in full swing and it was such a social occasion.

I don’t just mean the beer tent, although that too was a way to meet people you hadn’t

. The Beer Tent was the driest place at rain-soaked Keith Show.

seen for yonks.

A spouse might not allow the other half to go pubbing, but have no objection to letting them go to the tent.

I let Mrs X in once. I finally found her and some old school pals hours later, in a huddle with some caber tossers.

She slurred: “Go away. We are shpeaking about old timesh. We jusht had two shpritzersh, honesht. Thatsh Hamish. He tossed his caber further than anyone elsh today, hic.”

I always loved the Uig Gala Day

I‘ve always loved the Uig Gala Day, on the machair at Reef, now cancelled.

So no raging disputes this year about which blackface came first in the sheep race.

The Uig committee blames concerns about volunteer numbers, increasing bureaucracy and the financial climate.

The financial climate? What about the climate climate? It’s so cold, it’s difficult to sleep.

I’m lucky, because I have a hot wife. Sorry, I meant hot water bottle. The autocorrect on this goes barmy in cold weather.

One year at Uig, community champion Charlie Nicolson conspired for me to be kidnapped and slammed in the stocks. Instead of taking my planned helicopter ride with my daughter, who was about 10, I spent a couple of hours being pummelled with wet sponges and goodness knows what else.

Daughter Vicki was furious at my treatment. Afterwards, she offered to go and kick Mr Nicolson’s shins while he was still on the tannoy. I should have let her. You owe me, Charlie.

I hope Ness Gala Day will survive

Meanwhile, I hope the Ness Gala Day will survive after being moved back to August 10.

Imminent gales last year caused it to be postponed. The Bernera Fun Day on August 3 on Bosta Beach, with its spectacular tug-of-war on the sands, has gone for a burton too as they were concerned about the number of volunteers they had.

Hopefully, the agricultural shows at Carloway and South Harris should still go ahead.

Good for the Point Show for organising a crowdfunding effort to raise the £2,000 they need. Oh look, it’s only raised £345 so far. The locals there, the Rudhachs, are famously tight. Get your cards out and boost that kitty, you penny-pinching Point people. Just do it.

And, as for you lot at Western Isles Council, don’t do it. Don’t switch off the islands’ street lights at 10pm instead of 11pm, as you threaten to.

Are you lot vampires, afraid of the light? You need to get onto the Scottish Government to get you extra spondulicks. In the less-posh rural areas, where few councillors abide, the good old lamppost is not a luxury, but a necessity in the bleak midwinter.

Apologies to William S who would have picked up his quill were he here.

But, soft, what light from yonder lamppost breaks?

It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.

Arise, fair councillor, and kill the envious gloom,

Or are you already sick and pale with grief?

Talking of vampires and lampposts, I heard that three of these suckers met up one dark night recently at Garynahine, on the west of Lewis.

They bragged to each other about their strength and power. The first vampire said: “Look at my skill”, and he shot off. He came back with his lips covered in blood and says: “See that wee village Lochganvich over there? I have sucked dry all of the villagers’ blood.”

The second vampire was impressed but decided to do better. Whoosh! Off he went in the other direction.

He returned, his mouth and chin covered in blood and said: “See that bigger village called Callanish over there? I’ve sucked all these people’s blood down to the last drop.”

The last vampire also wanted to show off his skill. He shot off at the speed of light. He quickly returned, his entire face covered in blood.

The first two vampires were in awe. The last vampire said: “See that lamppost over there?”

The first two vampires eagerly nodded. The last vampire said: “Well, I didn’t.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

More from Opinion

Scott Begbie is urging councillors to reach a compromise with local businesses when deciding on Aberdeen's bus gates. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/07/2024
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen councillors need to use their common sense and compromise over bus…
Even the cost of your supermarket shop is affected by politics. Image: 1000 Words/Shutterstock
Jahzara Joyce: Use your vote this week because being 'apolitical' is political
The general election vote count underway at Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
David Knight: If only we could vote for the Honesty Party on Thursday
2
Balloons on Darcy's grave to mark her 21st birthday.
Lindsay Bruce: Five years ago today a drink driver destroyed our family - it…
St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen, as it was in October 1982, around the time of the 1980s oil crash. Image: AJL/DC Thomson
Len Ironside: Story of 1980s oil downturn is a blueprint for north-east's future success…
Jane Collins, of FosterSupport with Moray Council's building. DCT Media
'Moray Council's unacceptable conduct raises significant concerns about children in care'
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
Jamie Ross and friend Andrew playing cards in their teen years. Image: Ian Dyga
Jamie Ross: Fraserburgh shop that brought me childhood joy is evolving to survive
The Young Women's Movement's 30 Under 30 list showcases inspiring young artists, activists, carers, volunteers and more
Jenni Snell: Time to celebrate trailblazing women under 30 in the north and north-east
As polling day approaches, it isn't just Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak you should be paying attention to. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Euan McColm: One party leader has impressed during the general election campaign

Conversation