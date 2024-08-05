Scott Begbie: Council’s soaring ambition to bring back Air France flights between Aberdeen and Paris should be applauded

Round of applause to the city cooncil for actually believing the sky can be the limit for Aberdeen.

Their soaring ambition in trying to talk Air France bosses into restarting flights between the Granite City and Paris deserves all the support and encouragement it can get.

Aberdeen International Airport connects us to the rest of the world and the more flights to more destinations the better – and why not get us flying back and forth between Paris again? After all, we had those flights before Covid grounded ordinary life.

The doors that link would open – into one of the greatest European capitals, no less – cannot be underestimated, not just for those who fancy a wee jaunt to stroll down the Champs-Élysées for a weekend break.

It would also encourage more visitors to come from France to discover for themselves why the north-east is such a special place, full of culture, tradition, arts and – dare I say it – cuisine. (Settle doon, Abermoaners and stop being so boringly predictable).

Especially so with the Tall Ships racing into the Port of Aberdeen from Dunkirk next July.

Wouldn’t it be glorious to have the synchronicity of joining the north-east of Scotland to France by sea and air?

Let’s not forget the other major benefit being talked up by the council high-heid-yins; the business opportunities and new markets such an air bridge would create.

The energy sector agrees and stands ready to throw its considerable weight behind the campaign spearheaded by council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill.

And if this move is successful – and let’s hope it will be – it would send a very clear message to the world that Aberdeen is open for business and waiting to welcome visitors from across the globe with open arms.

If Air France sees fit to set up shop here, then why not other major airlines, opening up links to other major hubs and even more chances to get Aberdeen properly on the world stage where it deserves to be?

Wouldn’t it be nice if we no longer had to drive to Edinburgh or Glasgow to get to the destinations we wanted, but be able to start our trip with a wee drive up the AWPR?

We have a major asset sitting there at Dyce, a portal to the planet that could and should be so much more than it is at the moment.

Of course, there are headwinds in this bold vision, not least the troubled times in which we live both economically and politically.

Our airport’s recent past is littered with airlines that launch in a blaze of glory only to quietly disappear from the destination boards.

But if you don’t ask, you don’t get, so let’s cross our fingers that our civic and business leaders can rebuild the high-flying Auld Alliance between here and Paris

At the very least it is worth cheerleading those who want to give Aberdeen the world.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired