Scott Begbie: Council’s soaring ambition to bring back Air France flights between Aberdeen and Paris should be applauded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Council’s soaring ambition to bring back Air France flights between Aberdeen and Paris should be applauded

If Air France sees fit to set up shop here, then why not other major airlines, opening up links to other major hubs and even more chances to get Aberdeen properly on the world stage where it deserves to be?

Flight between Paris and Aberdeen with Air France would be just the boost the granite city needs, writes Scott Begbie.
Flight between Paris and Aberdeen with Air France would be just the boost the granite city needs, writes Scott Begbie.
By Scott Begbie

Round of applause to the city cooncil for actually believing the sky can be the limit for Aberdeen.

Their soaring ambition in trying to talk Air France bosses into restarting flights between the Granite City and Paris deserves all the support and encouragement it can get.

Aberdeen International Airport connects us to the rest of the world and the more flights to more destinations the better – and why not get us flying back and forth between Paris again? After all, we had those flights before Covid grounded ordinary life.

The doors that link would open – into one of the greatest European capitals, no less  – cannot be underestimated, not just for those who fancy a wee jaunt to stroll down the Champs-Élysées for a weekend break.

It would also encourage more visitors to come from France to discover for themselves why the north-east is such a special place, full of culture, tradition, arts and – dare I say it – cuisine. (Settle doon, Abermoaners and stop being so boringly predictable).

Especially so with the Tall Ships racing into the  Port of Aberdeen from Dunkirk next July.

Wouldn’t it be glorious to have the synchronicity of joining the north-east of Scotland to France by sea and air?

An Air France Hop plane at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: DC Thomson
An Air France Hop plane at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: DC Thomson

Let’s not forget the other major benefit being talked up by the council high-heid-yins;  the business opportunities and new markets such an air bridge would create.

The energy sector agrees and stands ready to throw its considerable weight behind the campaign spearheaded by council co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill.

And if this move is successful – and let’s hope it will be – it would send a very clear message to the world that Aberdeen is open for business and waiting to welcome visitors from across the globe with open arms.

If Air France sees fit to set up shop here, then why not other major airlines, opening up links to other major hubs and even more chances to get Aberdeen properly on the world stage where it deserves to be?

Wouldn’t it be nice if we no longer had to drive to Edinburgh or Glasgow to get to the destinations we wanted, but be able to start our trip with a wee drive up the AWPR?

We have a major asset sitting there at Dyce, a portal to the planet that could and should be so much more than it is at the moment.

Of course, there are headwinds in this bold vision, not least the troubled times in which we live both economically and politically.

Our airport’s recent past is littered with airlines that launch in a blaze of glory only to quietly disappear from the destination boards.

But if you don’t ask, you don’t get, so let’s cross our fingers that our civic and business leaders can rebuild the high-flying Auld Alliance between here and Paris

At the very least it is worth cheerleading those who want to give Aberdeen the world.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from Opinion

David night column on Low Emission Zone signage
David Knight: Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone issues are a sign of the times
My mum Gillian and I at the Show fairground back in the early 2000s. Image: Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair: I grew up with Turriff Show, and hope it's here for another…
Flow Country - pic by Heather Lander.
The Flying Pigs: If Caithness' affa bogg fields get World Heritage Status, then we…
To go with story by Rebecca Buchan. Moreen Simpson Picture shows; Moreen Simpson. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/08/2024
Moreen Simpson: Fit REALLY happened fan Evening Express turned Blind Date and sent loon…
Neil Young has explained the property fund being shared among Altens firms.
Neil Young: Decade on from downturn, ETZ is bringing brighter future to Aberdeen with…
Cafe 52 has been an Aberdeen institution and asset to The Green for almost 30 years so it is sad to think a compromise can not be reached to allow the market to progress and for it to keep trading.
Rebecca Buchan: Cafe 52 terrace row has no winners - but new market will…
8
Now a check of the best beaches around the world has just come out and the Outer Hebrides is on the list.
Iain Maciver: Governments may be failing Islanders but at least we have world class…
Creating figureheads for Scotland’s main population centres would drive local debate and help foster local identity.
Chris Deerin: A mayor for Aberdeen could rally north-east by taking power away from…
2
Abermoaners should take a leaf out of the book of our ambassadors greeting our cruise ship visitors and talk about the beauty of the city.
Scott Begbie: Amazing Aberdeen ambassadors should be brought in to convert negative attitudes of…
16
Skye Jolly, childminder, with a little boy
'There were absolutely no childcare options': Steep drop in childminders sees childcare losses from…

Conversation