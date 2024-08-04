Exclusive: Can council chiefs talk Air France into relaunching Aberdeen to Paris flights?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Can council chiefs talk Air France into relaunching Aberdeen to Paris flights?

Leaders of Aberdeen City Council want to make their case for re-establishing flights between the two cities directly to the airline's bosses.

Travellers could soon see Paris from the window of a plane, having left directly from Aberdeen. Image: Sahachatz/Shutterstock
By Alastair Gossip

Air France has been urged to reconsider direct flights from Aberdeen to Paris – in hope of boosting the north-east’s energy sector and tourism trade.

Leaders of Aberdeen City Council have pressed the airline for talks on re-establishing links between the Granite City and the French capital, which were cut early into the Covid pandemic.

And it’s got very little to do with admiring the Eiffel Tower and Pont Alexandre III on the TV during coverage of the Olympics.

The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, Paris. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
‘The energy sector wants this’: Could direct flights between Aberdeen and Paris return?

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Ian Yuill have assured Air France that their campaign has “strong support” from local industry.

“The energy sector wants this,” French-born Mr Allard tells us.

“A route to Paris is very important for the energy sector with big French operators having a lot of people in Aberdeen.

“It was stopped during Covid but it’s time to reopen the route.”

Looking to the skies: Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard want to open talks with Air France. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mssrs. Allard and Yuill also pointed to the life sciences and food and drink sectors as cause for Air France to look again at Aberdeen International Airport.

And it’s been given a multi-million-pound facelift since the airline last touched down in the north-east, home to 490,000 people.

‘Things have changed since Covid’

The city council co-leaders wrote, in a letter seen by The P&J: “We believe that a direct flight to Paris would benefit both Aberdeen and AirFrance, by enhancing the connectivity and boosting trade and tourism between our regions.

An Air France Hop plane at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: DC Thomson
“Paris is a global city with a rich cultural heritage, a vibrant business environment, and a strategic location in Europe.

“A direct flight would enable Aberdeen to access new markets, attract more visitors, and strengthen our ties with France as well providing the energy sector businesses in France a more convenient route to Aberdeen.

“We would be delighted to meet with you and explore this possibility further and  are
ready to offer our full support and cooperation to make this project a success.”

Does West African migration create need for Aberdeen to Paris flights?

Changes in Aberdeen’s demographics should also give Air France something to think about, Mr Allard told The P&J.

Air France aircraft at Charles de Gaulle International Airport, which could prove a useful link for African migrants in Aberdeen. Image: Roibu/Shutterstock
“Since the pandemic, more and more people in our health and care sectors are coming from west Africa.

“All of them will use Paris for links to west Africa. A lot of things have changed since the Aberdeen to Paris route was stopped.

“It wouldn’t have to fly every day from Aberdeen but it is up to Air France to see how best they could do it.”

Aberdeen’s tourism trade: Tall Ships and cruise ships offer new hope of French tourism

In addition to an industrial lifeline, there is hope French tourists will view Aberdeen with renewed interest too.

Next summer the prestigious Tall Ships Races will berth in Aberdeen.

TS Royalist.
But the races will begin in Le Havre, with the ships sailing to the Granite City from Dunkirk.

This, the councillors claim, will provide Air France with a “unique opportunity to showcase its brand and further enhance links between Aberdeen and France”.

Mr Allard added: “We are looking at building tourism now and a direct link allow French visitors to begin cruises of the North Sea from Aberdeen, which would be fantastic.

“And of course Paris doesn’t need more tourists! But the city is central to travel links to everywhere in France.

“Flying into Paris from Aberdeen to take the TGV elsewhere would save north-east tourists from driving to Edinburgh or Glasgow for their flight.”

A spokesman said Aberdeen International Airport was focused on “growing its network”, adding: “It is well established that commerce follows connectivity.”

What does Air France think of reintroducing Aberdeen to Paris flights?

A spokeswoman for Air France refused to “go into the specific details” when approached by The P&J.

However, she added: “Air France is constantly assessing opportunities.”

Air France (rear) cut its flights between Aberdeen and Paris in the early days of the pandemic. Now its best offer for flights to the French capital are via its sister company KLM (front) via Amsterdam.
That’s maybe more positive than the airline’s “no concrete update to share” when asked similar questions in 2022.

Air France’s spokeswoman added that their sister company KLM serviced Aberdeen 33 times a week through June.

Those flights are connections to the hub airport at Schiphol in Amsterdam, with no direct flights to from Aberdeen to Paris.

