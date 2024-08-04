Exclusive: Can council chiefs talk Air France into relaunching Aberdeen to Paris flights?

Air France has been urged to reconsider direct flights from Aberdeen to Paris – in hope of boosting the north-east’s energy sector and tourism trade.

Leaders of Aberdeen City Council have pressed the airline for talks on re-establishing links between the Granite City and the French capital, which were cut early into the Covid pandemic.

And it’s got very little to do with admiring the Eiffel Tower and Pont Alexandre III on the TV during coverage of the Olympics.

‘The energy sector wants this’: Could direct flights between Aberdeen and Paris return?

SNP council co-leader Christian Allard and his Liberal Democrat counterpart Ian Yuill have assured Air France that their campaign has “strong support” from local industry.

“The energy sector wants this,” French-born Mr Allard tells us.

“A route to Paris is very important for the energy sector with big French operators having a lot of people in Aberdeen.

“It was stopped during Covid but it’s time to reopen the route.”

Mssrs. Allard and Yuill also pointed to the life sciences and food and drink sectors as cause for Air France to look again at Aberdeen International Airport.

And it’s been given a multi-million-pound facelift since the airline last touched down in the north-east, home to 490,000 people.

‘Things have changed since Covid’

The city council co-leaders wrote, in a letter seen by The P&J: “We believe that a direct flight to Paris would benefit both Aberdeen and AirFrance, by enhancing the connectivity and boosting trade and tourism between our regions.

“Paris is a global city with a rich cultural heritage, a vibrant business environment, and a strategic location in Europe.

“A direct flight would enable Aberdeen to access new markets, attract more visitors, and strengthen our ties with France as well providing the energy sector businesses in France a more convenient route to Aberdeen.

“We would be delighted to meet with you and explore this possibility further and are

ready to offer our full support and cooperation to make this project a success.”

Does West African migration create need for Aberdeen to Paris flights?

Changes in Aberdeen’s demographics should also give Air France something to think about, Mr Allard told The P&J.

“Since the pandemic, more and more people in our health and care sectors are coming from west Africa.

“All of them will use Paris for links to west Africa. A lot of things have changed since the Aberdeen to Paris route was stopped.

“It wouldn’t have to fly every day from Aberdeen but it is up to Air France to see how best they could do it.”

Aberdeen’s tourism trade: Tall Ships and cruise ships offer new hope of French tourism

In addition to an industrial lifeline, there is hope French tourists will view Aberdeen with renewed interest too.

Next summer the prestigious Tall Ships Races will berth in Aberdeen.

But the races will begin in Le Havre, with the ships sailing to the Granite City from Dunkirk.

This, the councillors claim, will provide Air France with a “unique opportunity to showcase its brand and further enhance links between Aberdeen and France”.

Mr Allard added: “We are looking at building tourism now and a direct link allow French visitors to begin cruises of the North Sea from Aberdeen, which would be fantastic.

“And of course Paris doesn’t need more tourists! But the city is central to travel links to everywhere in France.

“Flying into Paris from Aberdeen to take the TGV elsewhere would save north-east tourists from driving to Edinburgh or Glasgow for their flight.”

A spokesman said Aberdeen International Airport was focused on “growing its network”, adding: “It is well established that commerce follows connectivity.”

What does Air France think of reintroducing Aberdeen to Paris flights?

A spokeswoman for Air France refused to “go into the specific details” when approached by The P&J.

However, she added: “Air France is constantly assessing opportunities.”

That’s maybe more positive than the airline’s “no concrete update to share” when asked similar questions in 2022.

Air France’s spokeswoman added that their sister company KLM serviced Aberdeen 33 times a week through June.

Those flights are connections to the hub airport at Schiphol in Amsterdam, with no direct flights to from Aberdeen to Paris.