Moreen Simpson: Vovem fire hammered home the sair fecht for old folk to get aroon Aberdeen these days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: Vovem fire hammered home the sair fecht for old folk to get aroon Aberdeen these days

City centre road closures had me puffing and panting on my way to lunch.

Vovem fire road closures had me huffing and puffin my way to lunch, writes Moreen Simpson. Image: Helen Hepburn
Vovem fire road closures had me huffing and puffin my way to lunch, writes Moreen Simpson. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Last Thursday, looking forward to a leisurely lunch with my cousin and his wife.

Thanks to my useless lungs and their various ailments, we all walk with sticks. Yet in spite of oor decrepitude, we can eat like horses.

Miller and Carter is oor favourite eatooterie thanks to its huge steaks and being only a totter awa’ fae oor bus-stops.

Caught the 12.11pm, which meant I’d be only about five minutes late for the 12.30pm date, after the 13 did its meander roon the henhooses and haystacks of Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street.

At the top of King’s Gate comes on a wifie complaining like stink she’d been waitin’ 40 minutes. Sat beside me. I commiserated – same happened to me last week. Quine behind us joined in – happened to her the day afore. Get a grip First Bus.

Nearing Union Street, we heard sirens and some sort of “incident” vehicle zoomed past.

At Rose Street we saw the road ahead jammed with fire engines and police cars. Fit the…?

Next thing a bobby tells oor driver to turn round and go back up Albyn Place.

That was like a red rag to a bull to the other passengers. My fine wifie and the rest o’ them bolted aff pronto.

In a bit o’ a daze, and nae sure why, I followed them. I certainly didnae want to go back the wye I’d come.

Looked at my watch. It was 12.25pm. Fit tae dee? Naturally, fit I aye dee – went into panic-mode.

Phoned my cousin to blubber my plight, vowing to get there as soon as poss, hopefully by taxi. He didnae sound convinced, saying he thought a huge chunk of Union Street had been closed.

To nearby Chapel Street, praying I’d see at least one cab in the rank which could take the back road. Not a car. Nothin’ for it but a marathon pech to the bottom of Union Street.

I passed firefighters dampin’ doon what had been a huge blaze at Vovem, luckily with no one seriously hurt.

Fire unit outside Vovem on Union Street. Image: by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson 26/09/24

Then I discovered the whole thoroughfare was closed to traffic until you got to the … permanently closed bit. How ironic!

Because of my gammie lungs, I canna walk fast and even then have to puff in and oot wie a noise like a steam engine.

Tryin’ to go as fast as I could, I groaned and rattled my wye doon. At one point, a mannie in front of me whisked roon lookin’ positively terrified. I suspect he thocht Darth Vader was on his trail.

Plootered and puffed, at Back Wynd I hit my “stuff this for a day oot,’ point. In a state of near collapse, I wheezed up to the first car in the taxi rank and pleaded with the old guy to take me the tiny distance up to Broad Street, adding: “I don’t mind fit it costs.” (Silly ass, Mo.)

The reluctant gadgie explained he only accepted cash and if he took me he’d hae to return to the end of the huge taxi queue. (My God – did he want my body???)

I apologised and pleaded some more. He turned oot to be my wonderful Knight of the Road whisking me aff, berating me for a lifetime of smoking and charging just a fiver.

Thanks, mister. You fair helped a damsel in distress.

I panted up to their table  just on 1pm. After a’ that stress, we a’ got stuck into the vino plonko and each polished off a gigantic ‘tomahawk’ pork chop, about the size Davy Crockett would have wolfed.

After which we’d barely the energy to stand let alone dodder to oor bussies. Fa said a leisurely lunch?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Opinion

Of course, the search for Alistair Wilson's murderer must not end. But who can have any faith that Police Scotland will ever make an arrest, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Who has any faith Police Scotland will ever solve the Nairn banker…
Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mike Edwards: I've offered cash help to Caley Thistle TWICE - and still think…
4
Bob Keiller is issuing one last plea for a Common Sense Compromise on Aberdeen bus gates.
Bob Keiller: Don't rule out traders taking council to court over Aberdeen bus gate…
20
As young as I am (and I am!) I'm still from a generation who were given into trouble for speaking Doric at school. Ludicrous, innit? writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Can you tell a Whitehills accent from a Banff one? Doric is…
Scott's decided to give up the booze for Sober October.
Scott Begbie: Health worries have convinced me to do Sober October - but maybe…
4
After condemnation of the cuts and demands for a u-turn by a majority of their own members at the Labour conference, Reeves and Starmer now look more like comic duo Reeves and Mortimer.
David Knight: Labour should listen to Cher - by Turning Back Time with winter…
Collage of David Mackay and Elgin High School
David Mackay: What will Moray schools look like when it's time for my daughter…
Moreen was all hot and flustered when she got to see her hero up close and personal.
Moreen Simpson: 20 years after Aberdeen concert, has my hero David Essex still got…
What does Dundee city centre offer that makes it stand out?
Ben Hendry: What does Dundee city centre have that Aberdeen doesn't?
14
Health bosses were alarmed that orders for meals and sandwiches from hospital wards were often higher than the actual number of patients.
David Knight: NHS sandwich saga is hard to swallow

Conversation