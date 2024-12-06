David Mackay: Why I’ve changed my mind about Poundland after huge Elgin investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Mackay: Why I’ve changed my mind about Poundland after huge Elgin investment

Other national chains might have packed up and left town at the first sign of trouble with their store.

Collage of reporter David Mackay and Poundland store in Elgin.
Poundland's new Elgin store has been six years in the making. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Six years ago I didn’t think too much about Poundland, or what its presence meant to Elgin High Street and surrounding businesses.

I didn’t think anything negative about them, I just thought they were another national chain only in town for the profits.

There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s business, and they brought with them jobs and a good range of products I buy myself.

But did I think Poundland’s bosses on the outskirts of Birmingham cared about Elgin, our town centre and the health of our High Street? Probably not.

Over the last six years though I have completely changed my mind and have a newfound respect for the retailer and its business model.

Lesser national chains would have packed up and moved from the High Street to a retail park, or left town completely at the first sign of the endless troubles Poundland has faced with its Elgin store.

This is why I’ve changed my mind about Poundland.

‘Leaving Elgin would have been easy way out for Poundland’

Unbeknown to Poundland, their Elgin store had had water pouring in through the roof for years.

A complete survey of the building later revealed the damage was far worse than anyone expected with damage from the roof to the basement.

It is understood some floors in the building had already collapsed with concerns about the future of the entire structure.

Deconstructed Poundland building viewed from above.
The former Poundland building pictured in 2021 as it was in the process of being demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Poundland was just a ground floor tenant, they didn’t use the upper floors or even have access to them.

When negotiations with the landlord about who would pay the bill broke down the easy option for Poundland would have been to leave Elgin, or move elsewhere in town.

Instead, they stepped up, bought the building themselves. They’ve then funded the demolition and reconstruction of the building.

No figure has been released of the investment but I understand it to be well in excess of £1 million.

It was a landmark decision for the chain. In 30 years of trading across 800 stores it was the first building they had ever owned outright.

All of their other shops, even their HQ, is leased.

Back of Dandy Lion looking at Poundland.
Scaffolding from the project has blighted the High Street for six years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If Poundland hadn’t made the bold decision to buy its Elgin home outright, goodness knows how long the building would have been shrouded in scaffolding.

We should count ourselves lucky we have had a willing developer with the funds to prevent the High Street from having a permanently derelict building on one of its corners.

Given the damage and the interruption from a global pandemic, perhaps six years to get the job done has been a blessing. Even if it hasn’t felt like it at times.

Bargain store snobbery

When people criticise Elgin High Street, and other town centres, it’s usually laden with backhanded insults about bargain stores.

The truth now is that Elgin High Street would be in a much worse position today than it would have been without Poundland.

This year it was revealed the cost-of-living crisis was pushing more of us to discount stores. Spending has increased by 41% at firms including Poundland, B&M and Lidl since the same time in 2023.

Drone image of Elgin town centre looking down on St Giles Church.
National chains like Poundland play an important role in generating High Street footfall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And what continues to set many discount stores apart is their continued commitment to High Streets and town centres across the country.

What has been evident in many of my conversations with Elgin businesses on Batchen Street and the west end of the High Street this year is how much they value the footfall Poundland brings.

Think about it. How many of us would go online shopping at Poundland? Not many I would suspect.

But how much of us will go inside to have a good rake about for a bargain? A lot more of us, I would think.

‘Elgin would be worse off without Poundland’

Primark famously didn’t offer any form of online shopping until 2022 despite its massive presence in city centres.

And even when they did, it was only a click-and-collect service initially. This meant customers still had to step through their front door.

Discount stores play an important role in the health of our High Streets today. They pull in customers and occupy some of our largest units.

Poundland staff stacking shelves.
Poundland’s Elgin manager Gerry McAloon, assistant manager Caroline Leslie and Tremlett and Turner’s structure manager Tom McPartland get the new store ready for the opening. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Poundland’s commitment to Elgin shows it works both ways. They place a value on being a part of our community as much as we value getting deals off them.

Elgin High Street would certainly be much worse off without Poundland.

Locals still fondly call the junction between the High Street and North Street Woolie’s Corner, from the time Woolworths was in the unit.

Poundland has now engraved its name into bricks, christening it “The Poundland Building”.

We should really start calling it Poundland Corner now.

David Mackay lives in Elgin and works as a journalist for the Press and Journal. 

