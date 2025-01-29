Rebecca Buchan: The Esslemont closure is a stark reminder of the state of Union Street’s east end – we need action to save it

It was a cold January night and my boyfriend and I had decided to treat ourselves to a slap-up meal.

Being a huge fan of the McGinty’s portfolio, and living a stone’s throw away from Number 10, we decided to branch out on this occasion and head a little further into town.

The Esslemont has all the hallmarks of a great restaurant. Great building, some lovely décor hearkening back to its past as a department store and good food.

However, what really lets it down is the nightly theatrics that play out on the street – which you can see clearly from the window.

As we sat down to tuck into our haggis bon bons, I could see a man across the road stumble from the convenience store, lager in hand.

Within seconds he slumped onto the window before sliding his way down, making his way into a seated position on the pavement.

He the promptly put his head between his knees and threw up all over the floor.

Let me tell you, I had very little desire left for my haggis bon bons.

This is a normal, daily occurrence at the Castlegate end of Union Street.

Don’t get me wrong. I have every sympathy for those less fortunate who find themselves homeless and struggling with addiction.

But this is not an issue that is limited to homelessness. Rowdy youths gather in crowds at the Adelphi, and due to the close proximity of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, it is not uncommon to encounter an unsavoury character or two in that area.

For many, this is intimidating, unpleasant and enough to deter them from visiting the area altogether, never mind at night.

Closure of The Esslemont is sad but not surprising

So while I was sad to hear about the impending closure of The Esslemont I must say I wasn’t that surprised. It feels to me like very little work or investment (other than by McGinty’s themselves) has gone into the upkeep of that part of town.

And I must say it’s such a shame given it’s a home to some of the city’s most impressive architectural delights.

I have fond memories of shopping in E&Ms in my youth, it had this sense of grandeur you couldn’t really get from anywhere else in the city.

But that is a far cry from how the area feels now, and it shouldn’t be that way.

I would argue with Marischal Square and Marischal College operating as HQs for many of the big firms in Aberdeen, the area should be thriving, so why is it not?

I love being based in the city centre, although my bank balance does not, but I must admit that when working from the office I very rarely venture down to Union Street. It’s just not that appealing.

With tourists congregating off the cruise ships in their droves over the summer months, is this really the impression we want them to be taking home of our city?

While there are plans to regenerate Queen Street and create an urban park, I am not convinced that this is the best use of the space.

Is that really the full extent of the imagination of our city centre planners and the best we can do?

I am well aware dwindling council coffers does not make the regeneration of this area an easy task, but given the beauty of the already existing architecture, with some creative thinking, it could really be something special.

Under the current plans the now derelict former police HQ could be turned to rubble and a wide open space cleared, but my fear is this will just create more space for troublemakers to congregate.

Unless action is taken soon it’s sure to turn into no go zone

Throw in the closure of M&S in just a few months and my fears are that this could be the final nail in the coffin for an area with so much potential.

While I am heartened by any regeneration talks, and the interest already being shown in the closed RBS, I believe the time is now to have a proper conversation about what will become of the east end of Union Street and its surroundings before it’s too late.

The hope is that opening up Queen Street will create a thoroughfare to link the city centre and the beach to form better connectivity between the two, but unless businesses and the council alike take the time to invest in the area, then it’s going to continue to grow into a no go zone.

The continued decline of our city centre can not be overlooked and businesses closing their doors should not be considered the norm.

It’s time for our city architects to get their thinking caps on.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express.