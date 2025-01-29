Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should continue to raid Scandinavia for signings, says Alex McLeish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin should continue to raid Scandinavia for signings, says Alex McLeish

Thelin has snapped up two signings in the January transfer window that he knows from his time managing in Sweden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-0 loss at home to St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 3-0 loss at home to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is right to sign players he knows and trusts from his time in Scandinavia, says Pittodrie legend Alex McLeish.

In the midst of a damaging Premiership winless collapse Thelin has turned to players he knows from his time managing Elfsborg in Sweden in a bid to salvage the season.

Thelin recently signed versatile full-back Alexander Jensen from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for a fee understood to be £545,000 (€650,000).

Rated as one of the hottest defensive prospects in the Swedish top-flight, Jensen signed a four-year deal with the Reds.

Winger Jeppe Okkels was also secured on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season.

Thelin managed Okkels at Elfsborg for three seasons before selling him to Dutch top flight club Utrecht.

Aberdeen have the option to make the deal for Okkels permanent if he impresses.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels has a cross from the right wing blocked by St Mirren's Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels and St Mirren’s Marcus Fraser in action. Image: SNS

Last summer Thelin also signed Sivert Heltne Nilsen for £300,000 from Norwegian club SK Brann on a three-year deal.

Heltne Nilsen was captain at Elfsborg under Thelin from 2019 to 2021.

McLeish believes having trust in players is fundamental and reckons landing signings he knows could be vital to a form revival for Thelin.

He said: “The big thing is recruitment.

“You have to be sure about the players you bring in.

“Nowadays there are algorithms and computer whizz kids that many clubs rely on.

“However, I always relied on my own eyes and generally I was delighted with a lot of the players I chose to sign.

“Thelin trusts these players he has worked with before and knows from his time in Sweden.

“If you have players you can trust who you know can play and organise to your needs then you have a chance.”

Thelin reuniting with former players

Thelin signed Okkels for Elfsborg from Swedish club Silkeborg in 2020.

He scored 29 goals in 118 matches before Thelin sold him to Utrecht.

Okkels scored 11 goals and pitched in with seven assists in his final campaign under Thelin in Sweden in 2023.

Jensen spent two seasons in Sweden with IF Brommapojkarna until his transfer to Aberdeen this month.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and St Mirren's Killian Phillips in action. Imagre: SNS
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen and St Mirren’s Killian Phillips in action. Imagre: SNS

Thelin’s trust in new signings Jensen and Okkels has been underlined by the Dons manager pitching them both into his starting line-up.

The Swede also signed Kristers Tobers in a £600,000 deal from Swiss club Grasshoppers in the January transfer window.

Latvian international captain Tobers penned a three-and-a-half year contract.

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington was also secured on loan until the end of the season.

Gérard Houllier’s thoughts on trust

Thelin and his recruitment team are working on securing further signings before the window closes, with the capture of a striker a priority.

Aberdeen have suffered a nosedive in league form and are now 13 Premiership games without a victory.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels controls the ball against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels controls the ball against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Gothenburg Great McLeish insists signing players you trust is imperative.

McLeish said: “Thelin had a fantastic start and had Aberdeen playing to a high level.

“The energy levels needed for that have maybe caught up with them.

“However, I’m sure the players will adapt to that and stand Thelin in good stead for this season and beyond.

“Having, and signing, players you trust is vital.

“I spent a week with Gérard Houllier (former Liverpool and Paris St Germain boss) at Lyon where he won two French league titles in a row.

“I asked him if he got nervous in the dugout.

“He said ‘of course, I always have nerves’.

“But when you know you have players out there you can trust it is so much easier.

“If you put a team out there you are positive about, trust and know will give you everything.

“Players you trust, that is what every manager loves.”

Thelin must be shrewd with signings

Aberdeen are in the midst of one of the worst winless league runs in the club’s history.

Thelin’s Reds have taken only four points from the last possible 39 available.

From being level on points with leaders Celtic at the top of the table after the first 11 games, the Reds have now dropped to fourth in the table.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes training ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS

Pittodrie’s board have backed Thelin in the January transfer window by making funds available to revamp the struggling team.

With Aberdeen up against the superior spending power of Celtic and Rangers, McLeish says Thelin’s transfer window business is pivotal.

He said: “I went down to see Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

“I asked if I could watch them training for a day, he said ‘no, you can come for the week’.

“We were having breakfast and I asked him ‘what makes you a great manager?’

“He looked from left to right and said ‘great players’.

“A former Arsenal player said Arsene never really went into much detail, he just said go out and express yourselves.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: SNS.

“You imagine Wenger would be a mathematician with tactics – but he wasn’t.

“It is not complicated.

“If you can get the right players that you trust it makes all the difference especially when you don’t have as much money as other teams.

“You have to be shrewd.”

McLeish will be back in the Granite City on Thursday, May 22 for 1990: The Legends Return.

He will appear at Aberdeen Music Hall to share stories of the double winning 1989-90 squad along with former team-mates Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Charlie Nicholas and Brian Irvine.

Conversation