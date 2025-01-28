Closed Union Street RBS building hits the market – with ‘interested parties already lining up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Closed Union Street RBS building hits the market – with ‘interested parties already lining up’

The bank's flagship branch at St Nicholas Square closed in November in "another blow" to the city's high street.

By Denny Andonova
The former RBS branch on Union Street.
The bank's former flagship branch in Aberdeen is being advertised for offers of £300,000. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Several potential buyers have already expressed interest in taking on the former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch on Union Street – just days after the historic building went up for sale.

The bank’s flagship branch in Aberdeen closed in November and all of its interiors and St Nicholas Square ATMs were stripped out.

It had been a prominent feature on the high street, having operated on the city’s St Nicholas Square for many decades.

The move was part of a major shake-up of RBS services across the country, with the branch in Inverness also bearing the brunt of dwindling customers using it.

The former RBS branch on Union Street.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Politicians and business leaders in Aberdeen branded the closure as yet “another death knell” for the Granite Mile.

Last week we revealed The Esslemont restaurant further down Union Street will close next month, and the city centre branch of Mark and Spencer will shut in the spring.

But there are now fresh hopes for the future of the former RBS building.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Potential buyers in the pipeline just days after property goes up for sale

The property went up for sale just a few days ago, with potential takers invited to have a wander around the building to fully appreciate the opportunities it presents.

It’s being advertised for offers of £300,000, and whoever seals the deal will be able to take advantage of five floors plus a basement.

Business leaders have now revealed there are already two interested parties, with several viewings planned for next week.

The former RBS branch on Union Street.
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller hopes this means the vacant unit could be revived quicker that they might have expected.

It comes as the campaign group launched a fresh drive to halve the remaining empty shop lining up the Granite Mile.

Bob Keiller talking at a recent event aimed to encourage traders to take on an empty unit on Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What could the RBS branch become?

There has been no inclination what exactly the former flagship branch could be turned into, but property agents Culverwell say there are loads of opportunities.

These include converting the building into a restaurant or flats – which has previously proved to be a favourable option for other bank premises across Aberdeen.

The former Bank of Scotland branch on the corner of Union Street and Crown Street will soon become a kebab restaurant, and there are plans to turn the TSB building on Union Terrace into student flats.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
How the central stretch of Union Street, where the former RBS branch is, will look like once the revamp is completed. Image: Aberdeen City Council

What would you like to see happen with the old Union Street RBS? Let us know in our comments section below

But there has also been a suggestion to transform the RBS building into a drinks museum that will celebrate Aberdeen’s heritage on brewing and distilling.

The property is across from the new £40 million food and drink market at the former BHS and in the central part of Union Street that is currently being revamped.

Read more:

Conversation