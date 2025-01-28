Closed Union Street RBS building hits the market – with ‘interested parties already lining up’

Several potential buyers have already expressed interest in taking on the former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branch on Union Street – just days after the historic building went up for sale.

The bank’s flagship branch in Aberdeen closed in November and all of its interiors and St Nicholas Square ATMs were stripped out.

It had been a prominent feature on the high street, having operated on the city’s St Nicholas Square for many decades.

The move was part of a major shake-up of RBS services across the country, with the branch in Inverness also bearing the brunt of dwindling customers using it.

Politicians and business leaders in Aberdeen branded the closure as yet “another death knell” for the Granite Mile.

Last week we revealed The Esslemont restaurant further down Union Street will close next month, and the city centre branch of Mark and Spencer will shut in the spring.

But there are now fresh hopes for the future of the former RBS building.

Potential buyers in the pipeline just days after property goes up for sale

The property went up for sale just a few days ago, with potential takers invited to have a wander around the building to fully appreciate the opportunities it presents.

It’s being advertised for offers of £300,000, and whoever seals the deal will be able to take advantage of five floors plus a basement.

Business leaders have now revealed there are already two interested parties, with several viewings planned for next week.

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller hopes this means the vacant unit could be revived quicker that they might have expected.

It comes as the campaign group launched a fresh drive to halve the remaining empty shop lining up the Granite Mile.

What could the RBS branch become?

There has been no inclination what exactly the former flagship branch could be turned into, but property agents Culverwell say there are loads of opportunities.

These include converting the building into a restaurant or flats – which has previously proved to be a favourable option for other bank premises across Aberdeen.

The former Bank of Scotland branch on the corner of Union Street and Crown Street will soon become a kebab restaurant, and there are plans to turn the TSB building on Union Terrace into student flats.

What would you like to see happen with the old Union Street RBS? Let us know in our comments section below

But there has also been a suggestion to transform the RBS building into a drinks museum that will celebrate Aberdeen’s heritage on brewing and distilling.

The property is across from the new £40 million food and drink market at the former BHS and in the central part of Union Street that is currently being revamped.

Read more: