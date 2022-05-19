Andy Philip: Murdo Fraser took his eye off the ball with Seville jolly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Andy Philip: Murdo Fraser took his eye off the ball with Seville jolly

By Andy Philip
May 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 12:42 pm
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser (foreground) laughs during Topical Questions at the Scottish Parliament (Photo: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
What is your politician doing today?

Are you worried they could be at risk of doing something other than the day job? For Murdo Fraser, this has been a constant worry.

The Conservative MSP has been a thorn in the side of the first minister, frequently chiding her for straying from devolved responsibilities or falling short at Holyrood. Mr Fraser leaps on every chance to amplify claims Nicola Sturgeon’s eye is off the ball.

And, so, it comes to pass with little sense of irony that Mr Fraser himself has slipped off to Seville to keep his eye on the football. Staunch Rangers fan that he is, he clearly didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to see his team at the Europa League final.

He’s clearly not worried about taking time off, either. Our intrepid politician wrote a diary about it in a national newspaper.

If you really want to know, it’s full of observations such as how quickly fans “hushed up” the “one Scottish lad” who started singing Ten German Bombers near Frankfurt fans.

There’s some lovely holiday snaps on his Twitter feed.

Should Sturgeon really be criticised for Washington trip?

In the height of the pandemic, Fraser would lament about how Ms Sturgeon was failing to turn up at her desk. She didn’t come to the Scottish Parliament to answer questions, he complained.

It’s hardly a surprise that the leader of the Scottish Government would repeat her central ambition to senior politicians in other countries

Now Ms Sturgeon has flown off to the States to – deep breath here – do things which are “reserved to Westminster”, like promoting Scotland abroad. A bit like all the previous first ministers, SNP and Labour.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon jetted off recently – to represent Scotland in Washington DC (Photo: PA)

You don’t have to agree with the first minister on policies, including independence. That’s not what this is about.

But it’s hardly a surprise that the leader of the Scottish Government would repeat her central ambition to senior politicians in other countries. It would be a shock if she didn’t talk up her argument, among other things.

If you want to take a holiday, ask the boss

Now, it’s at this point you probably expect a po-faced comment about constituents being let down; a finger-wagging exercise in which no one is allowed any fun. Well, you’d be half right.

Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, memorably gave up a dream gig refereeing at the World Cup to pursue his day job in politics. It was clearly a gut-wrenching decision. And, frankly, most people would have chucked the other job and gone to the football.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross chose politics over the beautiful game (Photo: Fabio De Paola/Shutterstock)

But, if you want to come to parliament and hold everyone to the standards you won’t keep, tough.

And, if you want to take a holiday, ask the boss. No, not the party – the entire country. And not just your own supporters. It could even be a referendum.

Andy Philip is Head of Politics for The Press & Journal and The Courier

