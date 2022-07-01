Moreen Simpson: It turns out I’m Aberdeen’s answer to Imelda Marcos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: It turns out I’m Aberdeen’s answer to Imelda Marcos

By Moreen Simpson
July 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 10:31 am
Do you ever discover you have a whole shoe shop hidden in your own home? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Do you ever discover you have a whole shoe shop hidden in your own home? (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

If your hoose is onything like mine, as soon as one jobbie’s finished, another one rears its heid.

So it came to pass, after my grandtoots’ remarkable feat of clearing the junk in the Pokey Room, I clocked I needed a new carpet. Ah, but… my bedroom carpet was even worse. Daft to do one withoot the other.

Took measurements, doon to the carpet shoppie, zip-zip, plastic blitzed. I’d forgotten how much of a hassle it is. Not only have you to clear the room, but find space for everything you move. The Pokey was nae problem. After repainting, my kindly pinter took the single bed to the tip. Desk moved to the twin bedroom. Easy-peasy. Carpet laid Monday. Perfect.

Columnist, Moreen Simpson: "The cavernous bottoms of my fitted wardrobes are dark dungeons of decades of 'stuff'"

Then I into a panic aboot the logistics of clearing my room, especially the muckle king-sized bed which, given stappit-foo drawers underneath, weighs a damn sight more than a ton. I’d have to get my loon and loon-in-law to hawl it oot and stow it… far? Oot in the street? Then back to reverse the jobbie after laying.

However, help was at hand from the carpet mannie. He assured me they’d be able to work without having to remove the bed. Back o’ the net! But, he added: “If you want the carpet carried into your two fitted cupboards, the base of them will need to be cleared.” I was that ower the moon wie the news that the bed could stay put, I barely registered fit he meant.

Until, yesterday, the horrible truth struck. The cavernous bottoms of my fitted wardrobes are dark dungeons of decades of “stuff”. Armed with plastic storage boxes, I doon on my hurdies and peered into the first.

Unearthing a Trueform treasure trove

Yonks ago, I decided I’d be really organised. Instead of just piling shoes on top of each other in a complete kirn, I’d store them in their boxes. So, my first wardrobe has boxes piled to almost halfway up, most of which haven’t been opened, let alone their contents worn, in years. And I used to laugh about Imelda Marcos.

Wedding shoes, bridesmaids’ and night-oot shoes, summer sandals, winter boots of various lengths, hikers, trainers, flip-flops, winter slippers, summer ditto, loadsa heels – just as if!

Former Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos (left) who was reported to own 3,000 pairs of shoes

Many bought from Hotter after I discovered their sheen were so comfy and didnae bleed my heels, as most others did during my life. Some never even worn, including turquoise sandals I’d have bought if I’d seen them in the catalogue last week!

Because I barely ever wear more than aboot three of them from this Trueform treasure trove – probably because I couldna see them – they’re all sort of attached to each other by flimsy bitties of cobweb. Yuch.

Fit a fool, orra quine I am. But will I really be able to chuck the lot? Or box them for “another day”.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]