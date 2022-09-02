Catherine Deveney: Liz Truss isn’t even pretending to care about ethics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Catherine Deveney: Liz Truss isn’t even pretending to care about ethics

By Catherine Deveney
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Liz Truss speaks at a final hustings at Wembley Arena, before the UK's next prime minister is decided (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)
Liz Truss speaks at a final hustings at Wembley Arena, before the UK's next prime minister is decided (Photo: Tom Bowles/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock)

Earlier this year, Google engineer Blake Lemoine was fired after claiming that the artificially intelligent chatbot he worked on was actually sentient.

How crazy! A machine being mistaken for a thinking, feeling human being?

But that was before the stratospheric rise of Liz Truss and, now, I have some sympathy with Lemoine’s confusion. How DO you tell a fully functioning human being from a pre-programmed robot with limited vocabulary?

Tax cuts! Private profit! More tax cuts! Profit, pro…fit, pro…fit… Oh, switch her off someone, please.

The Truss-bot makes a bull in a China shop look like a ballerina. She has blustered her way to the front of the leadership contest with policy statements that suggest she consistently selects the wrong linguistic programme, her answers displaying the same frustratingly vague relevance as chatbot conversations.

Regional pay boards? Didn’t mean it! No heating handouts? Only kidding! Will if I have to!

But nothing is more disturbing than Truss’s refusal to commit to appointing a government ethics adviser.

Truss thinks she’s only accountable to herself

Her explanation is even more disturbing than her decision. She doesn’t need one. We have too many advisers, she insists. (If we’re talking Dominic Cummings here, perhaps we can agree.) Too many rules and regulations.

Liz Truss knows right from wrong. She has always acted with integrity. Says who? Says Liz – as if her personal interpretation of integrity is the gold standard. Full stop.

It is hard to know where to begin with this – the fact that she was central to a government discredited for its ethical lapses, perhaps? – but let’s try. The last Tory government ethics adviser walked after Boris Johnson (who also claimed to have integrity) asked him to behave, well, unethically.

Boris Johnson resigning outside Downing Street (Photo: Vedat Xhymshiti/News Pictures/Shutterstock)

But, at least Johnson had enough nous to know that, even if he didn’t personally care about ethics, he’d better pretend he did. Truss is despotic enough to think she doesn’t even need a kiddie-on adviser. In case she hasn’t noticed, “trust me – I’m prime minister” doesn’t really cut it anymore.

Back in 1994, John Major appointed a committee to investigate standards in public life, led by the late Lord Nolan. They identified seven principles, known as the Nolan principles, which are still used today as the guiding lights for anyone holding public office.

They are: selflessness, honesty, objectivity, integrity, openness, leadership, and accountability. Truss clearly thinks she’s only accountable to herself.

Ethics are a crucial part of politics

Ethical dilemmas – and choices – lurk in every political decision. Back in May, I wrote about oil giant Shell’s profit reaching £7.5 billion in the first three months of this year – treble the same period last year. Is that ethical, when Shell knows their increased profit will result in increased winter mortality?

Is it ethical for Truss to sanction that, saying: “Profit is not a dirty word”; to take the ideology of private enterprise to such extremes that dead bodies are fair exchange for extra bucks for big business? Or, is it ethical to take energy into public ownership, as France has done, thereby limiting increases in bills to 4%?

Liz Truss has the same need for reality checks as anyone else (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

This week, a poll suggested that more than half the nation has lost faith in the NHS, don’t feel confident they will be treated quickly if they become ill, and believe that GP services have deteriorated.

Days later, a story emerged of an elderly woman who called her GP when her husband died to ask for a death certificate. The doctor refused to visit personally. It was done by smartphone now, he said, instructing her to hold the phone to the dead man’s chest. Unsurprisingly, her friend had to take over. Ethical healthcare?

What is this? Debt pass the parcel?

Chief executive of the NHS Confederation, Matthew Taylor, this week demanded a “realism reset”. The health service is in a “terrible situation”, facing “more demand than we can deal with”. Yet, Truss wants to move £10 billion from health to another crisis zone: social care.

What is this? Debt pass the parcel? Move it around quickly and, if the music stops, you have to pay? No wonder Truss doesn’t want an ethics adviser.

I once heard of a university lecturer who set a self-reflective essay on discrimination. If you say anywhere in this essay that you are not discriminatory, students were warned, you will automatically fail. The point, of course, was that anyone who considered they were outside of a human frailty merely proved they were at the heart of it.

People fear artificial intelligence will become more powerful than humans, but less ethical. The ability to assess right and wrong distinguishes human beings from machines, but, individually, we don’t always get it right.

Assuming Liz Truss is actually sentient – in this campaign, that’s been a stretch – she is subject to the same frailties, the same blinkered vision, the same need for reality checks as anyone else. Her inability to understand that, if she is elected prime minister this weekend, she needs to be visibly accountable rings alarm bells about her suitability for that office.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

