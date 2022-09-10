Yvie Burnett: Changing season is a chance for a fresh start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Well, since we last spoke, we have a new prime minister, a new season, with autumn taking hold and Strictly back on our screens!

So it’s all change. We can be moving our summer shorts to the back of cupboards and start cooking casseroles again instead of salads. The children are back at school so a routine can be started again in many houses after a long summer.

A fresh start is never a bad thing.

I’m most definitely a summer person and will be leaving the garden furniture firmly in place in the hope of a few more sunny days.

However, I must say I do like when we can press restart on ourselves, and new seasons have a way of kickstarting this.

I love to diet in January or to open all the doors and plant flowers in May. September for me is when I’m totally in denial about summer being over.

Dreich weather will soon be upon us

Yes, I’m that person with bare legs and no coat when everyone else has got their boots on! No coats will be leaving my house with me for a few weeks.

As much as I’ve just said how I like the changing seasons, I would definitely swap that to be one of those people who live in the UK for the summer months and then somewhere hot for the winter.

I totally understand people who retire to Spain or follow the sunshine around the globe.

But I’m most definitely never moving to Australia. Apart from their large spiders, my anxiety couldn’t cope with being so far away from people I love.

So, I will just have to grin and bear the fact that the dreich weather will soon be upon us and change my screen saver to a tropical beach instead.

Lewis Capaldi on great form

I’ve had an exciting week as Lewis Capaldi was performing for two nights at a sold out O2 in London.

I decided it was a take your husband to work night and took him along to watch.

Lewis was on great form and the audience were treated to the first hearing of a few seconds of his new single ‘Forget Me’ which has now been released. If you haven’t heard it have a listen.

It’s always very exciting when we have been working on songs and can’t wait for the public to hear them. I think this one is a surefire hit and I hope it is because Lewis is one of the nicest people in the business.

Apart from Lewis, another of life’s really good guys is Idris Elba.

He is inspirational, kind and, of course, not at all bad to look at !

I was lucky enough to celebrate his 50th Birthday with him the other day.

It was a great reason to get dressed up for the first time in ages. I even managed to wear my heels all evening.

Of course, even though I have got to know a lot of big stars in my line of work, I don’t always recognise famous people.

Mistaken identities

The other day I was in a room at the O2 and for some reason I decided to open the adjoining door in the room and see what was in there. A glamorous lady was laying out lots of make up on a table.

“Oh, sorry to interrupt,” I said, “you must be Natasha Bedingfield’s make-up artist?”

“No”, she said, “I am Natasha.”

She was the supporting act at Lewis’s concert and I should have recognised her.

I dug the hole even deeper though saying, “Oh, you look different” to which she replied, “You mean old ?”

Have you ever mistaken someone for someone else? I do it all the time.

Mind you, I’ve had my fair share of people thinking I’m someone else.

Mainly it’s actress Ashley Jensen but also its been Gaby Roslyn a few times, and often when I bump into people on the street they say, ‘You are on the telly,’ and then they always say: ‘I know – Homes under the Hammer’.

New life for Liz Truss and family

Anyway, someone whose face we are all going to know very well soon is Liz Truss.

I don’t know what to make of her as yet.

As far as her family life it’s concerned, it must be a very strange feeling to move your family into 10 Downing Street.

Apparently she has two teenage daughters and I’m wondering what they are going to make of Carrie Johnson’s expensive interior design.

Whatever happens, life for that family will never be the same again.

Have a good week,

Yvie x