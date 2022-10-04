Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Comrie: Nurturing empathy and compassion in children can lower chances of animal cruelty

By Sharon Comrie
October 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 4, 2022, 1:26 pm
Children can form strong bonds with pets, but they can also cause harm (Photo: LightField Studios/Shutterstock)
With schools now well and truly back in the swing of things after the summer holidays, this month I would like to talk to you about our Animal Guardians Educational Resource programme.

As Scotland’s animal welfare charity, we are proud to offer this free programme, which aims to help children develop more positive behaviours towards animals.

Collaborative research between the Scottish SPCA and the University of Edinburgh showed that 70% of UK children live with a pet. Children can form strong emotional attachments to their animals and often think of pets as important members of their family.

However, children can also harm animals unintentionally, as well as intentionally. Research on cruelty towards animals suggests behaviours can start as young as six years of age.

Young people can be referred to the Animal Guardians programme for a multitude of reasons, including teasing or frightening an animal, rough handling, over-loving, intentional or unintentional harm (including towards wildlife), or even witnessing animal abuse in the family home.

Once referred, they receive one-to-one, bespoke workshop sessions, tailored to the needs and learning style of each individual. The number and frequency of workshops each young person attends will vary but, in general, most will participate in a total of six to 10.

Adults have reported significant improvements in children

Through playing a range of games, participating in activities and, where appropriate, visiting an animal rescue and rehoming centre, we help them learn about both human and animal emotions, what animals need to keep them healthy and happy, and how to be responsible when around animals.

Our aim is to ensure we nurture children’s empathic and compassionate behaviour.

The programme takes referrals from parents or carers, social workers, teachers and many other professionals, including organisations that specialise in working with children.

Children may need extra help to learn how to take care of animals and how to be a responsible pet owner (Photo: Oleksandr Lytvyne/Shutterstock)

This has proved to be a valuable and important service which is now available in the north and north-east of Scotland.

Unfortunately, although we suspect there will be many children and young people in the north who would benefit from taking part in the programme, Covid-19 restrictions have led to a slower roll out than we would have liked.

Overall, the response from parents, carers and referring adults of those who have taken part is extremely positive.

Most adults have seen a significant improvement in the young person’s empathy, compassion and interactions with animals.

They have also reported seeing improvement in their relationships with peers, family members and other adults.

I would encourage anyone who would like to know more or who knows a child who may benefit from the Animal Guardians programme to reach out to us confidentially at animalguardians@scottishspca.org.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

