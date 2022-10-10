Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season’s must-have trend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season’s must-have trend

By Lindsay Razaq
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:43 pm
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)

“I wish I could always be with you,” Andy’s mother says wistfully as she casts her eyes around her college-bound son’s empty bedroom.

That moment in Toy Story 3 gets me every time.

We’ve watched all four films this week, as the children have been poorly – the third one twice, and, yes, I cried at the very same bit two days in a row.

I’m aware how pathetic that sounds, and dramatic – my little ones are only four and two, so they will hardly be flying the nest soon. But, after coming clean to another mum, it seems I’m far from alone.

Indeed, a quick internet search reveals that parents the world over are still sobbing their hearts out to the Toy Story movies, the first of which was released in the UK in 1996, when I was 11. I can remember receiving a VHS copy as a gift, so nostalgia no doubt goes a long way in explaining my fondness for Woody and the gang.

But, I also love the message about caring for your toys and, in the third instalment, making sure that they go to happy homes when you outgrow them – put more generally, the idea that, where possible, we should be reusing things and passing them on.

As another friend said: “You can’t really buy the Toy Story figures new, can you?”

Hand-me-downs from family and friends

My sister did generously buy our two a brand-new Rex, the dinosaur character, but Buzz Lightyear and Woody came from my nephews, along with scores of other toy superheroes which get played with daily. We’ve been extremely fortunate in that respect, benefitting from hand-me-downs galore from various family members and even friends.

A main message of the later Toy Story films is to pass on toys for younger generations to enjoy (Photo: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock)

Only a few days ago, a neighbour brought round two bags of her daughter’s clothes and shoes (including an incredible Batman dressing gown complete with a masked hood) which previously belonged to the boy who lived in our house before us.

How wonderful that they’ve come back home and can now see another child through his toddler years, rather than going straight to the tip, where so many items – sadly lots with plenty of wear left in them – end up.

£140 million worth of clothing is sent to UK landfill annually

To put a number on it, some £140 million worth of clothing is sent to UK landfill each year, according to charity Waste and Resources Action Programme. And non-profit organisation Global Fashion Agenda has estimated that, in 2015 alone, the international textiles and clothing industry created 92 million tonnes of waste, with this figure set to rise to more than 134 million tonnes by 2030.

We aren’t keeping clothes for as long, and production is soaring in a harmful, self-perpetuating cycle

Moreover, the fashion industry is notoriously highly greenhouse gas intensive, while textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of water globally.

Fast fashion has become more common, causing more waste (Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)

There’s also the problem of our throwaway culture. With constantly changing fashions at cheaper prices ensuring we buy more and more, we aren’t keeping clothes for as long, and production is soaring in a harmful, self-perpetuating cycle.

It has to stop, although that’s obviously easier said than done.

Consumers aren’t off the hook

Clearly, the onus must be on the industry to pursue more sustainable methods and materials, and, thankfully, there’s been significant movement in this direction.

For example, Spanish company Ecoalf is manufacturing footwear from algae and recycled marine debris as part of its Upcycling the Oceans collection, and, in Amsterdam, chewing gum is being turned into rubber for the soles of Gumshoe trainers.

I’ve also read about a Finnish business, Infinited Fiber, which is transforming fabrics that would otherwise be burned or sent to landfill into a new clothing fibre called Infinna. It is already being used by brands like Patagonia and H&M.

But, us consumers aren’t off the hook.

Because, of course, the most sustainable solution of all, is to produce less in the first place, which means decreasing demand by reusing – the form of recycling we tend to forget about.

Second-hand needs a second wind

I enjoy that feeling of donning something new for a special occasion as much as anyone and, plainly, humans will always require clothes. In this age, however, where you can make a purchase by app in seconds, we should all take a moment each time to consider whether we actually need it.

We also have a responsibility to maximise the lifespan of what we buy – by wearing garments for longer, taking proper care of them, even mending them as people used to, and donating or passing on decent things.

Shopping in charity or vintage shops can help you to find your own unique style (Photo: Loretta Hood/DC Thomson)

In addition, why not scour second-hand or swap shops for preloved pieces? It’s a lot more fun than endless scrolling, and a good way to inspire an individual style.

We can’t start to tackle this issue without the industry, but the industry can’t do it without us either. For once, in a world where, so often, efforts to act more environmentally responsibly feel futile, here there really is an opportunity to make a difference.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

Editor's Picks