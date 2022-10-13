Catherine Deveney: Iran’s exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Iran's exhilarating uprising should inspire Scotland to take a stand

By Catherine Deveney
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 5:53 pm
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)
Iranian women are on the front line of protests (Photo: Social Media/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock)

Tehran lies at the base of snow-capped mountains, the sprawling city running like a river from the affluent north to the murky pool of sprawling southern suburbs.

In the south, where the poor live, the white Mitsubishi vans of the morality police trawl for victims: the woman whose headscarf is askew; the one who travels unsupervised, without a male chaperone.

In the gated compounds and luxury apartments of the north, where the government elite reside, the women dine on sushi in rooftop restaurants, their hair flowing free, new-season Gucci handbags at their side. The morality police dare not appear.

In that picture lies the reason for the growing Iranian rebellion: the sickening stench of injustice, of a polarised society where the powerless are repressed and the powerful create separate rules for themselves.

Following the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for wearing her headscarf “incorrectly”, the people of Iran have finally risen up in anger. Sad that there must be death for others to live, but there is something uplifting about the most significant political movement since the formation of the Islamic republic in 1979. Changed, changed utterly, as Yeats once wrote. A terrible beauty is born.

‘We are not scared’

There are two reasons why this rebellion stirs the heart. There is, of course, the obvious: as a woman, I empathise deeply with the subjugation of Iranian women, whose bodies have been a battleground for male religious and secular power for generations.

In the Shah’s reign in the 1920s and 1930s, women were involuntarily stripped of veils in an attempt to Westernise Iran. Photographs from 1978 show crowds of bareheaded, Westernised women. When Ayatollah Khomeini swept to power a year later, they were forced back into veils overnight. Cover. Uncover. We will tell you when you are acceptable.

So, seeing women – who constitute over 60% of Iranian graduates, but only around 25% of the workforce – attempting to take control of their own identities is powerful. But, there are two other reasons why this is an exciting time in Iran.

The first is the fact that the protests have been embraced in schools and universities. A younger generation is speaking. A generation who use social media both to see the rest of the world and to alert the rest of the world. “We are not scared,” one protester told CNN. “We are outraged… This is a one way road for us.”

Government is not ‘in charge’ of the people

The morality police take it upon themselves to tutor women in “modesty and chastity”, in a Garden of Eden-type assertion that women are responsible temptresses and men submissive victims. The irony of women’s lives in Iran is that they are simultaneously powerless and guilty.

But, the second reason this is uplifting is that Iranian protests demonstrate people power – and we can learn from that. Even in Western democracies, there is a bizarre notion that government is in charge of the people, rather than people in charge of the government.

Rulers are – or should be – time-limited public servants. Iranian commentators are suggesting that, for the first time, the government is battling with the reality of law enforcers siding with the people.

The Iranian government has tried to close down social media and public information, but they cannot hold back the world’s information tide. One female Iranian dissident, writing recently in a British newspaper, described the morality police attempting to arrest her, but being prevented by male motorists jumping from their cars and bikes to assist her.

The solidarity of men is crucial in the struggle for equality. The idea that Iranian men are no longer willing to accept the suppression of their wives, mothers and sisters is exhilarating.

Scotland has power to oppose unfairness

We sometimes think – somewhat smugly – that our lives are safeguarded by a very British form of democracy. Berlusconi type corruption? Italy, maybe, but not here.

Then, expenses scandals arise, and the Johnson and Arcuri story explodes, and an assortment of misconduct claims against politicians emerge in ways that suggest we are no different to those regimes we consider less ethical, less safe.

When people unite in opposition, justice can flourish

The prospect of Iranian people taking control in such difficult circumstances reminds us of our own power to oppose, an opposition that is building. A backlash against our own polarised country, eaten by division and injustice. A country where workers have refused to accept wage freezes for the poor and tax cuts for the rich, or economic “growth” for the already wealthy, built on the backs of the poor. Liz Truss is being reminded who is “in charge”.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (left) during a visit to a construction site in Birmingham (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)

I heard recently of an Iranian woman, confronted by the morality police, who screamed and screamed until a crowd gathered. The police left. Mahsa Amini’s mistake, the woman speculated, was probably submitting quietly. It seems like a metaphor. Those who shout together prevail.

When people unite in opposition, justice can flourish. Whether we live in Iran or Scotland, we get what we are prepared to tolerate, or what we are prepared to fight for – and, therefore, what we deserve.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

