Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Gordon Brown’s ‘Vow Mark II’ will be as empty and hollow as his first

By Scott Begbie
December 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 11:47 am
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and former prime minister, Gordon Brown, greet each other during a recent Labour Party press conference in Leeds (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (right) and former prime minister, Gordon Brown, greet each other during a recent Labour Party press conference in Leeds (Image: Danny Lawson/PA)

Keir Starmer and Gordon Brown are making all kinds of familiar pledges to Scotland, writes Scott Begbie. To coin a lovely local expression: ‘Aye, right.’

A few years back, I was looking for a nifty new keyboard case for my iPad, and saw an absolute bargain on a website – billed as brand new and half the price of any other place I’d been checking out.

Only thing was, when it arrived, it turned out to be battered and clapped-out and not much use. It wasn’t mint at all, but a refurb job, and a poor one at that. That little detail of “new to you” was buried deep in the small print. Back it went.

Fast forward to today, and I’m looking for a new keyboard case again. That same website is still offering bargain bits of kit. So, I’m going to buy from them again.

Our columnist, Scott Begbie on gordon brown: "gordon brown was the architect of the promise - trotted out two days before the independence referendum - that scotland didn't need to go it's own way."

What’s that you say? They’re playing you for a mug? You’d be a fool to trust them again?

Which is true. So, why would anyone in their right mind buy into Gordon Brown’s Vow Mark II?

Trotting out more promises 8 years later

Back in 2014, the Labour grandee was the architect of the promise – trotted out two days before the independence referendum – that Scotland didn’t need to go its own way because it was going to lead the UK in a union of equal nations. And, oh boy, look at all those extra powers that were going to let Scotland control its own destiny.

Why go down the independence path and get chucked out of the EU and watch all your food and heating bills soar while your social care network is trashed? It was manifestly obvious we would be better together, especially with The Vow.

Keir Starmer in front of a union flag with Queen Elizabeth II's silhouette on it
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is promising the biggest-ever transfer from power from Westminster if his party wins the next general election. Image: PA

Now, here we are in 2022, looking back with 20/20 hindsight at the utter wasteland of Brexit, and a cost of living crisis that isn’t about worrying if you can eat or heat your home, but if you can keep your home at all.

All of that with a succession of increasingly right-wing Tory prime ministers Scotland never voted for.

To coin a lovely Scottish expression: ‘Aye, right’

Yet, here’s Gordon Brown, rolling out a new package of promises from Labour, being fronted by Sir Keir Starmer as the “biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster”.

We can say cheerio to the House Of Lords and hello to devolution on steroids, to give Scotland a proper, democratic standing, with Holyrood having far more fiscal autonomy and a huge voice – not just on the UK platform, but the international stage as well.

To coin a lovely Scottish expression: “Aye, right.”

Scotland deserves more than scraps

For a start, if Scotland wants to get rid of the House Of Lords, control its own economy and take its place on the world stage as we steer our own destiny, there’s a rather more elegant way of doing it than hoping for scraps from Westminster’s table.

The solemn vow of 2014 was empty smoke and mirrors – and the one we are seeing today will prove to be exactly the same hollow promise.

And, if you don’t think that’s the case, then I’ve got a brand new (to you) iPad case here you might want to buy.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

