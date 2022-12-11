David Knight: Even with best intentions, always assess how your behaviour could be perceived

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Even with best intentions, always assess how your behaviour could be perceived

By David Knight
December 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Charity boss Ngozi Fulani likened Lady Susan Hussey's questions to an interrogation (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Charity boss Ngozi Fulani likened Lady Susan Hussey's questions to an interrogation (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Someone might feel forced to answer questions they find intrusive out of politeness. It’s something we should all consider before asking, writes David Knight.

The solicitor sneered at me down the phone: “You’re not from these parts, are you?”

It was a calculated insult. A last resort when losing an argument.

He was low on ammo, and his defence was shaky, but tried one last shot anyway.

We’ve all heard much worse racial or xenophobic abuse, of course.

His was more elegant, while carrying the same malicious intent. Like wrapping a blade in a silk scarf before a stabbing.

He was trying to keep a north-east client’s name out of our paper, despite justified public interest. It was a gift on a plate, really, because he allowed me to set his spurious case aside and concentrate instead on interrogating him over his offensive remark

He wouldn’t have lasted five minutes at a Buckingham Palace soirée.

But the remark still left an emotional scar. It must have done, or why would I remember it with resentment after some years?

Was he cut from the same cloth as Lady Hussey, who resigned from Buckingham Palace after a racism row? Hardly – he was a daft but cunning old man who knew what he was doing.

Intention and perception are awkward bedfellows

Lady Hussey was maybe a bit daft, too, for not knowing. She ploughed on regardless, even though Ngozi Fulani was clearly uncomfortable at being quizzed repeatedly about her historical family origins.

At least, I think that is what the Lady of the Royal Household was driving at.

What was supposed to be polite small talk turned into another Buckingham Palace race row. Possibly a throwback to a different age, but unacceptable if the bemused recipient genuinely believed it to be unnecessarily intrusive or offensive.

Intention and perception are always awkward bedfellows.

Now, Charles and William are squirming again as Harry and Meghan ruffle their beds on Netflix, with their dubious dying-swan soap opera (or brave battle against intrusion and racism, depending on which camp you’re in).

‘You’re not from these parts, are you?’ was a more loaded version of: ‘Where are you from?’

“You’re not from these parts, are you?” was a more loaded version of: “Where are you from?”

It wasn’t a well-intentioned inquiry about my background.

I can’t vouch for Lady Hussey’s intentions, of course. But, like an irresistible force hitting an immovable object, an inquisitive nature can soon collide with someone not shy at taking offence.

Interrogation never feels good

I felt uneasy that the Queen’s favourite aide, 83, was hung, drawn and quartered by the palace when a spell in the stocks would have sufficed. A genuine, heartfelt public apology for any misunderstanding, and move on.

The new palace line-up seems too frightened of its own shadow for my taste.

But, there was something striking about Lady Hussey’s words. I remembered someone once trying them out on me in another odd episode.

Not in royal surroundings, but a less salubrious setting, on the number one bus in Union Street, Aberdeen.

Unreliable bus services, Hill of Fare wind turbines and how to save Union Street
How do you escape intrusive questions while trapped on a bus? (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

My wife and I were hopping on and off at various points while shopping. But our conversation was interrupted by one of those strange, vaguely threatening people who make public transport so perpetually unappealing.

Our fellow passenger swivelled round and bawled me: “Where are you from?” It hung in the air like an unexploded hand grenade.

Which way was this going? And I’m trapped on a bus.

So, I smiled and shot back: “I’m from Aberdeen.” This was technically true, but anyone with a passing interest in accents would know I was not born and bred.

“Nah, come on…” he insisted, “Where are you really from?” He was getting worked up, so we hopped off.

If your motives are honourable, is it OK to ask?

It’s all very well for those mixing in privileged circles to kick up a fuss, but it’s different on a bus. Or in a racist workplace or school playground. Or at a father’s knee, where racist words are absorbed as fast as nursery rhymes.

As it happens, I am reassessing my behaviour, too, after the Lady Hussey hullabaloo.

Do they feel under unnecessary pressure to reply?

I am always asking complete strangers from “other parts ” where they are from. Waiters and tradespeople, mainly.

Any hint of an accent and I’m in like a shot; I’m a journalist, after all.

Racism can be instilled during very early years, at home or at school (Image: Rawpixel. com/Shutterstock)

They appear happy to talk, and I am fascinated by their backstories. But, is it any of my business, especially if they don’t really want to tell me in the first place?

People are naturally curious and inquisitive, so where’s the harm, if your motives are honourable?

I am doubting myself, because I have an unfair advantage on these occasions. As a paying customer, I am usually buying coffee or hiring them to cut my garden hedge. So, do they feel under unnecessary pressure to reply?

It seems a shame to stifle natural human interaction, yet maybe I should stop imposing on them.

Or am I being too sensitive in a touchy world?

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented