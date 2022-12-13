Scott Begbie: Let’s scotch the daft idea of demolishing John Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Aberdeen City Council leaders seem capable of saying is ‘no’, writes Scott Begbie. It’s time for them to open their eyes and think bigger.

Let’s have a quick think about what we could do with the old John Lewis building in the heart of Aberdeen, were it gifted to the city, shall we?

I know – how about turning it into a centre dedicated to the celebration of whisky, seeing as how we are smack bang in the middle of distillery country?

It could tell the story of the water of life in a modern, up-to-date and interactive way, and act as a showcase for a sector that is one of the powerhouses of our region.

If anyone has been to the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh, they will know exactly what I’m talking about. That’s a fun day out, and one that is pulling in thousands of folk each year.

Oh, and it’s also in an old shop that was mothballed – the former Fraser’s on the West End of Princes Street.

Picture the John Lewis building as a mecca for malt enthusiasts.

Just imagine all those tourists coming off cruise ships in the new harbour, then heading into Aberdeen for a must-see whisky attraction, before heading up Speyside. That would work as an asset for our city centre, wouldn’t it?

There you go – that took me half a cup of coffee and Jaffa Cake to dream up.

Yet, what does our bold council co-leader, Ian Yuill, see as the future for the John Lewis building, were it to be gifted to the city? What does he think it is fit for? Demolition.

This despite suggestions of it being an outpost of the National History Museum, or a medical museum, celebrating the achievements of the north-east.

Even the council’s own officials have proposed it could be converted into homes, with a brand new park on its roof, bringing much-needed green space to a sombre part of Aberdeen.

But, no, a big gap site in the heart of Aberdeen is the only outcome of the city accepting the John Lewis building as a gift, according to councillor Yuill. Wow, there’s a vision for the future.

What would Aberdeen City Council say yes to?

But, then, vision does appear to be a bit lacking in the council administration at the moment, doesn’t it?

After all, Ian Yuill was also the high heid yin who said no to even considering putting public cash towards a new Dons stadium at the beach – effectively scuppering plans for it to be a centrepiece for a multimillion pound seafront revamp.

What is the big vision councillors have for Aberdeen’s future?

Now here he is, kyboshing the idea of the John Lewis building being handed over to the SNP-Lib Dem administration, despite that being a campaign spearheaded by local MSP Kevin Stewart, a senior figure in the… SNP.

Well, that’s awkward.

Disjointed politics apart, it does leave me with a question. It’s clear that those who lead our council are extremely adept at saying no. But what would they say yes to?

What is the big vision they have for Aberdeen’s future? Because, right now, I’m not terribly sure, and I don’t think they are either.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express