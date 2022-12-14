Kirstin Innes: Pressure of maintaining Christmas magic doesn’t feel very festive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kirstin Innes: Pressure of maintaining Christmas magic doesn’t feel very festive

By Kirstin Innes
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 6:42 pm
Elf on the Shelf is popular with children, much to the chagrin of some frazzled parents (Image: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock)
Elf on the Shelf is popular with children, much to the chagrin of some frazzled parents (Image: John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock)

That pesky Elf on the Shelf has a lot to answer for when it comes to the expectations of children at Christmas time, writes Kirstin Innes.

“But, Mummy, WHY can’t we have an Elf on the Shelf?”

Look, I am as committed to making Christmas magical for my children as every other harassed, millennial mother who spends too much time on Instagram.

Perhaps it’s just the age my kids are at now, perhaps it’s a reaction to a few years of Covid, lockdown and grimness, but there’s a certain desperation in the way I’m grabbing at festive stuff with little regard for my overdraft this year, and I’ve seen more than one pal posting that the stress of the “magic” is overwhelming them.

(There’s a separate conversation to be had about why the mental load of Christmas still falls mostly on mothers, with all the grace of a tinsel-wreathed ACME-brand anvil crushing Wile E Coyote, but I don’t have the headspace to get into it right now.)

We have managed one visit to a Santa, who hoicked my kids up on his knee before I could remember the thing we’re supposed to tell them about consent, and who didn’t seem to make much of an impression on either of them.

We can’t afford ice skating, but we have advent calendars and Santa bath bombs, too, and we all got together to decorate the tree. Though I am running out of money fast, I am TRYING.

But Elf on the Shelf is my red line.

A sinisterly capitalist Christmas ‘tradition’

For the uninitiated – as I was, until my eldest’s final year of nursery – it’s a genius piece of viral marketing, created in 2005 by an American mom and daughter, whose company is currently valued at $85 million.

The elf itself is a heavily copyrighted, cheap, plastic toy, with a face that serves shades of evil ventriloquist’s dummy, which you “adopt” and put in a prominent position in your household, so it can report back to Santa on your child’s every move.

Every morning, the elf will have been up to something around the house, so adults have to spend the evening creating increasingly elaborate scenarios for every day of advent.

A detail I find particularly chilling is that, unlike other toys, children are not allowed to touch the elves. That ruins their magic, you see, and definitely has nothing to do with the fact that they are so cheaply produced, they wouldn’t withstand an hour of play with your average four-year-old.

We don’t have an elf, because I don’t trust it. I don’t like its corporate, plasticky wee smirk. Admit it, you’ve seen something like that in a horror movie. I don’t like that, as Santa’s surveillance agent, it basically normalises non-consensual privacy invasion to children.

I also don’t like that it was created with the tagline: “A Christmas Tradition”. You can’t create traditions. You can’t copyright them.

My real problem is that it’s too visibly, sinisterly capitalist to allow me to convince myself that spending money and time on it would be part of the magic.

The power of peer pressure

I didn’t bank on the power of peer pressure, though. At four and five, my eldest son mostly accepted my line that “we just don’t do the Elf on the Shelf here”. In fact, last year, he came home traumatised by an account of a boy in his class, whose elf was found sitting with a knife covered in dog hairs in a puddle of ketchup one morning (after his teenage brothers were left in charge of the elf), and we heard no more.

This year, however, it was a constant whinge, every day – everyone else has one, everyone else has one – leading me to finally snap: “I JUST DON’T LIKE ITS FACE, OK?”

Is Elf on the Shelf a Christmas tradition or a capitalist con? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

So, he took matters into his own hands, and came home delightedly last week with an old Pritt Stick tube, foraged from the primary two junk box, to which he had glued hands and a slightly malevolent face, drawn on lined jotter paper.

After showing it happily to everyone he passed, he placed it carefully on the shelf by the Christmas tree. His dad and I smiled and thought that was that.

A bit of gentle probing revealed that he wasn’t expecting us to have moved it; he genuinely believed it would have done something by itself in the night

The next morning, he told us excitedly that the homemade elf had eaten one of his Christmas chocolates in the night, because he was sure he left four and now there were three. We assumed he was coming up with a creative excuse.

But, the next day, the Pritt Stick tube was still there on the shelf, and nothing had changed. My son was confused and sad. A bit of gentle probing revealed that he wasn’t expecting us to have moved it; he genuinely believed it would have done something by itself in the night.

Keeping the Christmas magic alive for kids while avoiding too much stress for parents can be a difficult balance (Image: Richard Stephen/Shutterstock)

So, now, I have a reminder set on my phone to move the Pritt Stick tube about before I go to sleep – he was chuffed that it shifted to sit in front of the telly.

But, I’m also conscious that my kid lost a wee bit of belief in some sort of magic last week. I’m pretty sure he knows it’s me. An additional responsibility, tinged with guilt and sadness; what could be more Christmassy than that?

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022
It's not Christmas without some silly games (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Concert tickets for Christmas mean I’m fair becomin’ a giggin’ grunnie
Growing up with family friends makes for very special, lasting relationships (Image: MIA Studio/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Friendships that go the distance are truly remarkable

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented