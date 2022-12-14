Christmas carol service to be held at Huntly mart to bring farming community together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Christmas carol service to be held at Huntly mart to bring farming community together

By Nancy Nicolson
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Farmers and the rural community enjoy Christmas activities at Forfar Mart.
Christmas carol services are being held in Forfar and Huntly marts over the next week in a bid to bring the farming community together.

The carol services are hoped to help people connect with friends, neighbours and relatives who might be feeling isolated this winter.

On Monday, United Auctions’ Huntly Mart will host an event including singing, readings and stories and refreshments. It starts at 6pm and all are invited.

Friday evening Lawrie & Symington’s Forfar mart will repeat the successful formula it trialled in 2020 by hosting a service which includes singing, readings and stories followed by refreshments. It starts at 6pm and all are invited.

It will be followed next Monday by United Auctions’ Huntly Mart.

It is inviting farmers to a service as part of the rural charity, RSABI’s Keep Talking campaign.

In Huntly, local keyboard player Jan Guild, will be keeping singers in tune while stovies, oatcakes and beetroot donated by local farmers will be served.

As well as carolling, attendees can also make their own Christmas decorations with mental wellbeing “Art of Farming” artists, Mary Bourne and Lynne Strachan, and there will also be prizes for those wearing the best Christmas jumpers.

Christmas can be ‘stressful and lonely’

“Christmas can be a difficult time of year,” said Lorna Paterson, who is working with RSABI to organise the Huntly event.

“As well as the celebrations and parties, it can also be a stressful and lonely time.

“We’re encouraging everyone to please bring family members and anyone along whom you think might enjoy a relaxing evening out at this time of year.

“This is an evening where we can all play a part in helping others support their mental health by simply coming together over a cuppa and a chat while enjoying some Christmas carols.”

The Huntly event will start at 6pm and more information is available on the RSABI website.

Louise Nicoll, a member of the Forfar event’s organising committee said: “We want to reach those who feel isolated in the farming community at what can be a lonely time of year to come together for an evening of carols and catching up.”

