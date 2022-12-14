Christmas carol service to be held at Huntly mart to bring farming community together

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas carol services are being held in Forfar and Huntly marts over the next week in a bid to bring the farming community together.

The carol services are hoped to help people connect with friends, neighbours and relatives who might be feeling isolated this winter.

On Monday, United Auctions’ Huntly Mart will host an event including singing, readings and stories and refreshments. It starts at 6pm and all are invited.

Friday evening Lawrie & Symington’s Forfar mart will repeat the successful formula it trialled in 2020 by hosting a service which includes singing, readings and stories followed by refreshments. It starts at 6pm and all are invited.

It is inviting farmers to a service as part of the rural charity, RSABI’s Keep Talking campaign.

In Huntly, local keyboard player Jan Guild, will be keeping singers in tune while stovies, oatcakes and beetroot donated by local farmers will be served.

As well as carolling, attendees can also make their own Christmas decorations with mental wellbeing “Art of Farming” artists, Mary Bourne and Lynne Strachan, and there will also be prizes for those wearing the best Christmas jumpers.

Christmas can be ‘stressful and lonely’

“Christmas can be a difficult time of year,” said Lorna Paterson, who is working with RSABI to organise the Huntly event.

“As well as the celebrations and parties, it can also be a stressful and lonely time.

“We’re encouraging everyone to please bring family members and anyone along whom you think might enjoy a relaxing evening out at this time of year.

“This is an evening where we can all play a part in helping others support their mental health by simply coming together over a cuppa and a chat while enjoying some Christmas carols.”

The Huntly event will start at 6pm and more information is available on the RSABI website.

Louise Nicoll, a member of the Forfar event’s organising committee said: “We want to reach those who feel isolated in the farming community at what can be a lonely time of year to come together for an evening of carols and catching up.”