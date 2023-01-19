Euan McColm: We need more self-aware politicians like Jacinda Ardern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: We need more self-aware politicians like Jacinda Ardern

By Euan McColm
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 7:32 pm
Jacinda Ardern hugs a member of the crowd after announcing her resignation as New Zealand's prime minister (Image: Ben McKay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Jacinda Ardern hugs a member of the crowd after announcing her resignation as New Zealand's prime minister (Image: Ben McKay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Generally, politicians are doomed to fail because most of them seem incapable of recognising when the jig is up, writes Euan McColm.

I don’t often quote the late Enoch Powell, a man who was wrong – sometimes dangerously so – about much.

But, when not sharing his disturbing views about race and immigration, the MP – who represented the Conservatives then the Ulster Unionists at Westminster – possessed a certain wisdom. His view about the termination of political careers has, for example, frequently been proved correct.

“All political lives,” said Powell, “unless they are cut off in midstream at a happy juncture, end in failure because that is the nature of politics and of human affairs.”

Any number of senior political figures now surveying the wreckage of their careers would struggle to disagree. In recent years, David Cameron, Alex Salmond, Jeremy Corbyn, and Liz Truss are among those who have proved the accuracy of the adage.

Generally, politicians are doomed to fail because most of them seem incapable of recognising when the jig is up. When the tide starts to go out on their careers, they convince themselves they can refloat things. I have been a winner in the past and so I can be again. The people will come back to me.

The truth is, this never happens. Once a political career has started to sink, it’s a straightforward matter of how quickly it will go down. Voters aren’t in the business of throwing lifebelts.

Ardern is leaving office on her own terms

The prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, may just have escaped this fate.

After six years in the job, the 42-year-old’s announcement that she is to step down within weeks came as a huge surprise. Energetic and young, Ardern appeared to have time to spare.

But, she said, having thought things over, she’d decided there wasn’t “enough in the tank” to continue as PM. The stresses of recent years, including leading through the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, had taken its toll, and she was burned out.

It is true that Ardern’s Labour Party faces a battle to win the next New Zealand elections in October, and, inevitably, there will be the accusation that she has decided to jump before the pushing started. But let’s, just for fun, take her at her word.

Isn’t it refreshing to hear a senior politician admit they’ve had enough? Isn’t there a rare dignity in this decision?

As is so often the case in politics, events got in the way. Ardern’s social justice crusade was knocked off course by Covid

Ardern has achieved a great deal during her political career. On taking office, she was the youngest female national leader in the world. She has been praised by colleagues and opponents for her conciliatory tone.

But, as is so often the case in politics, events got in the way. Ardern’s social justice crusade was knocked off course by Covid. Inevitably, the pandemic decisions she took divided public opinion.

By deciding to quit now, Jacinda Ardern leaves office on her own terms. If only more leaders possessed such self-awareness.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley (Image: Carl de Souza/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Met Police commissioner is just another 'good' guy who turns a blind…
Are you a tea or a coffee person? (Image: Seregam/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: I've decided not to kick my caffeine addiction
Patsy Stevenson is arrested at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard in 2021 (Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Problematic police could suppress protest when we need it most
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a recent press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Nicola Sturgeon's grip on power seems to be slipping
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second right) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
Iain Maciver: Let's keep holding aloof Rishi Sunak to account
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea Scouts community group in Muirtown, near Inverness (Image: Andrew Milligan/AP/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Our diminishing prime minister and his party could be about to do…
Striking nurses demonstrate at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, where Boris Johnson was treated for Covid (Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Misogyny is main motivator behind refusal to boost NHS pay
Game meat can replace chicken or beef in your usual recipes (Image: Natalia Lisovskaya/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Eating more Scottish game could help your health and the environment
Could branded beer glasses become a thing of the past? (Image: Hakan Tanak/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Sweeping branding ban would punish Scotland's drinks industry
The famous Hall of Mirrors in France's Palace of Versailles (Image: Mister_Knight/Shutterstock)
Campbell Gunn: Change is coming for the British royal family

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Northern lights by the sea in Lossiemouth, Moray
Keep your eyes peeled for breathtaking Northern Lights shining across Aberdeenshire and Moray
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented