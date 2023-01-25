Iain Maciver: Burns Night in my house means a visit from an exorcist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Burns Night in my house means a visit from an exorcist

By Iain Maciver
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:28 am
Will you be tucking into a traditional great chieftan? (Image: stockcreations/Shutterstock)
Will you be tucking into a traditional great chieftan? (Image: stockcreations/Shutterstock)

You need a knowledgeable toastmaster to celebrate Scotland’s Bard in style, writes Iain Maciver.

You should try and learn one new thing every day, it says in my new self-improvement book.

I got rid of the old one because it said I should walk 10,000 steps every day and eat salads and vegetarian sausages every second day. Really, have you tried these veggie bangers? Grey, dry, and they taste of unseasoned cardboard with a hint of dishwater. I would rather scoff my old socks with my eggs and beans for breakfast.

If you don’t like diet advice given by someone, change the someone, not the diet. Get a second opinion, whether the advice is from a solicitor, a search engine or your spouse. Actually, that advice from me right there that might not apply in every case.

My new self-help tome is written by a Scot, so it says you can have a couple of drams, but not more than once a week, for some reason. It also says that if you are low on iron, you should have a green salad with a couple of slices of Stornoway Black Pudding. Yay.

A scandalous Gaelic drama

I have a second opinion about Gaelic TV drama, as well. It has always been so staid and predictable. Sorry, BBC Alba, but it has.

Now, the new series of An Clo Mor, set in a Harris Tweed mill, on BBC Alba (Mondays at 9pm) is packed with industry, business people, international deals, heart-wrenching social problems, and ladies who kiss.

So? They snog… each other. Faint. In the Western Isles? Yup, the scene last week where the ladies were, er, undercover together, caused ructions in several presbyteries.

They watch that sort of thing day in, day out on other channels, but two women exchanging sweet nothings in Gaelic is shocking, apparently. O mo chreach ’s a thainig, and other expressions of amazement are doing the rounds.

If you want to be shocked, give Naked Attraction a watch

One outraged islander announced on social media that she was disgusted. There was no prior on-screen warning, no pixelating of lip contact, and nothing in the pre-publicity to get her ready for this outrageous jolt to her existence, she raged.

Apparently, she’s never going to watch BBC Alba again. Good. The rest of us can start enjoying more realistic drama, then.

If you are going to boycott the Gaelic channel, my considered opinion is: go to Channel 4 and watch Naked Attraction. There will definitely be no Gaelic lurve talk on there. Thank me later.

An Clo Mor is currently being broadcast on Mondays at 9pm. Image: BBC Alba

Unfortunately, and unnecessarily, BBC Alba chiefs put a message in the end credits stating An Clo Mor was fiction, and that any similarities to any real snogging women or anyone else was entirely coincidental. Killjoys.

Meanwhile, I’m telling everybody that sort of thing has always gone on in every tweed mill on the island. I haven’t watched this week’s episode yet, but I gather things are getting hotter still.

Haggis, sneapan and tatties

It’s hot pudding time this week, too. That savoury pudding of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices and salt, mixed with stock, and all cooked in a parcel, made with the animal’s stomach. It’s Burns Night tonight – or on Friday or Saturday, if you’re at work in the morning.

I wonder if Mrs X remembered to get a haggis and the usual aperitifs that go with it, the mash and the “sneapan”? That’s where the word neeps comes from, you monoglots.

We have some regular guests who always come to celebrate the Bard, sing a few of his songs, have a wee drammie and fill our boots

By the way, did you know that turnips are known in America as rutabaga? That’s close to “rudan beaga”, Gaelic for small things. Learn something new every day? Tick.

We’ll make a night of it, as we have some regular guests who always come to celebrate the Bard, sing a few of his songs, have a wee drammie and fill our boots, pandemics permitting.

Murdo the Exorcist

The Exorcist, as I now call him, is the only one who knows the Address to the Haggis. We know “Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face, great chieftain o’ the puddin’-race”, but what’s next? Da-di-da a da-di-da – as long as my arm, or something.

As well as being handy as toastmaster, the Exorcist – or Murdo, as some know him – will slice the haggis. Flailing at it with Mrs X’s best kitchen knife, he wrecks the Great Chieftain. We had to pick bits of intestine off the ceiling the last time. Yum.

Many Scots will be raising a dram in honour of the Bard this week and weekend. Image: LON Dslr Camera/Shutterstock

I will then introduce Green Grow The Rashes, O, and make the usual joke: “You’d better get some ointment for that, Mr Burns.” Mrs X will become a royalist for the evening and sing Charlie Is My Darling, before crooner Annie warbles Ae Fond Kiss, tearfully, and we then pour Annie, Meg and Exorcist into a taxi.

Why do I now call Murdo the Exorcist? I learned something new about him the last time we had a Burns Supper here. He made the spirits disappear.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

BBC Radio Scotland plans to axe some of its music programming (Image: Gideon Ikigai/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Shame on Radio Scotland for switching the music off
Jacinda Ardern on her final day as New Zealand's prime minister (Image: Ben McKay/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Nobody can actually 'have it all' - stop trying to make women…
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right) being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg for the BBC (Image: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
James Millar: It's safe to assume Nicola Sturgeon's missteps are cock-up, not conspiracy
The Screen Machine mobile cinema, parked up in Raasay (Image: Regional Screen Scotland)
Colin Farquhar: Streaming has changed the arts, but cinemas can and will endure
Far too many pavements were in a treacherous condition across the north-east (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Where were the council gritters when we needed them?
Scotland's first first minister, Donald Dewar, on the day of the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 (Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Don't write the union off yet - stable change is happening behind…
Society traditionally teaches boys to channel feelings of sadness or fear into anger or violence (Image: Christin Lola/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Teach your sons it's OK to cry and break toxic masculinity curse
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack promised that the UK Government is firmly behind the north-east of Scotland (Image: Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Erikka Askeland: Backing the north-east is an electoral nightmare - and Alister Jack knows…
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances
Baxters is one of the many Scottish companies successfully selling produce around the world. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Scotland punches well above its weight for iconic global brands

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented