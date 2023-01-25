Bringing people together and ‘revitalising culture’: Robert Burns schools competition to return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular schools festival celebrating Scottish culture will return to the north-east in March.

The Robert Burns World Federation North-east Scotland Schools Festival was last held before Covid.

Now preparations are under way to bring it back on March 4, with youngsters aged between seven and 18 taking part in a variety of competitions.

Entrants from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will show off their singing, verse speaking, instrumental music and bagpiping.

Helps renew Scottish culture

The cultural festival, funded in the past by The National Lottery Community Fund, encourages young people to learn more about Scottish history and language while helping them gain confidence.

Many young people taking part also carry out a lot of voluntary work in their communities.

It offers participants new opportunities including invitations to perform at additional significant events.

Entry to the competition is free and those who take part receive a personalised certificate. Medals are awarded to the first, second and third in each age group.

Selected winning entrants will also be given the opportunity to represent the north-east at The Robert Burns World Federation National Festival in Ayrshire.

‘Brings family and people together’

One of the organisers of the event, Helena Anderson-Wright said she was delighted the event is returning.

Known for her passion for Robert Burns’ work, the president of the Aberdeen Burns Club, said the festival helps to “revitalise” Scottish culture.

Mrs Anderson-Wright said: “I think after the period of lockdown and isolation for so many people and families, it’s so nice because it’s bringing people and families all together.

“And also we’re celebrating our Scottish culture and it’s just great to revitalise all that and give people a sense of value in the community again.”

The competition will be held at Portlethen Academy on March 4. Snacks and refreshments will be available at the cafe throughout the day.

For entries or more information, e-mail robertburnscomp@aol.com

Meanwhile, on February 4, Aberdeen Burns Club is also hosting a “star-studded” Burns Supper at the Cults Hotel.

Tickets are £30 and the doors open at 6pm. To find out more or to book tickets, contact the club using the same email as above.