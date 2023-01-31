Sharon Comrie: Take extra care with pets during wet weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sharon Comrie: Take extra care with pets during wet weather

By Sharon Comrie
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am
Being out and about with your dog can be more dangerous after periods of extreme wet weather (Image: Oxford Media Library/Shutterstock)
Being out and about with your dog can be more dangerous after periods of extreme wet weather (Image: Oxford Media Library/Shutterstock)

Not only can floods cause major damage, but they can also be frightening and even life-threatening for your pets, writes Sharon Comrie of the Scottish SPCA.

Given how wet the weather can be at this time of year, I would like to give some flood safety tips for pet owners.

Floods have the unfortunate distinction of being the most common natural disaster. They can develop slowly, as a result of rain or snow, or they can come on quickly and with no warning, as in the case of flash floods.

Not only can floods cause major damage, but they can also be frightening and even life-threatening for your dog and other pets.

During a flood, your initial reaction may be to wait it out at home. That may or may not be the best option for you and your pet. Weigh both options up thoroughly, and stay informed.

For the latest information on potential flooding, you can call the Floodline number 0345 988 1188, visit the Sepa website, or check your local authority’s guidelines.

As much as we all love our pets, it’s important to never put yourself or others at risk to try to rescue an animal.

What to do if your home is flooded

To reduce the chances of something going wrong, don’t leave your pets outside or tied up or on the lowest level of your house during a flood. Move to the highest floor possible and stay together. Use a pet carrier for smaller animals and birds.

Follow evacuation directions from local authorities, and do not veer off route. The longer you wait, the bigger the risks are for your pets.

Flooding on Canal Road near Inverurie (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

Don’t let your animals outside without a leash immediately following a flood. There may be broken glass, nails, sharp sticks, or other dangerous objects that could hurt them.

Keep pets away from floodwater

Even if your home isn’t affected by flooding, be sure not to walk your dog in floodwater. Just six inches of moving water is strong enough to knock your dog down – and you! On top of that, many dogs are not natural swimmers and can panic if put in such a situation.

If your pet does get wet, don’t let them stay that way for too long. Wetness can cause inflammation of the skin, which is a breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections.

The calmer you are, the calmer your pet will be (Image: Intarapong/Shutterstock)

Don’t let your dog or cat drink floodwater. Chemicals, sewage, fuel, and other substances may have contaminated water sources. Give them bottled water until authorities tell you the water is safe to consume.

And, finally, don’t panic. The calmer you are, the calmer your pet will be.

The Scottish SPCA advice is to never put your own life in danger to attempt an animal rescue. If you see an animal outside that looks like it’s suffering or in danger contact our Helpline on 03000 999 999.

Sharon Comrie is community and engagement manager for the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA)

