Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave

By Catherine Deveney
February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 1:11 pm
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)

The power in any country lies with the people – but only when they recognise it and exercise it, writes Catherine Deveney.

The current Netflix biopic, Bank of Dave, contains its fair share of enjoyable hokum, but is based on the true story of a self-made Burnley millionaire, Dave Fishwick, who started his own bank.

The film charts his battle with the financial establishment, which had not granted a new bank licence in over 150 years, and was not keen to end the elite’s governance of society’s finances.

How could Sir Somebody-Or-Other guarantee the probity of working class Dave, whose dodgy dealings would see him doing weird things like ploughing bank profits into community schemes? Safer, surely, to keep banking under the control of institutions like RBS, who, in 2011, reported losses of £2 billion, while giving staff bonuses of £785 million. A lot of bees and honey, as Cockney rhyming slang would put it – a useful lexicon when it comes to bankers.

“Trust me, I’m posh,” looks on shaky ground these days, what with millionaire politicians evading their taxes, and former Oxbridge prime ministers, who sold the pup of Brexit to the British people, suggesting Ukraine needs to get itself into the EU pronto.

And billionaire oil companies doubling their profits in a year while the poor freeze, and British Gas breaking into the houses of those who can’t pay their energy bills to install prepayment meters with a higher unit price. “It’s not who we are,” bleated British Gas when caught – a plea that never works so well in courts, I’ve noticed, for housebreakers who don’t sport an official uniform.

As Dave, in a genuinely poignant speech to supporters near the end of the Netflix film, says: “Enough is enough.” He has just triumphed over the skulduggery of the financial authorities, but this is more than an isolated Dave over Goliath victory. It’s bigger than that. It’s a message. “We’re saying, enough of your greed. Enough of giving money to those who don’t need it and nowt to those who do. We’re saying there’s another way – a better way.”

Fishwick proves “ways” are not forever. Always done this way? So what? Go back to the drawing board.

We can indulge the rich or save the poor

As workers across the country strike for increased pay, it feels as though a groundswell of people in Britain agree and accept the need for change and challenge. The country is on the march. Ordinary people are on the march. About time, too.

“We can’t afford it,” claims the government, which becomes increasingly fiscally prudent when it comes to public servants. Apart, that is, from ministers themselves. They looked in the mirror and said: “I am worth a salary of £84,144.” So, what they actually mean, when it comes to other public workers, is that they don’t WANT to afford it. There’s a choice here.

Workers across Scotland have taken industrial action in recent weeks and months (Image: PA)

Politicians want us to believe this is a country flailing about, trying to extricate itself from the restraints of a financial net it finds itself entangled in. But they sewed the net.

They made the political and social choices. Last week, it was announced that bankers’ pay has risen by three times the amount of nurses’. Their annual bonuses alone average £20,000. We can tolerate that or change it.

We can choose to prop up existing “ways”, or find new ways. We can choose to allow Shell and BP to profiteer on people’s misery, or tax them appropriately. We can choose to indulge the rich or save the poor.

People have more power than they think

Last week, Shell’s chairman, Wael Sawan, said he wanted Shell to be the “trusted partner of choice” for customers, governments and investors. As a demonstration of sheer chutzpah, it was hard to beat. If Shell is our chosen partner, we’re in an abusive relationship.

Dave Fishwick shows what can happen when you challenge the establishment

Asked how it felt to make such huge profits while people struggle with their bills, Sawan said: “These are incredibly difficult times. We’re seeing inflation rampant around the world.

“When I go back home to Lebanon, some of the challenges I see people going through, sometimes without electricity for a full day, are the challenges that we see in many, many parts of the world. The answer to that is to make sure we provide energy to the world.” Which answers precisely no part of the question he was asked.

Shell CEO, Wael Sawan (Image: Shell)

Meanwhile, the less affluent RMT boss, Mick Lynch, gave an impassioned speech at a rally. “We will not be divided,” he said, “on the basis of who we work for. We will not be divided on the basis of our belief, or the colour of our skin, or the part of the country we are from. We refuse to be poor, and we are going to win for our people on our terms.”

Change on our terms. Dave Fishwick shows what can happen when you challenge the establishment. The power in any country lies with the people – but only when they recognise it and exercise it. For this is not about who the establishment are. It’s about who we allow them to be.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter, and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Any rash eyebrow-related decisions may well be lasting ones - whether you want them to be or not (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: What's the appeal of over-the-top plastic surgery?
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP
The Beano's famous Bash Street Kids. (Image: PA)
Angus Peter Campbell: The Beano isn't to blame for bad eating habits
Parisians march together to protest against increasing the pension age in France (Image: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: I experienced the French strikes and I've never seen solidarity like it
Do we need to think like Ancient Greek philosophers to broaden our minds? (Image: Richard Panasevich/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Inspiration for expanding your horizons in 2023
Would the former PM take on board a cautionary tale, or carry on as before? (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Liz Truss could gain a lot of perspective from a TV marathon
Columnist Colin Farquhar stands in front of Taqa House - now known as Pavilion 1 - in Westhill (Image: Colin Farquhar)
Colin Farquhar: I'm sick of the same old conversations - we already have the…
5
Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Police have cordoned of an area in Tillydrone. Image: Shutterstock.
Brave officers and residents in the north and north-east recognised in Chief Constable's Bravery…
Stefan Sivers. Image: Facebook
Man cornered woman in street then beat her so much he injured his hand
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Rose appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out
Post Thumbnail
Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
QHSE Aberdeen directors Dave Rusling and Angela Scott.
Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments
Paul Hartley and Gordon Strachan after Celtic's win over AC Milan in 2007. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him…
A Skye councillor says more should be done to protect the island's beauty spots like the Old Man of Storr, pictured, from damage caused by over-tourism. Image: JP Offord/Shutterstock
Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots?
Wine and dine is out this year, let sparks fly at these stunning spots. Image by Shutterstock.
12 of the best romantic Valentine's Day spots across the north and north-east
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented